National Vision Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Raises Fiscal 2021 Outlook

Given the lack of comparability to the second quarter of fiscal 2020 when the Company temporarily closed all of its retail locations to the public through early June due to COVID-19, this release includes a comparison of fiscal 2021 results to fiscal 2019 pre-COVID results, in addition to a condensed comparison to fiscal 2020. For a complete discussion of fiscal 2021 results as compared to fiscal 2020, please see our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 3, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYE) (“National Vision” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021.

“The National Vision team delivered exceptionally strong results for the second quarter,” stated Reade Fahs, chief executive officer. “We believe our continued operating momentum further demonstrates the benefit from the hastening of industry trends that favor our low price model and strong store-level execution to meet heightened demand for affordable eyewear and eye care. I would like to thank the 2,000-plus optometrists and over 13,000 associates at National Vision for their continued resilience and commitment to serve our patients and customers.”

Mr. Fahs continued, “During the quarter, we opened 20 stores and achieved another major milestone, as our trailing twelve month net revenue surpassed $2 billion. Also, we were pleased by the positive trend in customer transactions throughout the quarter, especially in June when we lapped record re-opening results last year. Looking ahead, we continue to be excited about our long-term opportunities for expansion and market share growth. Given our consistent performance since re-opening last year and our safety first approach, we are confident in our ability to navigate the challenging and dynamic environment and remain in a position of strength to drive long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and EBITDA are not measures recognized under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” below for more information.

Second Quarter 2021 Summary compared to Second Quarter 2019

Net revenue increased 28.0% to $549.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2019.

The impact from the timing of unearned revenue on net revenue and profitability was immaterial.

Comparable store sales growth was 22.5% and Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth was 23.5%.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company opened 20 new stores, closed one store, and ended the quarter with 1,249 stores. Overall, store count grew 10.7% from June 29, 2019 to July 3, 2021.

Costs applicable to revenue increased 16.5% to $235.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. As a percentage of net revenue, costs applicable to revenue decreased 430 basis points to 42.9% compared to the second quarter of 2019. This decrease as a percentage of net revenue was primarily driven by lower growth in optometrist costs, increased eyeglass mix and higher eyeglass margin.

SG&A increased 28.5% to $234.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. As a percentage of net revenue, SG&A increased 20 basis points to 42.6% compared to the second quarter of 2019. This increase as a percentage of net revenue was primarily driven by higher stock compensation expense, higher performance-based incentive compensation and higher advertising investment, partially offset by leverage of corporate overhead and occupancy expenses.

Net income increased 267% to $37.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Diluted earnings per share increased 230% to $0.42 compared to the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 163% to $0.48 compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted Operating Income increased 125% to $65.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted Operating Margin increased 510 basis points to 11.9% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Second Quarter 2021 Summary compared to Second Quarter 2020 (condensed)

Net revenue increased 111% to $549.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Net revenue was positively impacted by 16.5% due to the timing of unearned revenue.

Comparable store sales growth was 99.1% and Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth was 76.7%.

The Company opened 20 new stores, closed one store, and ended the quarter with 1,249 stores. Overall, store count grew 5.5% from June 27, 2020 to July 3, 2021.

Net income increased 186% to $37.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Diluted earnings (loss) per share increased 176% to $0.42 compared to the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted Diluted EPS (loss) increased 217% to $0.48 compared to the second quarter of 2020. The net change in margin on unearned revenue positively impacted Adjusted Diluted EPS by $0.29.

Adjusted Operating Income increased 290% to $65.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted Operating Margin increased 2,510 basis points to 11.9% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The net change in margin on unearned revenue positively impacted Adjusted Operating Income by $32.5 million.

Six-Month Period 2021 Summary compared to Six-Month Period 2019

Net revenue increased 21.7% to $1.1 billion compared to the same period of 2019.

Net revenue was negatively impacted by 0.8% due to the timing of unearned revenue.

Comparable store sales growth was 15.5% and Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth was 16.7%.

The Company opened 45 new stores, closed one store, and ended the period with 1,249 stores.

Costs applicable to revenue increased 11.1% to $460.6 million compared to the same period of 2019. As a percentage of net revenue, costs applicable to revenue decreased 400 basis points to 42.5% compared to the same period of 2019. This decrease as a percentage of net revenue was primarily driven by higher eyeglass margin, a higher mix of exam sales, and a lower growth in optometrist costs.

