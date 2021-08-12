checkAd

Decisions of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Arco Vara AS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 10:20  |  32   |   |   

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Arco Vara AS was held on 12 August 2021 in Maakri street 19/1 II floor, 10145 Tallinn, Estonia. The notice of calling the extraordinary general meeting was published in the information system of the stock exchange on 20 July 2021 (https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=be32996a710ca6ea2ef7013e3ff5b2 ...), on Arco Vara AS’s website (https://www.arcorealestate.com/en/investor-relations/stock-exchange-ne ...) and in a daily national newspaper „Eesti Päevaleht“ on 21 July 2021.
         
A total of seven shareholders attended the meeting representing 6,555,253 votes, which means 69.82% of the total votes were represented. The meeting therefore had a quorum.

The decision of the extraordinary general meeting was as follows:

Increase of the share capital in relation to the public offering and admission to trading of shares on the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

  1. The Company shall issue 1,000,000 shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.70, resulting in a new share capital of EUR 700,000 (the valid amount of share capital before the share capital increase is EUR 6,571,856.90).
  2. The new shares will be paid for with cash contributions. The issue price of the new shares of the Company is EUR 2.50 for each share, of which EUR 0.70 is the nominal value of the share and EUR 1.80 is the share premium.
  3. The subscription and payment for the new shares shall take place in the period from 15 September 2021 at 10:00 until 15 October 2021 at 16:00 in accordance with the procedure specified in the offering document that will be published before the start of the offering period.
  4. The preferential subscription right of the Company’s existing shareholders is excluded, the issue is directed to new retail investors who will be preferred in the allocation, however, existing shareholders may also participate in the offering.
  5. The shareholders authorise the Company’s management board to determine and specify the final number and allocation of the shares among subscribers, taking into account the results of the offer and the terms of the offering of shares, as determined in the offering document.
  1. The offer of shares is deemed to be oversubscribed if there are more applications for subscription than for subscribing for 1,000,000 shares. In the case of oversubscription, the supervisory board of the Company decides on the distribution and cancellation of the oversubscribed shares.
  2. If less than 1,000,000 shares have been subscribed, the management board of the Company has the right to extend the subscription period or to cancel the shares that are not subscribed for within the subscription period.
  1. The issued shares entitle to receive a dividend starting from the end of the subscription period.
  2. The Company shall submit an application for the listing of all the Company’s new shares to be issued and for the admission thereof to trading on the Nasdaq Main List and the shareholders authorise the supervisory board and management board of the Company to perform all acts and enter all contracts and agreements necessary to this end.

The decision was supported by 6,552,252 votes, i.e. it was adopted by a 100% majority.

The minutes of the general meeting shall be made available on Arco Vara AS’s website (arcovara.com). 

Miko-Ove Niinemäe
Member of the management board
Arco Vara AS
+372 614 4630
miko.niinemae@arcovara.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Decisions of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Arco Vara AS The annual general meeting of shareholders of Arco Vara AS was held on 12 August 2021 in Maakri street 19/1 II floor, 10145 Tallinn, Estonia. The notice of calling the extraordinary general meeting was published in the information system of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 10 August ...
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
FibroGen Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Roxadustat for Anemia of Chronic Kidney ...
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty
NASCAR 21: Ignition Gets the Green Flag for October 28, 2021
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board