Walgreens and VillageMD Expand to Florida, Plan to Open 10 Full-Service Primary Care Clinics in Orlando This Year

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Nasdaq: WBA) and VillageMD today announced the opening of three new Village Medical at Walgreens locations in the Orlando area with plans to open seven additional locations by end of this year. Through the Walgreens and VillageMD integrated care model, patients are able to receive convenient and coordinated pharmacy services alongside cost-effective and comprehensive primary care.

Village Medical at Walgreens entryway. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Together, Walgreens and VillageMD are committed to expanding access to healthcare in America through coordinated primary care and pharmacy services in our stores and virtually,” said Jamie Vortherms, vice president of healthcare services, Walgreens. “These 10 new clinics in Orlando are the first of many we hope to bring to Florida to provide residents high-quality care in the communities where they live, shop and work.”

More than 13 million Floridians have at least one chronic condition, many of whom require multiple daily medications.1 VillageMD primary care physicians and Walgreens pharmacists work together to provide care for chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure, as well as everyday illnesses and injuries. Patients may benefit from a seamless experience that saves them time and money and helps them take medication as prescribed by their primary care providers.

“We’re thrilled to launch Village Medical at Walgreens locations in Orlando and share VillageMD’s high-tech, high-touch healthcare model, which fosters regular communication and strong relationships between our patients and providers,” said Brent Asplin, M.D., president of Village Medical. “By bringing this model to Walgreens locations in Orlando, we’re able to provide unprecedented access to primary care services and deliver improved health outcomes.”

These Village Medical at Walgreens locations in Florida will create approximately 400 jobs within the community, including 200 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) high-paying, professional positions.2

Village Medical at Walgreens locations accept a wide range of health insurance options. Patients may access care and support through in-person, at-home and telehealth visits. To learn more about the Village Medical at Walgreens services and locations in the Orlando area, please visit https://www.villagemedical.com/locations/florida.