TGS Share Repurchase

Oslo, Norway (12 August 2021) – On period from 05 August 2021 to 11 August 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 75,190 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 100.3466 per share. Following the purchase TGS holds 654,705 own shares, representing 0.558% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.