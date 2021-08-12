checkAd

New Study by Globalization Partners Underlines the Critical Role Employee Experience Plays in Remote Team Working Environments

Half of employees feel happier in their jobs since working remotely

BOSTON and LONDON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners, which makes it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes, via its global employment platform, today announced the findings of its third annual Global Employee Survey. Focusing on the sentiment of people working on global teams, two thirds (63 percent) of respondents say their companies will make remote work a permanent fixture following the global pandemic.

The 2021 Global Employee Survey, which gathered input from 1,250 employees across 15 countries, revealed that remote working has had a significant positive impact on the employee experience. Eighty-three percent of respondents said they are always (34 percent) or frequently (46 percent) happy in their role at work. In addition, nearly half (48 percent) of employees feel happier about work since working remotely. Exactly half of respondents said that a good work-life balance was a key factor in contributing to their employee experience, with 41 percent saying being part of a team was important.

In addition, the way companies lead through a crisis correlates strongly with employee retention intent. Over half (56 percent) of respondents reported their perception of their company leaders stayed the same or worsened since the outset of the pandemic. However, for the 44 percent that reported an improved perception of company leaders, they plan to stay working at their current company for more than three years.

Other key findings include:

  • 10 percent of workers plan to relocate within the next 12 months to another country after the Covid-19 pandemic, while working for the same company.
  • 58 percent believe team diversity is the top benefit of working in a global team, followed by more creativity (51 percent).
  • 34 percent said their company's support for remote work exceeded expectations, while 56 percent said it met their expectations.
  • 44 percent plan to stay more than five years at their current company.

"Global teams will continue to grow in diversity as remote working culture embeds itself in the majority of businesses long term," said Nicole Sahin, CEO and Founder, Globalization Partners. "To succeed in a jobs environment without frontiers and where skilled employees will have greater choice than ever, employers will need to build their global reach, processes, and capabilities. It's vital to identify the best talent wherever it can be found, and those companies who can build successful international teams will be ideally placed to succeed in the post-pandemic economy."