SG&A increased 21.7% to $457.8 million compared to the same period of 2019. As a percentage of net revenue, SG&A was unchanged at 42.2% compared to the same period of 2019. As a percentage of net revenue, the leverage of corporate overhead, occupancy and advertising expenses was offset by higher performance-based incentive compensation and higher stock compensation expense.

Net income increased 193% to $81.0 million compared to the same period of 2019.

Diluted earnings per share increased 163% to $0.89 compared to the same period of 2019. Adjusted Diluted EPS increased 96.3% to $0.97 compared to the same period of 2019. The net change in margin on unearned revenue negatively impacted Adjusted Diluted EPS by $0.04.

Adjusted Operating Income increased 85.7% to $133.2 million compared to the same period of 2019. Adjusted Operating Margin increased 420 basis points to 12.3% compared to the same period of 2019. The net change in margin on unearned revenue negatively impacted Adjusted Operating Income by $5.8 million.

Six-Month Period 2021 Summary compared to Six-Month Period 2020 (condensed)

Net revenue increased 48.5% to $1.1 billion compared to the same period of 2020.

Net revenue was positively impacted by 1.1% due to the timing of unearned revenue.

Comparable store sales growth was 48.9% and Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth was 53.3%.

Net income increased 338% to $81.0 million compared to the same period of 2020.

Diluted earnings (loss) per share increased 310% to $0.89 compared to the same period of 2020. Adjusted Diluted EPS (loss) increased 855% to $0.97 compared to the same period of 2020. The net change in margin on unearned revenue positively impacted Adjusted Diluted EPS by $0.07.

Adjusted Operating Income increased to $133.2 million compared to the same period of 2020. Adjusted Operating Margin increased 1,180 basis points to 12.3% compared to the same period of 2020. The net change in margin on unearned revenue positively impacted Adjusted Operating Income by $6.1 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights as of July 3, 2021

The Company’s cash balance was $408.3 million as of July 3, 2021. The Company had no borrowings under its $300.0 million first lien revolving credit facility, exclusive of letters of credit of $6.4 million.

Total debt was $620.4 million as of July 3, 2021, consisting of outstanding first lien term loans, convertible senior notes and finance lease obligations, net of unamortized discounts.

In June 2021, the Company voluntarily prepaid $117.4 million in existing Term A loans. In addition, the Company amended its credit agreement to reduce the applicable margin for interest rate calculations and modify certain financial covenants back to pre-COVID terms.

Cash flows from operating activities for the first six-months of 2021 were $189.8 million compared to $71.4 million for the same period of 2020 and $119.3 million for the same period of 2019.

Capital expenditures for the first six-months of 2021 totaled $38.8 million compared to $25.8 million for the same period of 2020 and $52.1 million for the same period of 2019.

Fiscal 2021 Outlook

The Company’s updated fiscal 2021 outlook reflects the currently expected impacts related to COVID-19, however, the ultimate impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s financial outlook remain uncertain. The outlook shown below assumes no material deterioration to the Company’s current business operations as a result of COVID-19 and its variants, governmental actions and regulations. Given the uncertainties, dynamic nature, variants, and unknown duration of the pandemic, the Company is continuing to evaluate additional measures that may be taken to respond to the impact of COVID-19 on its business.

The Company is providing the following updated outlook for the 52 weeks ending January 1, 2022:

Updated Fiscal 2021 Outlook Prior Fiscal 2021 Outlook New Stores ~75 ~75 Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth1 19% - 22% 16% - 19% Net Revenue $2.01 - $2.06 billion $1.975 - $2.025 billion Adjusted Operating Income $180 - $187 million $155 - $162 million Adjusted Diluted EPS2 $1.28 - $1.33 $1.07 - $1.12 Depreciation and Amortization3 ~$98 million $97 - $98 million Interest4 ~$25 million ~$28 million Tax Rate5 ~26% ~26% Capital Expenditures $100 - $105 million $100 - $105 million 1 - For the 52 weeks ending January 1, 2022 compared to the 52 weeks ended January 2, 2021 2 - Assumes 96.3 million shares, including 12.9 million shares for the convertible notes calculated using the if-converted method 3 - Includes amortization of acquisition intangibles of approximately $7.5 million for the 52 weeks ending January 1, 2022 4 - Before the impact of gains or losses related to hedge ineffectiveness and charges related to amortization of debt discounts and deferred financing costs 5 - Excluding the impact of stock option exercises

The fiscal 2021 outlook information provided above includes Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS guidance, which are non-GAAP financial measures management uses in measuring performance. The Company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP without unreasonable efforts because it is not possible to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the actual impact of certain items and unanticipated events, including taxes and non-recurring items, which would be included in GAAP results. The impact of such items and unanticipated events could be potentially significant.

