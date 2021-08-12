Radware Selected by Fortune 100 Manufacturer to Support its Hybrid Cloud Strategy and Protect Thousands of Applications

The manufacturer wanted to ensure the comprehensive and consistent protection of its web applications across multiple hosting environments. In addition, the manufacturer was looking for more flexibility, visibility, and control over its application security, while enabling maximum agility. Radware was selected for its state-of-the-art technology, consultative approach, deep expertise, and its consistent cloud agnostic application protection.

MAHWAH, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware , (NASDAQ: RDWR) a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that one of America’s Fortune 100 manufacturing companies selected Radware to support its hybrid cloud security strategy. In a multimillion-dollar agreement, this world leading manufacturer chose Radware’s cloud application security to protect thousands of web applications hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and a private cloud.

“We can help companies deal with the complicated challenges and uncertainties they face when transitioning to the cloud,” said Haim Zelikovsky, vice president of Radware’s cloud service business. “Because we understand plans often change as this journey unfolds, we offer companies a consistent security strategy regardless of where their applications are hosted or how their content is delivered. Our security services enable threat surfaces to be covered, so applications are protected whenever they move from one cloud environment to another.”

Radware’s cybersecurity and application delivery solutions provide infrastructure, application and data center protection and availability services across physical, cloud and software-defined data centers. Radware was recently recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer:” Web Application Firewall Report. The company also was ranked a global leader in Forrester’s March 2021 report, “The Forrester Wave: DDoS Mitigation Solutions, Q1 2021.”

About Radware

Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.