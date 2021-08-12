checkAd

DGAP-News Cliq Digital AG: New research coverage by Pareto Securities with a Buy recommendation and €70 target price

DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Research Update
Cliq Digital AG: New research coverage by Pareto Securities with a Buy recommendation and €70 target price

12.08.2021 / 11:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Median consensus target price increases to €61.50 (previously €57.75)
  • Total coverage by seven reputable brokers

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, is pleased to announce the expansion of its research coverage from six to seven reputable research companies with Pareto Securities initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a target price of €70.00.

Tim Schuldt, Head of Research Germany, writes in today's published initiation report "We expect the company to continue its strong growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by a strong market growth, geographical expansion, greater sales densities and market share growth. Scale effects, improving payment terms and optimized ad buying should result in a >3x increase in the EPS until FY 2023." Furthermore, "the efficiency of CLIQ Digital's marketing spending, has continuously improved over the last years is in our view a sign that the growth potential for CLIQ could be further improved without having to compromise on profitability."

Pareto Securities is an independent full-service investment bank with a leading position in the Nordic capital markets and a strong international presence and global placing power. Pareto Securities is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with more than 450 employees located in offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, USA, Singapore and Australia.

CLIQ Digital shares are now covered by a total of seven reputable research companies:

Analyst Recommendation Target price /
Fair value (FV) 		Target / FV
market cap
Hauck & Aufhäuser BUY €61.50 €400m
Kepler Cheuvreux HOLD €27.00 €176m
Montega BUY €54.00 €351m
Pareto BUY €70.00 €456m
Quirin BUY €73.00 €475m
Warburg BUY €52.00 €338m
Edison n/a €65.01 €423m
MEDIAN €61.50 €400m
 

As at 12 August 2021