The fiscal 2021 outlook is forward-looking, subject to significant business, economic, regulatory and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and its management, and based upon assumptions with respect to future decisions, which are subject to change. Actual results may vary and those variations may be material. As such, the Company’s results may not fall within the ranges contained in its fiscal 2021 outlook. The Company uses these forward looking measures internally to assess and benchmark its results and strategic plans.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and aid understanding of the Company’s business performance, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, namely “EBITDA,” “Adjusted Operating Income,” “Adjusted Operating Margin,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA Margin,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Adjusted Comparable Stores Sales Growth,” “Adjusted SG&A,” and “Adjusted SG&A Percent of Net Revenue.” We believe EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted SG&A Percent of Net Revenue assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone.

To supplement the Company’s comparable store sales growth presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company provides “Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth,” which is a non-GAAP financial measure we believe is useful because it provides timely and accurate information relating to the two core metrics of retail sales: number of transactions and value of transactions. Management uses Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth as the basis for key operating decisions, such as allocation of advertising to particular markets and implementation of special marketing programs. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth provides timely and accurate information relating to the operational health and overall performance of each brand. We also believe that, for the same reasons, investors find our calculation of Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth to be meaningful.

EBITDA: We define EBITDA as net income (loss), plus interest expense, income tax provision (benefit) and depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted Operating Income: We define Adjusted Operating Income as net income (loss), plus interest expense and income tax provision (benefit), further adjusted to exclude stock compensation expense, asset impairment, litigation settlement, management realignment expenses, long-term incentive plan expense, amortization of acquisition intangibles, and other expenses.

Adjusted Operating Margin: We define Adjusted Operating Margin as Adjusted Operating Income as a percentage of net revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA: We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income, plus interest expense, income tax provision (benefit) and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude stock compensation expense, asset impairment, litigation settlement, management realignment expenses, long-term incentive plan expense, and other expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue.

Adjusted Diluted EPS: We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted for the per share impact of stock compensation expense, asset impairment, litigation settlement, management realignment expenses, long-term incentive plan expense, amortization of acquisition intangibles, amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs of our term loan borrowings, amortization of costs related to our 2025 Notes, losses (gains) on change in fair value of derivatives, other expenses, and tax benefit of stock option exercises, less the tax effect of these adjustments. We adjust for amortization of costs related to the 2025 Notes only when adjustment for these costs is not required in the calculation of diluted earnings per share according to U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted SG&A: We define Adjusted SG&A as SG&A, adjusted to exclude stock compensation expense, management realignment expenses, long-term incentive plan expense, and other expenses.

Adjusted SG&A Percent of Net Revenue: We define Adjusted SG&A Percent of Net Revenue as Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of net revenue.

Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth: We measure Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth as the increase or decrease in sales recorded by the comparable store base in any reporting period, compared to sales recorded by the comparable store base in the prior reporting period, which we calculate as follows: (i) sales are recorded on a cash basis (i.e., when the order is placed and paid for or submitted to a managed care payor, compared to when the order is delivered), utilizing cash basis point of sale information from stores; (ii) stores are added to the calculation during the 13th full fiscal month following the store’s opening; (iii) closed stores are removed from the calculation for time periods that are not comparable; (iv) sales from partial months of operation are excluded when stores do not open or close on the first day of the month; and (v) when applicable, we adjust for the effect of the 53rd week. Quarterly, year-to-date and annual adjusted comparable store sales are aggregated using only sales from all whole months of operation included in both the current reporting period and the prior reporting period. When a partial month is excluded from the calculation, the corresponding month in the subsequent period is also excluded from the calculation. There may be variations in the way in which some of our competitors and other retailers calculate comparable store sales. As a result, our adjusted comparable store sales may not be comparable to similar data made available by other retailers. We did not adjust our calculation of Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth for the temporary closure of our stores to the public in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted SG&A Percent of Net Revenue, and Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth are not recognized terms under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or the ratio of net income to net revenue as a measure of financial performance, SG&A, the ratio of SG&A to net revenue as a measure of financial performance, cash flows provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity, comparable store sales growth as a measure of operating performance, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, these measures are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management’s discretionary use as they do not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. The presentations of these measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

