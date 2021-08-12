checkAd

DGAP-News net digital AG: AI subsidiary irisnet starts as an independent GmbH in the group of companies

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.08.2021, 10:45  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: net digital AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Strategic Company Decision
net digital AG: AI subsidiary irisnet starts as an independent GmbH in the group of companies

12.08.2021 / 10:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

net digital AG: AI subsidiary irisnet starts as an independent GmbH in the group of companies

  • Entry in the commercial register already made in July
  • Specialist in artificial intelligence (AI) based on neural networks
  • Fiscal year 2021 is focused on acquiring new customers and expanding into new business areas
  • AI solution for protection of minors in image and video processing in real time
  • Expansion of AI applications to include intelligent traffic telematics

Düsseldorf, 12. August 2021. net digital AG (ISIN: DE000A2BPK34, WKN: A2BPK3, ticker symbol: VRL) bundles the activities in the field of artificial intelligence ( AI) in the newly founded irisnet GmbH. Irisnet GmbH is a young company that has specialized in the development of artificial intelligence based on neural networks. The start-up has been founded two years ago in one of the subsidiaries of net digital AG. With the entry in the commercial register on July 5, 2021, the spin-off became an independent company.

Irisnet has developed its own AI framework and offers software solutions for recognition of objects in images and videos in real time. Head of the company is founder and managing director Dr. Walter Benzing. An experienced team of specialists is constantly developing the AI solutions in order to expand into new business areas with additional application options. irisnet has already won its first well-known customers, particularly from the social media / dating sector.

Irisnet's AI is trained using machine learning. The focus is currently on image and video recognition in the following areas:

- Data protection and protection of minors

- Person and object recognition

- Face recognition

- Text recognition

The irisnet AI software will be further developed according to the special requirements of the customers and distributed via various usage, delivery and license models (managed service, on-premise / on-demand software, cloud-based solution).

Seite 1 von 3
net digital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News net digital AG: AI subsidiary irisnet starts as an independent GmbH in the group of companies DGAP-News: net digital AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Strategic Company Decision net digital AG: AI subsidiary irisnet starts as an independent GmbH in the group of companies 12.08.2021 / 10:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Stärkstes Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte: va-Q-tec mit breitem Wachstum weiter auf Rekordkurs
Photon Energy N.V. Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
DGAP-News: GFT Technologies SE: GFT im Aufwind - Umsatz im ersten Halbjahr deutlich gesteigert, EBT ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest SE: Organisches Wachstum von 36% in Q2'21 übertrifft Games-Markt deutlich; ...
MLP SE: H1: MLP setzt Wachstumskurs fort
Photon Energy N.V. gibt Finanzergebnisse für das zweite Quartal 2021 bekannt
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HAEMATO AG gibt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 bekannt: Steigerung des Q2-Umsatzes um ...
DGAP-News: Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc. engagiert renommierten Distributor für Vertrieb des hauseigenen ...
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG schließt erstes Halbjahr 2021 sehr gut ab
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun Mining gibt die Absicht zur Börsennotierung an der LSE bekannt
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : INTERIM EXTENSION OPTION REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:45 UhrDGAP-News: net digital AG: net digital AG: KI-Tochter irisnet startet als eigenständige GmbH im Unternehmensverbund (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
10:45 UhrDGAP-News: net digital AG: net digital AG: KI-Tochter irisnet startet als eigenständige GmbH im Unternehmensverbund
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten