SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hysteroscopy procedures market size is expected to reach USD 6.34 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Surge in prevalence of gynecological disorders, technological advancements, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and favorable reimbursement policies are the key driving factors for the market. In addition, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been significant on the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The hospitals end-use segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The segment growth is credited to the high number of cases of gynecological disorders
  • Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the presence of a large patient pool coupled with the rising aging population in the APAC region
  • Integrating hysteroscopy into office practice will provide a lucrative opportunity for key market players. Several players have launched office hysteroscopy and associated devices
  • For instance, Aveta System (office hysteroscopy), recently launched by Meditrina Inc. in March 2020, is an all-in-one tissue removal solution for intrauterine pathology, which offers wide-angle HD hysteroscopy
  • Furthermore, in-office hysteroscopy is beneficial over traditional hysteroscopy procedures as it is efficient & clinically beneficial and offers a patient-centric approach
  • It is also a simple and quick tool for retrieving intrauterine devices. Thus, physicians will consider investing in equipment and adopting an in-office approach for hysteroscopy.

Read 125 page market research report, "Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Hospitals, Clinics), By Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

The pandemic has affected companies' ability to develop and commercialize new & advanced products. Almost all companies are affected by reduced procedure volumes due to the pandemic, as all hospital resources are being diverted to fight the disease. Furthermore, the restrictions and functioning of a limited number of government offices are expected to delay clinical trials of products, which is expected to result in delayed product launches by companies.

