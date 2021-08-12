V-16 light arrives in Portugal, the device that already saves lives on Spanish roads

MADRID, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to data from the National Road Safety Authority, during the first half of 2021, 18.5% of road fatalities were pedestrians. Many of the accidents occur when a vehicle is paralyzed on the road, either due to breakdown or accident.

To prevent this, Help Flash was born, the V-16 light that is now optional in Spain to replace triangles and will soon be mandatory. It is a device that saves lives, since it avoids getting out of the vehicle in the event of an accident or breakdown: the driver can place it on the roof or on the outside of the vehicle and immediately become visible to the rest of the drivers. Just roll down the car window and you're done. Placing this type of lights improving signalling of the stopped vehicle and, therefore, the safety of its occupants.

A perfect accessory for all types of vehicle

In Portugal it is already possible to purchase one of these devices. The Spanish company Help Flash has developed the V-16 lights whose main objective is to reduce the number of pedestrian collisions on the road. This type of beacon has other advantages such a:

Automatic magnetic activation: its use is very simple since it is enough to adhere it to the metallic surface of the vehicle so that it begins to emit a flashing yellow signal.

Maximum visibility: its parabolic reflector with led technology, allows the car or motorcycle to be visible in all directions and 1 km away.

Lightweight, compact and easy to store: perfect for all types of vehicles, including motorcycles.

perfect for all types of vehicles, including motorcycles. It also works as a flashlight.

Autonomous and without cables: it works with a commercial non-rechargeable 9V alkaline battery type 6LR61, which provides 2.5 hours of autonomy in emergency mode.

Compatible with all kinds of weather conditions.

Campaign for the road safety

Until next September 3, Carglass Portugal is giving away the Help Flash emergency light for each windshield repair or replacement, an initiative that promotes road safety. In addition, these V-16 lights can also be purchased through the official website of Help Flash, Amazon, in the stores of El Corte Inglés and Volkswagen Group España Distribución S.A., which centralize the Volkswagen, Audi and Skoda brands.

