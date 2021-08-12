Arcadis awarded significant 10-year TenneT contract to support energy transition in Germany

The new Fulda-Main line will eliminate an existing bottleneck, increasing the transmission capacity and ensuring a reliable energy supply. Arcadis Germany GmbH and Bernard Gruppe ZT GmbH will manage the control, planning and construction supervision (EPCM) for the power line project on behalf of the transmission system operator TenneT as a working group until its commissioning in 2031.

Amsterdam, August 12, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, announced today that it was awarded a contract by TenneT for power grid expansion, providing additional transport capacities between northern and southern Germany. The contract, earned in partnership with Bernard Ingenieure, includes the provision of planning and control systems for the 130 km long 380kV grid reinforcement and grid expansion project "Fulda-Main-Leitung". When complete, the project will ensure safe transport of regionally generated renewable energies into the supraregional transmission grid.

Peter Oosterveer, CEO of Arcadis said: “We are proud to participate in this important project that will enable a more efficient transportation of renewable energy in Germany. This grid expansion contributes to the 'Energiewende', Germany’s effort to transform to renewable energy sources. With our capabilities in digital solutions, communication, infrastructure design and project management – as well as our extensive experience in the energy sector – we can play a significant part in this transition across the globe. This project plays perfectly to our strengths, and builds on our current strategy and our mission to improve quality of life.“

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are over 27,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

