CPI Card Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results

“Our strong second quarter and first half results reflect the continued successful execution of our strategy, as demonstrated by on-boarding new customers, including in the growing FinTech space,” said Scott Scheirman, President and Chief Executive Officer of CPI. “Our focus on meeting our customers’ needs with high quality and differentiated products and solutions drove strong performance across our segments.”

CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS; TSX: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2021.

Scheirman continued, “Our success reflects the commitment of our organization to be the partner of choice to our customers by providing market-leading quality products and customer service.”

First Half 2021 Business Highlights

CPI’s comprehensive end-to-end solutions contributed to earning new FinTech and traditional financial services customers.

CPI’s market leading quality and tamper-evident prepaid packaging solutions drove higher demand and volumes, including earning the prepaid portfolio of another large U.S. national chain.

We generated incremental net sales from customer demand for higher-priced contactless sales, as the U.S. payment card market continues its ongoing transition to contactless solutions.

We continued to lead the eco-focused payment card market, as evidenced by selling over 33 million eco-focused cards, including Second Wave, since launch in 2019.

Our innovative personalization services also contributed to net sales growth over the prior year, including from our Card@Once Software-as-a-Service instant issuance solutions and CPI On-Demand.

The Company refinanced its debt, extending maturities and enhancing liquidity, and reduced outstanding debt by more than $30 million since December 31, 2020, resulting in net leverage ratio of less than 4x at June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Net sales increased 31% year-over-year to $93.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Debit and Credit segment net sales increased 25% year-over-year to $72.9 million in the second quarter. Net sales growth was driven by new customers, and by the ongoing transition to higher-priced contactless card sales and related card personalization.

Prepaid Debit segment net sales increased 51% year-over-year to $20.4 million in the second quarter, primarily due to higher volumes from existing customers.

Net sales in the prior year second quarter were impacted by lower customer demand than expected in both segments, which CPI believes was primarily attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit increased 61% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2021 to $37.1 million and gross profit margin increased to 39.8% compared to 32.3% in the prior year, primarily due to operating leverage.

Income from operations increased 218% year-over-year to $15.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $5.0 million in the prior year.

Second quarter 2021 net income was $6.2 million, or $0.53 earnings per diluted share, an increase of 387% year-over-year from net income of $1.3 million, or $0.11 earnings per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 91% year-over-year to $19.3 million in the second quarter as a result of net sales growth and operating leverage.

First Half 2021 Financial Highlights

Net sales increased 25% year-over-year to $182.3 million in the first half of 2021.

Debit and Credit segment net sales increased 21% year-over-year to $142.7 million in the first half of 2021. Net sales growth was driven by new customers and the ongoing transition to contactless card sales and related card personalization.

Prepaid Debit segment net sales increased 42% year-over-year to $39.8 million in the first half of 2021 due to higher volumes from our customers including the acquisition of new customer portfolios.

Net sales in the prior year were impacted by lower customer demand than expected in both segments, which CPI believes was primarily attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First half 2021 gross profit increased 49% year-over-year to $72.8 million and gross profit margin increased to 39.9% from 33.5% in the prior year.

First half 2021 income from operations increased 169% year-over-year to $33.6 million, compared to $12.5 million in the prior year.

For the year-to-date period, net income was $8.6 million, or $0.74 earnings per diluted share, in 2021 compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.27 earnings per diluted share, in 2020, an increase of 185% year-over-year. Year-to-date net income and diluted earnings per share were adversely impacted by $5.0 million of debt extinguishment costs and $2.6 million of make-whole interest expense incurred during the first quarter of 2021 when the Company refinanced its debt.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 84% year-over-year to $41.4 million in the first half of 2021.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents was $30.7 million. Cash provided by operating activities in the first half of 2021 was $22.7 million, which is net of $15.6 million in inventory investments to support the business and includes $6.0 million in cash tax refunds primarily from CARES Act filings. Capital expenditures were $3.7 million in the first half of 2021, yielding Free Cash Flow of $19.0 million, an $8.6 million increase compared to the first half of 2020.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company used $15 million of cash on hand to pay down the ABL Revolver to zero and had no borrowings outstanding thereunder as of June 30, 2021, consistent with the Company’s capital structure strategy to maintain ample liquidity, invest in the business and de-leverage the balance sheet. At quarter end, $50 million was available for borrowing under the ABL Revolver. Total long-term debt principal outstanding as of June 30, 2021 was comprised of the Company’s $310 million Senior Notes.

