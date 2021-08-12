checkAd

GBT’s Kirlian Research Update

Implements Advanced AI Big Data Methods. Researching Correlation of Huge Data Results with Health-Related Information

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), announced that GBT Tokenize (“GBT/Tokenize) is now implementing advanced AI big data analytics methods for Kirilian research results, to find potential correlation with health information.

The Kirlian Electrophotography research techniques produced viable results which the company is now investigating a possibility of potential correlation with health-related data. The result of the Kirlian imaging research includes vast amounts of data with a high complexity, one which requires an intelligent analytics method, such as advanced big data algorithms.

The first stage will be a pattern of identification, including indexing and the creation of data sets. The second stage will focus on rapid data classification and group content identification, including preliminary data insights. Based on this analysis the system will dispose redundant and non-relevant data, concluding a viable, possible correlation pointer. These pointers will go through another stage of consistency and occurrence analysis to reach a high percentage of possible correlation. The AI engine main task will be sifting through Kirlian image huge data, analyzing it, and then cross-reference it with health-related data to match a symptoms or conditions possibility. Machine learning algorithms will be accomplishing this enormous task providing insight for Kirilian images complex data.

The Kirlian techniques potentially aim for inclusion within its qTerm device - http://qterm.me/, and are based on the phenomenon known as electrical coronal discharge. GBT's research is focused on the investigation of Kirlian images with the use of machine learning technology to possibly detect early disease or health conditions symptoms.

“AI big data processing is a method to analyze massive amount of information to reveal valuable insights for that particular data, where potentially traditional data processing algorithm can’t manage. As we achieved viable, experimental results with our Kirilian Research, we are now recruiting our AI engine, and using its powerful, robust data processing and analytics capabilities, researching to find correlations to heath information, if any.  Our AI technology we will be used for big data processing to detect anomalies within Kirilian images. We’ll look for unusual occurrences, unique patterns, and will create data graphs and categories. The system will define appropriate data ranges and boundaries. Anything outside of that range will be flagged as an anomaly that needs to be further investigated. Based on detected information the system will attempt to correlate health data with imaging findings. Finally, the system, if and once developed, will suggest a probability of a predicted future outcome according to found repetitive patterns. Using big data AI technology, we'll evaluate a possible implementation of this technology within our future qTerm releases to enable and further health related advisory systems. We strongly believe that this research has the potential to offer extraordinary vital health related information and implementing our AI big data techniques will be a major factor for its success.” Said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.

