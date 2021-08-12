Equinor Benefitting from Higher Commodity Prices, Lower Taxes, Kepler Says in Upgrade to Buy Autor: PLX AI | 12.08.2021, 08:57 | 38 | 0 | 0 12.08.2021, 08:57 | (PLX AI) – Equinor is benefitting from higher oil and gas prices and is enjoying lower taxes in Norway, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, raising their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold. Price target raised to NOK 215 from NOK 185Equinor … (PLX AI) – Equinor is benefitting from higher oil and gas prices and is enjoying lower taxes in Norway, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, raising their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold. Price target raised to NOK 215 from NOK 185Equinor … (PLX AI) – Equinor is benefitting from higher oil and gas prices and is enjoying lower taxes in Norway, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, raising their recommendation on the stock to buy from hold.

Price target raised to NOK 215 from NOK 185

Equinor will have surplus cash this year, so a potential acquisition move by Equinor could be the next chapter in the investment story: Kepler



Equinor Aktie