Please see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” below for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of July 3, 2021 and January 2, 2021 In Thousands, Except Par Value (Unaudited) ASSETS As of

July 3, 2021 As of

January 2, 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 408,301 $ 373,903 Accounts receivable, net 54,733 57,989 Inventories 120,863 111,274 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,466 23,484 Total current assets 608,363 566,650 Property and equipment, net 335,504 341,293 Other assets: Goodwill 777,613 777,613 Trademarks and trade names 240,547 240,547 Other intangible assets, net 45,766 49,511 Right of use assets 343,708 340,141 Other assets 17,715 17,743 Total non-current assets 1,760,853 1,766,848 Total assets $ 2,369,216 $ 2,333,498 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 77,677 $ 64,861 Other payables and accrued expenses 116,508 110,309 Unearned revenue 39,071 32,657 Deferred revenue 68,612 58,899 Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 4,285 3,598 Current operating lease obligations 64,330 58,356 Total current liabilities 370,483 328,680 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion and debt discount 616,160 651,763 Non-current operating lease obligations 326,478 327,371 Other non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue 23,483 20,828 Other liabilities 14,272 17,415 Deferred income taxes, net 80,003 80,939 Total other non-current liabilities 117,758 119,182 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; 82,828 and 82,183 shares issued as of July 3, 2021 and January 2, 2021, respectively; 81,855 and 81,239 shares outstanding as of July 3, 2021 and January 2, 2021, respectively 828 821 Additional paid-in capital 739,380 795,697 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,093 ) (4,400 ) Retained earnings 231,184 142,880 Treasury stock, at cost; 973 and 944 shares as of July 3, 2021 and January 2, 2021, respectively (29,962 ) (28,496 ) Total stockholders’ equity 938,337 906,502 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,369,216 $ 2,333,498

National Vision Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income For the Three and Six Months Ended July 3, 2021, June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019 In Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Revenue: Net product sales $ 458,206 $ 209,707 $ 357,533 $ 901,273 $ 602,548 $ 740,693 Net sales of services and plans 91,283 50,300 71,918 182,396 127,163 149,973 Total net revenue 549,489 260,007 429,451 1,083,669 729,711 890,666 Costs applicable to revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization): Products 167,028 97,635 145,654 326,719 254,005 299,658 Services and plans 68,918 43,145 56,852 133,917 105,329 114,817 Total costs applicable to revenue 235,946 140,780 202,506 460,636 359,334 414,475 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 234,235 136,582 182,278 457,828 330,323 376,154 Depreciation and amortization 24,025 21,924 20,819 47,580 46,734 41,234 Asset impairment 519 2,411 1,790 1,478 13,766 3,872 Litigation settlement — — — — 4,395 — Other expense (income), net (65 ) (92 ) 356 (130 ) (158 ) 829 Total operating expenses 258,714 160,825 205,243 506,756 395,060 422,089 Income (loss) from operations 54,829 (41,598 ) 21,702 116,277 (24,683 ) 54,102 Interest expense, net 10,096 15,502 8,968 16,426 22,957 18,029 Debt issuance costs 92 136 — 92 136 — Earnings (loss) before income taxes 44,641 (57,236 ) 12,734 99,759 (47,776 ) 36,073 Income tax provision (benefit) 7,040 (13,403 ) 2,477 18,726 (13,685 ) 8,387 Net income (loss) $ 37,601 $ (43,833 ) $ 10,257 $ 81,033 $ (34,091 ) $ 27,686 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.46 $ (0.55 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.99 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.35 Diluted $ 0.42 $ (0.55 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.89 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.34 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 81,601 80,325 78,318 81,457 80,226 78,262 Diluted 96,082 80,325 81,424 96,044 80,226 81,437 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income (loss) $ 37,601 $ (43,833 ) $ 10,257 $ 81,033 $ (34,091 ) $ 27,686 Unrealized gain (loss) on hedge instruments 2,959 4,111 (2,246 ) 4,609 (4,747 ) (3,519 ) Tax provision (benefit) of unrealized gain (loss) on hedge instruments 756 1,050 (576 ) 3,302 (1,206 ) (902 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 39,804 $ (40,772 ) $ 8,587 $ 82,340 $ (37,632 ) $ 25,069

