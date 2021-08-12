checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.08.2021 / 10:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Guckert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: COO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MAX Automation SE

b) LEI
391200LVVLZVDYZGZB05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2DA588

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.76 EUR 4046.00 EUR
4.78 EUR 38512.46 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.7781 EUR 42558.4600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-11; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


12.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAX Automation SE
Breite Straße 29-31
40213 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.maxautomation.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69834  12.08.2021 



