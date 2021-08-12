checkAd

GLG to consider strategic options for market-leading Pierlite division

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 12:26  |  18   |   |   

SYDNEY, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Gerard Lighting Group (GLG) has announced plans to explore strategic options for the company's Pierlite business.

Pierlite is the leading provider in Australia and New Zealand of indoor commercial and industrial lighting solutions. As a trusted brand for more than 70 years, the business has unrivalled relationships with a blue-chip and growing base of wholesalers, contractors and specifiers across the commercial, industrial, health and education segments.

Pierlite has a strong track record of delivering large and complex lighting solutions projects, including:

  • Project with NSW Education to upgrade classroom lighting at more than 1,000 schools across the state;
  • Installation of a custom-developed, 6-star energy rating light solution at Sydney's Barangaroo Towers;
  • Exclusive contract to supply 10,000 state-of the-art light fittings at the Commercial Bay Precinct in Auckland, New Zealand; and
  • Design and installation of a customised lighting solution for the Chevron Tower development, Western Australia's largest construction project.

GLG is majority-owned by Bain Capital Credit and Investec. Through their strong support over a number of years, the Pierlite business has achieved meaningful growth including double-digit profitability based on revenues of approximately $150m. This has been driven in part by a comprehensive transformation program focused on a customer-led distribution model which has included significant investments in product innovation and R&D, new technology systems, and end-to-end process improvements.

GLG Chairman Ben Sebel said the Pierlite division was well-placed to sustain strong growth following the successful transformation program, and with a clear focus on new market opportunities.

"The business has a clear strategy to capitalise on the significant opportunities in important and rapidly emerging segments, including the global market for smart building lighting solutions which is forecast to become a $US100b industry by 2025", he said.

Pierlite's innovative product solutions and market-leading offering has seen it secure numerous contracts across multiple segments in Australia and New Zealand including government, education, health and asset owners.

Ankura Consulting has been appointed financial advisor to the proposed process.

About Pierlite

With a 70-year history synonymous with the evolution of the lighting industry, Pierlite is recognised as the market leader in Australia and New Zealand for the design, manufacturing and distribution of commercial, industrial and healthcare lighting and control systems. www.pierlite.com.au




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GLG to consider strategic options for market-leading Pierlite division SYDNEY, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Gerard Lighting Group (GLG) has announced plans to explore strategic options for the company's Pierlite business. Pierlite is the leading provider in Australia and New Zealand of indoor commercial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
Dominica Grinding to Take Cocoa Industry to Internationally Competitive Level
TransDigm Response to Meggitt PLC Announcement
Compact Laminate Market Worth US$ 4,286.13 Million by 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by ...
Infant Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 106.84 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Radiotherapy Market Size to Reach USD 7.65 Billion in 2027 | Increasing Global Incidence of Cancer, ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Over 50 KT Marine Composites to be Consumed by 3D Boat Manufacturers by 2031
Credence Security to Showcase Leading Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics Offerings at ...
Titel
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
Cryptocurrency Miners Turn to the U.S. in Search of Regulatory Support
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...