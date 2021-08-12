RBC iShares Expands its Sustainable ETF Platform and Fixed Income Lineup with the addition of Four ETFs

checkAd

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RBC iShares expanded its exchange traded fund (“ETF”) lineup with the launch of four new fixed income ETFs (collectively the “iShares ETFs”), including two sustainable fixed income ETFs. All four iShares ETFs are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) today.

The new iShares ETFs will be managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. All iShares ETFs offer one class of Canadian dollar denominated units (“CAD Units”) and the iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF also offers one class of U.S. dollar denominated units (“USD Units”).

New Sustainable Corporate Bond ETFs
        
The new sustainable fixed income ETFs build on upon the success of RBC iShares’ existing ESG Advanced suite, and expand sustainable coverage into corporate bonds. The iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF and iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF provide exposure to the Canadian dollar investment grade corporate bond market, and currently seek to track indices that are designed to provide efficient exposure to companies demonstrating more sustainable business practices relative to their industry peers, while also excluding issuers from industries with elevated sustainability-related risks. These ETFs can be used as sustainable fixed income building blocks for the core of a portfolio.

Fund Name CAD Units Ticker USD Units Ticker Annual Management Fee
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XSHG N/A 0.15%
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCBG N/A 0.15%

Sustainable investing continues to gain importance, as investors and advisors seek to assemble portfolios built for the long-term, and account for potential sustainability related risks in their portfolio. As awareness increases, a growing number of Canadian investors and advisors are re-allocating assets into this category.

