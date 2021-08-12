VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU) (FSE: 5VJ) (OTCQB: AUCUF) (the "Company" or "Inflection") is pleased to announce it has identified a number of new, priority copper-gold exploration targets in Northern New South Wales, Australia. The Company has been granted two and applied for an additional three exploration licenses to cover these five new priority target areas.

Five new target areas: Duck Creek, Bogan West, Mundadoo North, Ginghet North and Walgett East have been identified, all claimed and 100% owned by the Company. The Company considers these new targets significant additions to the existing pipeline of drill targets;





Targets generated using regional aeromagnetic and gravity data in the northern covered extensions of the Macquarie Arc and are primarily considered prospective for alkalic porphyry-related copper-gold mineralisation; and,





The Company plans to systematically drill test these new targets as part of its ongoing Northern New South Wales drill program with the goal of discovering a large, concealed copper-gold deposit.



Exploration Update

The Company has identified and acquired five new copper-gold exploration targets in Northern New South Wales, two of which it has covered with fully granted Exploration Licenses and three with Exploration License Applications.

As the Company continues to drill test the covered, northern extension of the Macquarie Arc as part of its ongoing exploration program, the evolving geological interpretation and understanding of the belt has been greatly enhanced and highlighted several additional priority areas of interest. The new targets have primarily been generated using aeromagnetic and gravity data with a principal focus on magnetic anomalies that coincide with broad, multi-kilometre scale gravity lows. None of the new targets, all located under a sequence of unmineralized post-mineral cover, have previously been drill tested.

Inflection’s district-scale land position now comprises twenty-three Exploration Licenses and Applications extending over 8,730 km², all 100% owned by the Company. This highly strategic, district-scale land position principally covers large intrusive volcanic complexes interpreted to be part of the Macquarie Arc, a highly prospective geologic terrane for a variety of deposit types including alkalic porphyry-related copper-gold mineralisation.