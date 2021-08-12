checkAd

Magic Software Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results with Record-Breaking Revenues for The Second Quarter of $119.2 million - a 37.7% Year Over Year Increase

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 12:20  |  24   |   |   

Operating Income for the second quarter increased 29% year over year to $12.7 million; Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter increased 30% year over year to $15.9 million

Or Yehuda, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2021.

Summary Results for Second Quarter 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data)

    GAAP           Non-GAAP        
    Q2 2021     Q2 2020     % Change     Q2 2021     Q2 2020     % Change  
Revenues   $ 119.2     $ 86.5       37.7 %   $ 119.2     $ 86.5       37.7 %
Gross Profit   $ 32.8     $ 24.8       32.3 %   $ 34.4     $ 26.5       30.2 %
Gross Margin     27.5 %     28.7 %     (120 )bps     28.9 %     30.6 %     (170 )bps
Operating Income   $ 12.7     $ 9.8       29.0 %   $ 15.9     $ 12.2       30.2 %
Operating Margin     10.7 %     11.4 %     70 bps     13.3 %     14.1 %     80 bps
Net Income (*)   $ 7.8     $ 5.7       35.6 %   $ 11.3     $ 8.1       39.9 %
Diluted EPS   $ 0.16     $ 0.12       33.3 %   $ 0.23     $ 0.17       35.9 %


  (*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 

  • Revenues for the second quarter ended June 302021 , increased 37.7% to $119.2 million compared to $86.5 million in the same period last year.
  • Operating income for the second quarter ended June 302021 , increased 29.0% to $12.7 million compared to $9.8 million in the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter ended June 302021 , increased 30.2% to $15.9 million compared to $12.2 million in the same period last year.
  • Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the second quarter ended June 302021 , increased 35.6% to $7.8 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted share, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.12 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased 39.9% to $11.3 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

Summary Results for First Half 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data)

    GAAP           Non-GAAP        
    H1 2021     H1 2020     % Change     H1 2021     H1 2020     % Change  
Revenues   $ 226.5     $ 171.7       31.9 %   $ 226.5     $ 171.7       31.9 %
Gross Profit   $ 63.0     $ 49.6       27.0 %   $ 66.2     $ 52.8       25.2 %
Gross Margin     27.8 %     28.9 %     (110 )bps     29.2 %     30.8 %     (160 )bps
Operating Income   $ 24.9     $ 18.6       34.0 %   $ 30.9     $ 23.2       33.2 %
Operating Margin     11.0 %     10.8 %     20 bps     13.6 %     13.5 %     10 bps
Net Income (*)   $ 15.3     $ 11.6       32.2 %   $ 21.6     $ 17.5       23.6 %
Diluted EPS   $ 0.31     $ 0.24       29.2 %   $ 0.44     $ 0.36       22.2 %


  (*) Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the First Half Ended June 30, 2021 

  • Revenues for the first half period ended June 302021 , increased 31.9% to $226.5 million compared to $171.7 million in the same period last year.
  • Operating income for the first half period ended June 302021 , increased 34.0% to $24.9 million compared to $18.6 million in the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP operating income for the first half period ended June 302021 , increased 33.2% to $30.9 million compared to $23.2 million in the same period last year.
  • Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first half period ended June 302021 , increased 32.2% to $15.3 million, or $0.31 per fully diluted share, compared to $11.6 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first half period ended June 30, 2021 increased 23.6% to $21.6 million, or $0.44 per fully diluted share, compared to $17.5 million, or $0.36 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.
  • Cash flow from operating activities for the first half ended 302021 , amounted to $28.0 million compared to $28.1 million in the same period last year.
  • As of June 30, 2021, Magic Software’s net cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities amounted to $106.1 million.
  • Magic Software has increased its 2021 revenue guidance for the second time to a range of $450 to $460 million from its prior range of $425 to $435 million, reflecting annual growth of 22.2% to 23.9%. 

Declaration of Dividend for the First Half of 2021

In accordance with its dividend distribution policy, the Company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of 23.4 cents per share and in the aggregate amount of approximately $11.5 million, reflecting approximately 75% of its distributable profits for the first half of 2021.

The dividend is payable in U.S. dollars on September 14, 2021 to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on August 30, 2021.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company’s share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions. 

