Interim report – second quarter of 2021

Thursday, Schouw & Co. released its interim report for the second quarter of 2021; strong Q2 performance with 13% revenue and 8% EBITDA improvements despite challenging supply situation, higher prices of raw materials and sharply increased freight costs. Good demand in a number of important product areas.

Strong Q2 performance with revenue and EBITDA improving

Good demand in a number of important product areas

Challenging situation with prices of raw materials and transport costs spiking

Reliability of supply takes priority over short-term optimisation

Guidance raised for full-year revenue and EBITDA

Statement by Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President of Schouw & Co.



“Schouw & Co. builds on the momentum of its recent improvements in revenue and earnings. We are seeing the benefits of recent years’ investments in production capacity, product development and optimisation along with our persistent focus on innovation and partnerships along the entire value chain.

The main factor of uncertainty today is the scarcity and considerable upward price spikes on raw materials, components and freight. We prioritise maintaining a high level of service for our customers, and it will necessitate an increase in inventories, but for us, long-term value creation is more important than short-term optimisation.

We are upgrading our full-year guidance for the second time this year.”

Conference call (in English) in relation to the interim report

Thursday, 12 August 2021 at 15:30 CEST

Phone number for participants (no pin required): DK: +4532714988, UK: +442030595869, US: +16313026547

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, tel. +45 8611 2222

Attachment