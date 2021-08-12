checkAd

Fiverr Launches Subscription-Based Loyalty Program for Global Seller Community

Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced the launch of Seller Plus, a subscription based loyalty program for freelancers. For $29 a month, freelancers who subscribe to the program can access a suite of benefits that include a dedicated success manager, faster payment clearance, growth program priority, priority support, advanced analytics and customer engagement tools, as well as exclusive events and educational content.

Seller Plus provides freelancers with advanced tools, analytics and a personal success manager to help them build and grow their business on Fiverr. (Graphic: Business wire)

“For any freelancer who is motivated to build a successful business on Fiverr, Seller Plus is a must-have solution. As a two-sided marketplace, it’s important that we continue innovating and bringing to life new programs that not only support the businesses that use our platform, but also the freelancers that are already earning solid income on the marketplace and those that intend to,” said Hila Klein, Fiverr’s COO. “When we empower our freelancers with those tools, we help them provide better services to the buyers on our platform and in turn further strengthen the flywheel on our two-sided marketplace.”

“Seller Plus has been an absolute game changer for me and my business on Fiverr. Since joining the program, my earnings have increased roughly 25% - I recently came off one of my best months where I earned almost $10K,” said Jessica Finn, a Fiverr freelancer and Seller Plus subscriber. “Having access to a Seller Success Manager and priority Customer Support is incredible for whenever issues arise or if I’m simply looking to optimize my gigs for better results. I also love being able to provide my clients with coupons - they’re extremely convenient and many of my customers have become repeat customers because of it.”

Seller Plus provides freelancers the opportunity to take their business on Fiverr to the next level. Subscribers are given access to a variety of additional data and tools that allow them to better evaluate the health of their Fiverr business, to improve their offerings, and to better serve their clients on Fiverr. The added analytics features provides a plethora of information including the ability to look at the keywords in their listings that are leading to purchases as well as see where their orders are coming from - whether it’s organic traffic, through a listing they might be paying to promote, a coupon they’re offering to returning customers, or the buyer request feature. Each subscriber is also assigned a dedicated success manager to help them navigate through all the tools and provide personalized advice. Success managers can also help prepare subscribed freelancers for potential inclusion in Fiverr’s various growth programs, including Fiverr Pro, Fiverr Choice, and Rising Talent.

Fiverr will continue adding and expanding upon the benefits the Seller Plus program provides. For more information on the program, see here.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. Since 2010, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 9 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, 4.0 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.