Note: The three and six-months ended July 3, 2021 diluted EPS is calculated using the if-converted method for the 2025 Notes adding back $2.4 million and $4.7 million of interest expense (after tax) related to the 2025 Notes, respectively, and assuming conversion of the 2025 Notes at the beginning of 2021.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended July 3, 2021, June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019 In Thousands (Unaudited) Six Months Ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 81,033 $ (34,091 ) $ 27,686 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 47,580 46,734 41,234 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 2,268 2,717 892 Asset impairment 1,478 13,766 3,872 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 14,582 (13,686 ) 8,239 Stock based compensation expense 10,201 5,445 4,717 Losses (gains) on change in fair value of derivatives 125 4,871 — Inventory adjustments 619 2,883 2,043 Other 1,253 3,328 6,759 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,393 (14,408 ) (8,662 ) Inventories (10,208 ) 6,814 8,319 Operating lease right of use assets and lease liabilities 149 1,174 1,948 Other assets (1,148 ) 2,047 6,137 Accounts payable 12,816 11,630 3,458 Deferred and unearned revenue 18,782 8,025 5,006 Other liabilities 7,885 24,171 7,631 Net cash provided by operating activities 189,808 71,420 119,279 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (38,812 ) (25,796 ) (52,103 ) Other 22 265 315 Net cash used for investing activities (38,790 ) (25,531 ) (51,788 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on long-term debt, net of discounts — 548,769 — Repayments on long-term debt (117,375 ) (369,269 ) (2,500 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,738 5,998 2,066 Purchase of treasury stock (1,466 ) (74 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs (900 ) (12,400 ) — Payments on finance lease obligations (2,526 ) (1,587 ) (1,190 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (116,529 ) 171,437 (1,624 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 34,489 217,326 65,867 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 375,159 40,307 17,998 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 409,648 $ 257,633 $ 83,865 Supplemental cash flow disclosure information: Cash paid for interest $ 14,640 $ 13,810 $ 17,438 Cash paid (received) for taxes $ 6,995 $ (1,452 ) $ 513 Capital expenditures accrued at the end of the period $ 8,827 $ 11,265 $ 22,033

National Vision Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures For the Three and Six Months Ended July 3, 2021, June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019 In Thousands, Except Per Share Information (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income to Net Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended In thousands July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net income (loss) $ 37,601 $ (43,833 ) $ 10,257 $ 81,033 $ (34,091 ) $ 27,686 Interest expense 10,096 15,502 8,968 16,426 22,957 18,029 Income tax provision (benefit) 7,040 (13,403 ) 2,477 18,726 (13,685 ) 8,387 Stock compensation expense (a) 7,213 3,352 1,741 10,201 5,445 4,717 Asset impairment (b) 519 2,411 1,790 1,478 13,766 3,872 Litigation settlement (c) — — — — 4,395 — Management realignment expenses (d) — — — — — 2,155 Long-term incentive plan (e) — — 781 — — 722 Amortization of acquisition intangibles (f) 1,871 1,851 1,851 3,744 3,702 3,702 Other (i) 1,241 (307 ) 1,223 1,641 1,149 2,467 Adjusted Operating Income $ 65,581 $ (34,427 ) $ 29,088 $ 133,249 $ 3,638 $ 71,737 Net income (loss) margin 6.8 % (16.9 )% 2.4 % 7.5 % (4.7 )% 3.1 % Adjusted Operating Margin 11.9 % (13.2 )% 6.8 % 12.3 % 0.5 % 8.1 % Note: Percentages reflect line item as a percentage of net revenue, adjusted for rounding

