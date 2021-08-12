RBC iShares Expands its Sustainable ETF Platform and Fixed Income Lineup with the addition of Four ETFs

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RBC iShares expanded its exchange traded fund (“ETF”) lineup with the launch of four new fixed income ETFs (collectively the “iShares ETFs”), including two sustainable fixed income ETFs. All four iShares ETFs are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) today.



The new iShares ETFs will be managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. All iShares ETFs offer one class of Canadian dollar denominated units (“CAD Units”) and the iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF also offers one class of U.S. dollar denominated units (“USD Units”).