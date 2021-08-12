checkAd

Inflection Resources Identifies New Drill Targets – Acquires New Ground In Northern New South Wales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 12:00  |  57   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU) (FSE: 5VJ) (OTCQB: AUCUF) (the "Company" or "Inflection") is pleased to announce it has identified a number of new, priority copper-gold exploration targets in Northern New South Wales, Australia. The Company has been granted two and applied for an additional three exploration licenses to cover these five new priority target areas.

Summary Highlights

  • Five new target areas: Duck Creek, Bogan West, Mundadoo North, Ginghet North and Walgett East have been identified, all claimed and 100% owned by the Company. The Company considers these new targets significant additions to the existing pipeline of drill targets;

  • Targets generated using regional aeromagnetic and gravity data in the northern covered extensions of the Macquarie Arc and are primarily considered prospective for alkalic porphyry-related copper-gold mineralisation; and,

  • The Company plans to systematically drill test these new targets as part of its ongoing Northern New South Wales drill program with the goal of discovering a large, concealed copper-gold deposit.

Exploration Update
The Company has identified and acquired five new copper-gold exploration targets in Northern New South Wales, two of which it has covered with fully granted Exploration Licenses and three with Exploration License Applications.

As the Company continues to drill test the covered, northern extension of the Macquarie Arc as part of its ongoing exploration program, the evolving geological interpretation and understanding of the belt has been greatly enhanced and highlighted several additional priority areas of interest. The new targets have primarily been generated using aeromagnetic and gravity data with a principal focus on magnetic anomalies that coincide with broad, multi-kilometre scale gravity lows. None of the new targets, all located under a sequence of unmineralized post-mineral cover, have previously been drill tested.

Inflection’s district-scale land position now comprises twenty-three Exploration Licenses and Applications extending over 8,730 km², all 100% owned by the Company. This highly strategic, district-scale land position principally covers large intrusive volcanic complexes interpreted to be part of the Macquarie Arc, a highly prospective geologic terrane for a variety of deposit types including alkalic porphyry-related copper-gold mineralisation.

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Inflection Resources Identifies New Drill Targets – Acquires New Ground In Northern New South Wales VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU) (FSE: 5VJ) (OTCQB: AUCUF) (the "Company" or "Inflection") is pleased to announce it has identified a number of new, priority copper-gold …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Gritstone to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on its Neoantigen Oncology Programs
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 10 August ...
FibroGen Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Roxadustat for Anemia of Chronic Kidney ...
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board