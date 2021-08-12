CTS EVENTIM and Austrian Federal Theatres Group to be future ticketing partners

Munich/Vienna, 12 August 2021. CTS EVENTIM, one of the world's leading ticketing and live entertainment providers is to partner with the Austrian Federal Theatres Group as a provider of ticketing solutions. Burgtheater and Akademietheater, Wiener Staatsoper and the Volksoper in Vienna will sell tickets for the 2022/2023 season using software from JetTicket, a subsidiary of CTS EVENTIM.

JetTicket won the contract against an international field of competitors. According to the Austrian Federal Theatres Group, the deciding factors included the strategic security of having an international partner and innovative sales tools that can be adapted to changing needs. The introduction of the software will mark the next milestone in the theatre group's reorientation toward greater customer focus and innovation.

The managing director of the theatre group, Christian Kircher, said, "The results confirm that the decision to put the contract out to tender was the right one from a strategic and economic point of view. Following the opening of the new Federal Theatre box offices in the foyer of the Wiener Staatsoper, this is another sign of the change in our corporate culture toward a stronger focus on customer service, innovation and commercial viability."

Alexander Ruoff, Chief Operating Officer at CTS EVENTIM, said, "We are delighted to count Austrian Federal Theatres, another world-renowned opera and theatre group, among our customers. We see this as evidence of the strength and innovation of the jetticket 2021 theatre ticketing solution, which is based on EVENTIM.Inhouse, the leading software in Europe."

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Austrian Federal Theatres welcomed around 1.3 million visitors a year and generated revenue of around €57 million.