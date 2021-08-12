North Media upgrades guidance for 2021

Company Announcement no. 17-2021

12 August 2021

North Media A/S upgrades its FY 2021 earnings guidance. EBIT is now expected in the DKK 250-265 million range, up from DKK 235–255 million as previously guided.



The company raises its full-year revenue guidance to DKK 1,015–1,035 million from the previous range of DKK 995–1,025 million.