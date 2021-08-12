checkAd

DGAP-News Delticom AG: Delticom increases revenues in its core business by 6.5 % and achieves a positive consolidated net income already on a half-year basis

Delticom AG: Delticom increases revenues in its core business by 6.5 % and achieves a positive consolidated net income already on a half-year basis

Delticom increases revenues in its core business by 6.5 % and achieves a positive consolidated net income already on a half-year basis

Hanover, August 12, 2021 - Delticom AG (German Securities Code (WKN) 514680, ISIN DE 00005146807, stock market symbol DEX), Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels, today publishes its report for the first half year of 2021.

  • Revenues in core business in Q1 21 +14 % yoy, H1 21 +7 % yoy
  • EBITDA in Q2 21 almost doubled to € 7.0 million (Q2 20: € 3.8 million)
  • Positive consolidated net income in the amount of € 1.0 million in H1 21 (H1 20: € -5.9 million)
  • Increase in equity by € 16.3 million in H1 21 due to capital increases; 13.5 % equity ratio as of 30.06.2021


Business in the first six months

Market environment. Even though retailers were able to sell 8.4 % more tyres to consumers in Germany in the first half of 2021 compared with the same period of the previous year, the German passenger car replacement tyre business as a whole is still well below the pre-pandemic level at the end of the first six months of the current year. According to estimates by the European Tyre and Rubber Manufacturers' Association (ETRMA) and the German Rubber Industry Association (WdK), a total of 13.5 % fewer passenger car tyres were sold by retailers to consumers in the first six months of the current year compared to the corresponding period of H1 2019 - and thus before the sharp slump in the first half of 2020 caused by corona. A 19.2 % decline in summer tyre sales compared to the more than 6 % drop in sales already recorded in the first half of 2019 contrasts with a 21.2 % increase in all-season tyre sales. Sales volumes in the winter tyre business were 34.3 % lower than in the first half of 2019.

