Orocobre Limited FY21 Financial Results and Merger Briefing
BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (“Orocobre” or “the Company”) will release the 30 June 2021 Full-Year
Financial Results on Wednesday 25 August 2021. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a live webcast briefing at 10:00am AEST (Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne time). The
webcast briefing will be available via Orocobre’s website www.orocobre.com. Written questions may be submitted via the
webcast.
An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.
