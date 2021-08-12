Cartel Blue, Inc. Announces First Ever Premium Hemp Cigar Lounges and Product Showrooms

Cartel Blue, Inc., announced the build out of the next three locations in Nashville, TN, followed by Cathedral City, CA, and the third location in Honolulu, HI. The new Hemp locations allow the Premium Hemp smoker to enjoy the Cartel products in a comfortable and secure setting. Company CEO, Philip Moreb believes purchasers of these high-quality Cigars should be allowed to try not just the cigars, but open inventory of products manufactured, produced by selected vendors and other Cartel brands.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartel Blue, Inc. a Nevada Corporation founded in 1992, announced that an Agreement in Principle to commence with design, construction and managing of the first three new CARTEL Premium Cigar Lounges.

Additionally, Cartel Blue, Inc. will also be licensed to offer products with “Hawaii Grown” and "Product of the Kingdom of Hawaii” Trademarks wherever Cartel Blue products are marketed and sold globally. The added convenience of a showroom will aid in the marketing and sales of products via Catalog and onsite displays. This will allow for products to be sold under Cartel brand in wholesale and retail outlets.



All future products of Cartel Blue, Inc., which include but are not limited to Cartel Premium Cigars, RX3 Hydrate water, Cartel Accessories, hemp nutraceutical, medicinal, clothing and building products made from hemp, will be more available to the global markets.



Cartel Blue, Inc. is the first and only hemp apparel company listed on the Major Marijuana | Hemp Stock Index.



Cartel Blue, Inc., has selected Mr. Alan Ada of Pointe West Pacific Development, whose efforts will be focused on the expansion, construction and management of all facilities to aid in the growth of Cartels business model.