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: “Our solid execution in the second quarter delivering double-digit growth across all key financial indices (revenues, gross profit, operating income, net income and EBITDA), with record-breaking revenues reaching $119 million and record-breaking operating income, demonstrate the important role Magic Software plays in its customers’ lifecycles and transformative journeys, as well as the success of its strategy to build a broad business portfolio that creates value for our customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating and maximizing their businesses.”

Conference Call Details

Magic Software’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (7:00 am Pacific Daylight Time, 17:00 Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic Software’s results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

NORTH AMERICA: +1-888-642-5032

UK: 0-800-917-5108

ISRAEL: 03-918-0609

ALL OTHERS: +972-3-918-0609

For those unable to join the live call, a replay of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Magic Software’s website, www.magicsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders and Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

  • Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;
  • In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;
  • Equity-based compensation expenses; 
  • Costs relates to acquisition of new businesses;
  • The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interest’s effects of the above items;
  • Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;
  • Change in value of put options of redeemable non-controlling interests; and
  • Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses. 

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Asaf Berenstin | Chief Financial Officer
Magic Software Enterprises
ir@magicsoftware.com 

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

    Three months ended     Six months ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
    Unaudited     Unaudited  
Revenues   $ 119,155     $ 86,521     $ 226,453     $ 171,729  
Cost of Revenues     86,351       61,728       163,460       122,120  
Gross profit     32,804       24,793       62,993       49,609  
Research and development, net     2,363       1,989       4,559       4,163  
Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses     17,747       12,962       33,532       26,858  
Total operating costs and expenses     20,110       14,951       38,091       31,021  
Operating income     12,694       9,842       24,902       18,588  
Financial expenses, net     1,304       1,135       2,450       618  
Income before taxes on income     11,390       8,707       22,452       17,970  
Taxes on income     2,304       2,081       4,574       4,069  
Net income   $ 9,086     $ 6,626     $ 17,878     $ 13,901  
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests     (830 )     (237 )     (1,561 )     (561 )
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests     (476 )     (652 )     (994 )     (1,750 )
Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders   $ 7,780     $ 5,737     $ 15,323     $ 11,590  
                                 
Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders :                                
Basic   $ 0.16     $ 0.12     $ 0.31     $ 0.24  
Diluted   $ 0.16     $ 0.12     $ 0.31     $ 0.24  
                                 
Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share                                
Basic     49,055       49,002       49,045       48,980  
Diluted     49,091       49,042       49,086       49,044  

  
Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

    Three months ended     Six months ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
    Unaudited     Unaudited     Unaudited     Unaudited  
                                                 
Revenues   $ 119,155       100 %   $ 86,521       100 %   $ 226,453       100 %   $ 171,729       100 %
Gross profit     34,440       28.9 %     26,454       30.6 %     66,153       29.2 %     52,826       30.8 %
Operating income     15,911       13.4 %     12,223       14.1 %     30,895       13.6 %     23,194       13.5 %
Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders     11,326       9.5 %     8,098       9.4 %     21,594       9.5 %     17,475       10.2 %
                                                                 
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.23             $ 0.17             $ 0.44             $ 0.36          
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.23             $ 0.17             $ 0.44             $ 0.36          

  
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

    Three months ended     Six months ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
    Unaudited     Unaudited  
                         
GAAP gross profit   $ 32,804     $ 24,793     $ 62,993     $ 49,609  
Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology     1,481       1,393       2,850       2,681  
Amortization of other intangible assets     155       268       310       536  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 34,440     $ 26,454     $ 66,153     $ 52,826  
                                 
GAAP operating income   $ 12,694     $ 9,842     $ 24,902     $ 18,588  
Gross profit adjustments     1,636       1,661       3,160       3,217  
Amortization of other intangible assets     1,723       1,338       3,303       2,578  
Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions     18       -       18       -  
Capitalization of software development     (798 )     (846 )     (1,622 )     (1,690 )
Acquisition-related costs     482       228       487       501  
Stock-based compensation     156       -       647       -  
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 15,911     $ 12,223     $ 30,895     $ 23,194  
                                 
GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders   $ 7,780     $ 7,780     $ 15,323     $ 11,590  
Operating income adjustments     3,217       2,381       5,993       4,606  
Amortization expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests     (168 )     (175 )     (333 )     (175 )
Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions     731       375       1,168       1,148  
Deferred taxes on the above items     (234 )     (220 )     (557 )     306  
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders   $ 11,326     $ 10,141     $ 21,594     $ 17,475  
                                 
Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share   $ 0.23     $ 0.17     $ 0.44     $ 0.36  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share     49,055       49,002       49,045       48,980  
                                 
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share   $ 0.23     $ 0.17     $ 0.44     $ 0.36  
Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share     49,135       49,042       49,135       49,044  

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. Dollars in thousands

    June 30,     December 31,  
    2021     2020  
    Unaudited     Unaudited  
             
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 102,774     $ 88,127  
Short-term bank deposits     289       289  
Marketable securities     1,211       1,238  
Trade receivables, net     118,489       111,059  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     9,928       10,513  
Total current assets     232,691       211,226  
                 
LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES:                
Severance pay fund     4,447       4,673  
Deferred tax assets     5,920       6,397  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     23,263       24,509  
Other long-term receivables     3,291       3,211  
Other long-term deposits     1,796       2,296  
Total long-term receivables     38,717       41,086  
                 
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET     5,900       5,988  
IDENTIFIABLE INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL, NET     198,200       189,086  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 475,508     $ 447,386  
                 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Short-term debt   $ 12,377     $ 11,529  
Trade payables     19,808       14,250  
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable     43,406       41,846  
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities     3,565       3,413  
Liabilities due to acquisition activities     5,037       4,998  
Deferred revenues and customer advances     12,751       8,793  
Total current liabilities     96,944       84,829  
                 
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Long-term debt     24,796       13,352  
Deferred tax liability     17,811       17,639  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     19,708       21,109  
Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities     12,586       10,926  
Accrued severance pay     5,322       5,545  
Total non-current liabilities     80,223       68,571  
                 
REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS     25,593       24,980  
                 
EQUITY:                
Magic Software Enterprises equity     263,557       260,431  
Non-controlling interests     9,191       8,575  
Total equity     272,748       269,006  
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY   $ 475,508     $ 447,386  

  
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. Dollars in thousands

    For the six months ended
June 30, 		 
    2021     2020  
    Unaudited     Unaudited  
             
Cash flows from operating activities:            
             
Net income   $ 17,878     $ 13,901  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     6,995       6,320  
Stock-based compensation     646       -  
Change in deferred taxes, net     (591 )     (101 )
Amortization of marketable securities premium and accretion of discount     28       44  
Net change in operating assets and liabilities:                
Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables     (6,542 )     7,423  
Other long-term and short-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses     422       290  
Increase (decrease) trade payables     4,189       (815 )
Exchange rate of loans     (210 )     (123 )
Accrued expenses and  other accounts payable     1,364       150  
Deferred revenues     3,861       990  
Net cash provided by operating activities     28,040       28,079  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
                 
Capitalized software development costs     (1,621 )     (1,689 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (688 )     (1,660 )
Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash     (6,831 )     (4,832 )
Proceeds from maturity and sale of marketable securities     -       4,309  
Investment in short-term bank deposits     (7 )     (1,111 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     (9,147 )     (4,983 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
                 
Proceeds from exercise of options by employees     -       229  
Dividend paid     (10,300 )     (3,918 )
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests     (778 )     (5,176 )
Dividend paid to redeemable non-controlling interests     (607 )     (923 )
Purchase of non-controlling interest     -       (18,016 )
Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions     (4,694 )     -  
Short-term and long-term loans received     15,368       4,905  
Repayment of short-term and long-term loans     (2,985 )     (2,105 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (3,996 )     (25,004 )
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (250 )     (984 )
                 
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     14,647       (2,892 )
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period     88,127       81,915  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period   $ 102,774     $ 79,023  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Magic Software Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results with Record-Breaking Revenues for The Second Quarter of $119.2 million - a 37.7% Year Over Year Increase Operating Income for the second quarter increased 29% year over year to $12.7 million; Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter increased 30% year over year to $15.9 million Or Yehuda, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - – Magic …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Gritstone to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on its Neoantigen Oncology Programs
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 10 August ...
FibroGen Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Roxadustat for Anemia of Chronic Kidney ...
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board