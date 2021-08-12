checkAd

Radian Announces Retirement of Herbert Wender as Non-Executive Chairman

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 12:30  |  18   |   |   

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that Herbert Wender intends to retire as Non-Executive Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors following completion of his current term at Radian’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held in May 2022. His retirement follows a decades-long tenure during which he helped make Radian one of the most successful, dynamic and resilient companies in the mortgage and real estate industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005231/en/

Herb Wender, Radian (Photo: Business Wire)

Herb Wender, Radian (Photo: Business Wire)

Howard B. Culang will succeed Wender as Non-Executive Chairman. Culang has been a director of Radian since June 1999, and currently serves as Chair of the Board’s Credit Management Committee, and on the Compensation and Human Capital Management and Governance Committees. Prior to his tenure at Radian, he was an executive in the mortgage industry including serving as Vice Chairman of Residential Services Corporation of America and Prudential Home Mortgage and as a Senior Credit Officer of Citibank, N.A.

“On behalf of the entire Radian family, I would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to Herb for his decades of incredible service to the company,” said Radian Chief Executive Officer Rick Thornberry. “His experience and deep knowledge of our businesses have been highly valuable to our company during his tenure. His work at Radian has helped so many people achieve the American Dream of homeownership and shape us into the tremendous company we are today.”

Thornberry added, “I also want to thank Howard for agreeing to assume the role of Non-Executive Chairman and I look forward to working with him. As we focus on growing our businesses and providing digital solutions across the mortgage and real estate spectrum, I believe that Howard’s business experience, expertise in emerging technologies and information security and the deep institutional knowledge of our company that he has acquired  through multiple business and economic cycles will serve Radian and its stockholders well.” 

During his tenure at Radian, Wender served as Non-Executive Chairman and Lead Director since 1992 and, prior to that, as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Radian Guaranty Inc., Radian’s principal mortgage subsidiary.

“It has been an honor to have played a part in such an impactful and successful company for so many years," said Wender. "Radian has always sought to make the housing industry work better for the people it serves, and I know they will continue to build on that foundation moving forward. I look forward to seeing what they accomplish in the years to come."

Wender has advised the company during an array of pivotal periods, from its initial public offering to its current development of transformative technology, big data and artificial intelligence capabilities. Throughout his tenure, Wender supported the company’s growth into a leading mortgage insurance provider and its diversification into products and services that span the residential mortgage and real estate spectrum.

About Radian

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. We are powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk. Visit www.radian.com to learn more about how Radian is shaping the future of mortgage and real estate services.

Radian Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Radian Announces Retirement of Herbert Wender as Non-Executive Chairman Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) today announced that Herbert Wender intends to retire as Non-Executive Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors following completion of his current term at Radian’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held in May …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
SunOpta Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
00:22 UhrRadian Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock and Expands Share Repurchase Authorization
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Radian Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21U.S. Home Prices End First Half of Year on Even Stronger Note, Radian Home Price Index Reveals
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Radian to Webcast Second Quarter Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten