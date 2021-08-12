checkAd

TGS Share Repurchase

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 09:06  |  18   |   |   

Oslo, Norway (12 August 2021) – On period from 05 August 2021 to 11 August 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 75,190 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 100.3466 per share. Following the purchase TGS holds 654,705 own shares, representing 0.558% of the total outstanding shares.

The shares were purchased in connection with the share repurchase announced on 11 February 2021.

Overview of transactions
Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
5-Aug-21 14,000 100.9535 1,413,349
6-Aug-21 20,000 101.8078 2,036,156
9-Aug-21 20,000 99.9265 1,998,530
10-Aug-21 1,190 99.3400 118,215
11-Aug-21 20,000 98.9407 1,978,814
       
       
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the program (accumulated) 514,415 121.2303 62,362,684
Accumulated under the buy-back program 589,605 118.5671 69,907,748
 
The issuer's holding of own shares:      
Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS owns a total of 654,705 own shares, corresponding to 0.558% of TGS' share capital.
       
Appendix:      
An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.


About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact:

Fredrik Amundsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TGS Share Repurchase Oslo, Norway (12 August 2021) – On period from 05 August 2021 to 11 August 2021, TGS ASA (TGS) purchased 75,190 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 100.3466 per share. Following the purchase TGS holds 654,705 own shares, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 10 August ...
FibroGen Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Roxadustat for Anemia of Chronic Kidney ...
Wesana Health Commences Functional Animal Study for Treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury
Pipestone Energy Corp. Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results and Provides an Operations Update
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Entourage Health Expands its Saturday Cannabis Brand into Quebec
City of Lancaster CA Orders Beam Global EV ARC Off-Grid EV Charging System for Public Use
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board