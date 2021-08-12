DGAP-News: net digital AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Strategic Company Decision net digital AG: AI subsidiary irisnet starts as an independent GmbH in the group of companies 12.08.2021 / 10:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Entry in the commercial register already made in July

Specialist in artificial intelligence (AI) based on neural networks

Fiscal year 2021 is focused on acquiring new customers and expanding into new business areas

AI solution for protection of minors in image and video processing in real time

Expansion of AI applications to include intelligent traffic telematics

Düsseldorf, 12. August 2021. net digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, WKN: A2BPK3, ticker symbol: VRL) bundles the activities in the field of artificial intelligence ( AI) in the newly founded irisnet GmbH. Irisnet GmbH is a young company that has specialized in the development of artificial intelligence based on neural networks. The start-up has been founded two years ago in one of the subsidiaries of net digital AG. With the entry in the commercial register on July 5, 2021, the spin-off became an independent company.

Irisnet has developed its own AI framework and offers software solutions for recognition of objects in images and videos in real time. Head of the company is founder and managing director Dr. Walter Benzing. An experienced team of specialists is constantly developing the AI solutions in order to expand into new business areas with additional application options. irisnet has already won its first well-known customers, particularly from the social media / dating sector.

Irisnet's AI is trained using machine learning. The focus is currently on image and video recognition in the following areas:

- Data protection and protection of minors

- Person and object recognition

- Face recognition

- Text recognition

The irisnet AI software will be further developed according to the special requirements of the customers and distributed via various usage, delivery and license models (managed service, on-premise / on-demand software, cloud-based solution).