checkAd

Maxar Adds Two New Customers to Its Rapid Access Program for On-Demand Satellite Imagery Tasking

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 12:00  |  29   |   |   

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced two new customers signed multi-million-dollar contracts to subscribe to its Rapid Access Program (RAP), including the first customer for RAP in Latin America.

RAP provides customers with a secure web interface to virtually task Maxar’s high-resolution satellites through on-demand access windows. Maxar delivers high-resolution imagery within hours of collection due to streamlined processing and dissemination. By using cloud-based ground stations, RAP decreases the cost of actionable intelligence for our customers with accelerated speed and control. RAP customers also have high priority tasking on Maxar satellites, critical for urgent mission requirements. When Maxar’s next-generation WorldView Legion satellites are on orbit and operational, RAP customers will be among the first to be able to task them to collect 30 cm class imagery.

“Maxar’s Rapid Access Program provides customers with assured access to task our satellites without the need for a physical ground station,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s Executive Vice President of Global Field Operations. “This lower barrier to entry for tasking provides opportunities for Maxar to serve our RAP customers with the high-quality imagery that they have come to depend on while offering them greater autonomy in tasking the most agile satellites on orbit. Maxar is grateful to be a strategic partner in these customers’ missions, enabling them to make critical decisions and save lives, resources and time.”

National Institute of Aeronautics and Space of Indonesia (LAPAN) is Maxar’s second RAP customer in the Asia-Pacific region. LAPAN will task Maxar’s high-resolution satellite imagery to accelerate mapping missions in Indonesia, including land certification, industrial priority zones and special economic zones. Additionally, LAPAN will receive Maxar’s 15 cm high-definition (HD) imagery, which is created by applying Maxar's proprietary HD technology to the company’s native 30 cm class imagery, resulting in superior visual clarity and utility.

“LAPAN is excited to start tasking the Maxar constellation for our mapping missions,” said Dedi Irawadi, Acting Director of Remote Sensing Technology and Data Center at LAPAN. “Having assured access via RAP to collect imagery of the areas we’re focused on and receiving 15 cm HD imagery will enable our analysts to create actionable intelligence on faster timelines.”

Seite 1 von 3
Maxar Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maxar Adds Two New Customers to Its Rapid Access Program for On-Demand Satellite Imagery Tasking Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced two new customers signed multi-million-dollar contracts to subscribe to its Rapid Access Program (RAP), …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
SunOpta Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Maxar Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Maxar Extends its EnhancedView Follow-On Contract with U.S. National Reconnaissance Office
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Maxar Awarded Contract to Build New Satellite for SiriusXM
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Maxar Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.07.21Embratel’s Star One D2 Satellite Built by Maxar Performing Properly After Launch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21SiriusXM’s New SXM-8 Satellite, Built by Maxar, Completes In-Orbit Testing, Now Ready for Service
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Maxar Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Maxar Technologies Second Quarter 2021 Investor Call Scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten