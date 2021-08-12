Severe weather events drive global insured catastrophe losses of USD 42 billion in first half of 2021, Swiss Re Institute estimates

Estimated insured losses from natural catastrophes at USD 40 billion are the second highest on record for a first half after 2011

Winter storm Uri caused an estimated USD 15 billion insured losses in the US, the highest ever recorded for this peril in the country

Winter storms, intense heatwaves and severe flooding around the globe continue to signal the growing risks from secondary perils, fueled by rapid urban development and climate change

Zurich, 12 August 2021 - A deep winter freeze, hailstorms and wildfires contributed to natural catastrophe losses of USD 40 billion in the first half of 2021, according to Swiss Re Institute's preliminary sigma estimates.[1] This is above the previous ten-year average of USD 33 billion and the second highest on record for a first half after 2011, when major earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand pushed the six-month total to USD 104 billion. Man-made disasters triggered another estimated USD 2 billion of insured losses in the first half this year, less than usual and likely reflecting remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

Martin Bertogg, Head of Cat Perils at Swiss Re, said: 'The effects of climate change are manifesting in warmer temperatures, rising sea levels, more erratic rainfall patterns and greater weather extremes. Taken together with rapid urban development and accumulation of wealth in disaster-prone areas, secondary perils, such as winter storms, hail, floods or wildfires, lead to ever higher catastrophe losses. The experience so far in 2021 underscores the growing risks of these perils, exposing ever larger communities to extreme climate events. For example, winter storm Uri reached the loss magnitude that peak perils like hurricanes can wreak. The insurance industry needs to upscale its risk assessment capabilities for these lesser monitored perils to maintain and expand its contribution to financial resilience.'