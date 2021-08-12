Cliq Digital AG: New research coverage by Pareto Securities with a Buy recommendation and €70 target price

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3 , WKN: A0HHJR ), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, sports, movie and games content, is pleased to announce the expansion of its research coverage from six to seven reputable research companies with Pareto Securities initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a target price of €70.00.

Tim Schuldt, Head of Research Germany, writes in today's published initiation report "We expect the company to continue its strong growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by a strong market growth, geographical expansion, greater sales densities and market share growth. Scale effects, improving payment terms and optimized ad buying should result in a >3x increase in the EPS until FY 2023." Furthermore, "the efficiency of CLIQ Digital's marketing spending, has continuously improved over the last years is in our view a sign that the growth potential for CLIQ could be further improved without having to compromise on profitability."

Pareto Securities is an independent full-service investment bank with a leading position in the Nordic capital markets and a strong international presence and global placing power. Pareto Securities is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with more than 450 employees located in offices in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, USA, Singapore and Australia.

CLIQ Digital shares are now covered by a total of seven reputable research companies:

market cap Hauck & Aufhäuser BUY €61.50 €400m Kepler Cheuvreux HOLD €27.00 €176m Montega BUY €54.00 €351m Pareto BUY €70.00 €456m Quirin BUY €73.00 €475m Warburg BUY €52.00 €338m Edison n/a €65.01 €423m MEDIAN €61.50 €400m