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended In thousands July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Net income (loss) $ 37,601 $ (43,833 ) $ 10,257 $ 81,033 $ (34,091 ) $ 27,686 Interest expense 10,096 15,502 8,968 16,426 22,957 18,029 Income tax provision (benefit) 7,040 (13,403 ) 2,477 18,726 (13,685 ) 8,387 Depreciation and amortization 24,025 21,924 20,819 47,580 46,734 41,234 EBITDA 78,762 (19,810 ) 42,521 163,765 21,915 95,336 Stock compensation expense (a) 7,213 3,352 1,741 10,201 5,445 4,717 Asset impairment (b) 519 2,411 1,790 1,478 13,766 3,872 Litigation settlement (c) — — — — 4,395 — Management realignment expenses (d) — — — — — 2,155 Long-term incentive plan (e) — — 781 — — 722 Other (i) 1,241 (307 ) 1,223 1,641 1,149 2,467 Adjusted EBITDA $ 87,735 $ (14,354 ) $ 48,056 $ 177,085 $ 46,670 $ 109,269 Net income (loss) margin 6.8 % (16.9 )% 2.4 % 7.5 % (4.7 )% 3.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.0 % (5.5 )% 11.2 % 16.3 % 6.4 % 12.3 % Note: Percentages reflect line item as a percentage of net revenue, adjusted for rounding

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted EPS to Diluted EPS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended In thousands, except per share amounts July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 Diluted EPS $ 0.42 $ (0.55 ) $ 0.13 $ 0.89 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.34 Stock compensation expense (a) 0.08 0.04 0.02 0.11 0.07 0.06 Asset impairment (b) 0.01 0.03 0.02 0.02 0.17 0.05 Litigation settlement (c) — — — — 0.05 — Management realignment expenses (d) — — — — — 0.03 Long-term incentive plan (e) — — 0.01 — — 0.01 Amortization of acquisition intangibles (f) 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.04 0.05 0.05 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs (g) 0.01 0.03 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.01 Losses (gains) on change in fair value of derivatives (h) 0.02 0.06 — — 0.06 — Other (m) 0.01 — 0.02 (0.01 ) 0.01 0.03 Tax benefit of stock option exercises (j) (0.04 ) — (0.01 ) (0.05 ) (0.04 ) (0.02 ) Tax effect of total adjustments (k) (0.04 ) (0.05 ) (0.02 ) (0.05 ) (0.12 ) (0.06 ) Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.48 $ (0.41 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.97 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.49 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 96,082 80,325 81,424 96,044 80,226 81,437 Note: Some of the totals in the table above do not foot due to rounding differences

Reconciliation of Adjusted SG&A and Adjusted SG&A Percent of Net Revenue to SG&A Three Months Ended Six Months Ended In thousands July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 June 29, 2019 SG&A $ 234,235 $ 136,582 $ 182,278 $ 457,828 $ 330,323 $ 376,154 Stock compensation expense (a) 7,213 3,352 1,741 10,201 5,445 4,717 Management realignment expenses (d) — — — — — 2,155 Long-term incentive plan (e) — — 781 — — 722 Other (l) 1,241 (307 ) 776 1,641 1,149 1,460 Adjusted SG&A $ 225,781 $ 133,537 $ 178,980 $ 445,986 $ 323,729 $ 367,100 SG&A Percent of Net Revenue 42.6 % 52.5 % 42.4 % 42.2 % 45.3 % 42.2 % Adjusted SG&A Percent of Net Revenue 41.1 % 51.4 % 41.7 % 41.2 % 44.4 % 41.2 % Note: Percentages reflect line item as a percentage of net revenue

