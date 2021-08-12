DGAP-Adhoc HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA comments on media reports
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Disposal
Publication of insider information HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA:
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
12-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rixbecker Str. 75
|59552 Lippstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2941 38-7125
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2941 38-6647
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@hella.com
|Internet:
|www.hella.de/ir
|ISIN:
|DE000A13SX22
|WKN:
|A13SX2
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1226078
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1226078 12-Aug-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: Hella KG Hueck geht endlich an die Börse
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare