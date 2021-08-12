Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.

Valoe pays, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Financing Arrangement, an implementation fee for the first advance totaling EUR 180,000 in the Company's shares and will transfer a total of 2,011,363 treasury shares to RiverFort. After the transfer, the Company will have in total 23,840,031 treasury shares.

Valoe Corporation (“Valoe” or the “Company”) has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe and RiverFort Global Opportunities Pcc Limited (“RiverFort”) announced on 30 July 2021 (“Financing Arrangement”), withdrawn the first advance totaling EUR 2,000,000 and issued to RiverFort in total 5,587,121 warrants related thereto.

Drawdown of a Loan Advance and Issue of Warrants Pursuant to Financing Arrangement Between Valoe Corporation and Riverfort and Payment of Implementation Fee in Shares

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 12 August 2021 at 11.55 Finnish time Valoe Corporation (“Valoe” or the “Company”) has, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the financing arrangement between Valoe and RiverFort Global …