(a) Non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation programs, which vary from period to period depending on the timing of awards and performance vesting conditions. (b) Reflects write-off of property, equipment and lease related assets on closed or underperforming stores. (c) Expenses associated with settlement of litigation. (d) Expenses related to a non-recurring management realignment described in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on January 10, 2019. (e) Expenses pursuant to a long-term incentive plan for non-executive employees who were not participants in the management equity plan for fiscal year 2019. This plan was effective in 2014 following the acquisition of the Company by affiliates of KKR & Co. Inc. (the "KKR Acquisition"). (f) Amortization of the increase in carrying values of finite-lived intangible assets resulting from the application of purchase accounting to the KKR Acquisition. (g) Amortization of deferred financing costs and other non-cash charges related to our long-term debt. We adjust for amortization of costs related to the 2025 Notes only when adjustment for these costs is not required in the calculation of diluted earnings per share according to U.S. GAAP. Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs in aggregate total $1.0 million, $2.5 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended July 3, 2021, June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019, respectively, and $1.2 million, $2.7 million and $0.9 million for the six months ended July 3, 2021, June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019, respectively. (h) Reflects losses (gains) recognized in interest expense on change in fair value of de-designated hedges of $2.4 million and $4.9 million for the three months ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020, respectively, and $0.1 million and $4.9 million for the six months ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020, respectively. (i) Other adjustments include amounts that management believes are not representative of our operating performance (amounts in brackets represent reductions in Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA), including our share of losses on equity method investments of $0.4 million for the three months ended June 29, 2019 and $1.0 million for the six months ended June 29, 2019; the amortization impact of adjustments related to the KKR Acquisition, (e.g., fair value of leasehold interests) of $0.1 million for each of the three months ended July 3, 2021, June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019, respectively, and $0.2 million for each of the six months ended July 3, 2021, June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019, respectively; costs of severance and relocation of $0.7 million, $0.2 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended July 3, 2021, June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019, respectively, and $0.8 million, $0.5 million and $0.8 million for the six months ended July 3, 2021, June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019, respectively; excess payroll taxes related to stock option exercises of $0.2 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended July 3, 2021 and June 29, 2019, respectively, and $0.3 million, $0.3 million and $0.1 million for the six months ended July 3, 2021, June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019, respectively; incremental costs directly related to adapting the Company’s operations during the COVID-19 pandemic of $0.6 million for the six months ended June 27, 2020; and other expenses and adjustments totaling $0.2 million and $(0.7) million for the three months ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020, respectively, and $0.3 million, $(0.5) million and $0.3 million for the six months ended July 3, 2021, June 27, 2020 and June 29, 2019, respectively. (j) Tax benefit associated with accounting guidance requiring excess tax benefits related to stock option exercises to be recorded in earnings as discrete items in the reporting period in which they occur. (k) Represents the income tax effect of the total adjustments at our combined statutory federal and state income tax rates. (l) Reflects other expenses in (i) above, except for our share of losses on equity method investments of $0.4 million for the three months ended June 29, 2019 and $1.0 million for the six months ended June 29, 2019. (m) Reflects other expenses in (i) above, including the impact of stranded tax effect of $(2.1) million for the six months ended July 3, 2021 associated with our interest rate swaps that matured in 2021.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth to Total Comparable Store Sales Growth Comparable store sales growth(a) Second Quarter Year to Date 2021 vs. 2019 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2019 2021 vs. 2020 2021 Outlook Owned & Host segment America’s Best 26.1 % 81.8 % 18.4 % 54.9 % Eyeglass World 27.1 % 67.6 % 22.3 % 57.1 % Military (0.2 )% 65.0 % (1.6 )% 38.1 % Fred Meyer (8.7 )% 61.1 % (10.3 )% 36.1 % Legacy segment 11.4 % 58.2 % 6.1 % 42.6 % Total comparable store sales growth 22.5 % 99.1 % 15.5 % 48.9 % 18% - 21% Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth (b) 23.5 % 76.7 % 16.7 % 53.3 % 19% - 22%

(a) Total comparable store sales based on consolidated net revenue excluding the impact of (i) Corporate/Other segment net revenue, (ii) sales from stores opened less than 13 months, (iii) stores closed in the periods presented, (iv) sales from partial months of operation when stores do not open or close on the first day of the month and (v) if applicable, the impact of a 53rd week in a fiscal year. Brand-level comparable store sales growth is calculated based on cash basis revenues consistent with what the CODM reviews, and consistent with reportable segment revenues presented in Note 10. “Segment Reporting” in our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in Part I. Item 1. in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, with the exception of the Legacy segment, which is adjusted as noted in clause (b) (ii) below. (b) There are two differences between total comparable store sales growth based on consolidated net revenue and Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth: (i) Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth includes the effect of deferred and unearned revenue as if such revenues were earned at the point of sale, resulting in the following changes from total comparable store sales growth based on consolidated net revenue: an increase of 1.2% for second quarter 2021 vs. 2019, a decrease of 21.6% for second quarter 2021 vs. 2020, an increase of 1.2% for year to date 2021 vs. 2019 and an increase of 4.4% for year to date 2021 vs. 2020; and (ii) Adjusted Comparable Store Sales Growth includes retail sales to the Legacy partner’s customers (rather than the revenues recognized consistent with the management & services agreement with the Legacy partner), resulting in the following changes from total comparable store sales growth based on consolidated net revenue: a decrease of 0.2% for second quarter 2021 vs. 2019 and a decrease of 0.8% for second quarter 2021 vs. 2020.