“Our excellent financial performance in the first half drove strong free cash flow, allowing us to reduce debt while continuing to make investments in the business,” said John Lowe, Chief Financial Officer. “We are proud of our first half growth and our recent listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange, and will continue to pursue our strategic initiatives and execute our business plan.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we have provided the following non-GAAP financial measures in this release, all reported on a continuing operations basis: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Free Cash Flow, LTM Adjusted EBITDA and Net Leverage Ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures are utilized by management in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis between fiscal periods. We believe that these financial measures are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our underlying operating performance trends compared to historical and prospective periods and our peers. Management also believes that these measures are useful to investors in their analysis of our results of operations and provide improved comparability between fiscal periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included in Exhibit E to this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is presented on a continuing operations basis and is defined as EBITDA (which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) adjusted for stock-based compensation expense; estimated sales tax expense (benefit); restructuring and other charges; loss on debt extinguishment; foreign currency gain or loss; and other items that are unusual in nature, infrequently occurring or not considered part of our core operations, as set forth in the reconciliation in Exhibit E. Adjusted EBITDA is intended to show our unleveraged, pre-tax operating results and therefore reflects our financial performance based on operational factors, excluding non-operational, unusual or non-recurring losses or gains. Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. For example, Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (a) our capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (b) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (c) the significant interest expenses or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt; (d) tax payments that represent a reduction in cash available to us; (e) any cash requirements for the assets being depreciated and amortized that may have to be replaced in the future; (f) the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters that we and the lenders under our credit agreement may not consider indicative of our ongoing operations; or (g) the impact of any discontinued operations. In particular, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA allows us to add back certain non-operating, unusual or non-recurring charges that are deducted in calculating net income, even though these are expenses that may recur, vary greatly and are difficult to predict and can represent the effect of long-term strategies as opposed to short-term results. In addition, certain of these expenses represent the reduction of cash that could be used for other purposes. Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage as shown in Exhibit E is computed as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total net sales.

We define LTM Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted EBITDA (defined previously) for the last twelve months. LTM Adjusted EBITDA is used in the computation of Net Leverage Ratio, and is reconciled in Exhibit E.

Free Cash Flow

We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. We use this metric in analyzing our ability to service and repay our debt. However, this measure does not represent funds available for investment or other discretionary uses since it does not deduct cash used to service our debt, nor does it reflect the cash impacts of discontinued operations. Free Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, cash (used in) provided by operating activities or any other measures of liquidity derived in accordance with GAAP.

Net Leverage Ratio

Management and various investors use the ratio of total debt, plus finance lease obligations, less cash, divided by LTM Adjusted EBITDA, or “Net Leverage Ratio”, as a measure of our financial strength when making key investment decisions and evaluating us against peers.

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this release (as well as information included in other written or oral statements we make from time to time) may contain or constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “foresee,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “continue,” “committed,” “guides,” “provides guidance,” “provides outlook” or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. These forward-looking statements, including statements about our strategic initiatives and market opportunities, are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us and other information currently available. Such forward-looking statements, because they relate to future events, are by their very nature subject to many important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or other events to differ materially from those contemplated.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the potential effects of COVID-19 on our business, including our supply-chain, customer demand, workforce, operations and ability to comply with certain covenants in our indebtedness; a disruption or other failure in our supply chain or labor pool resulting in increased costs and inability to pass those costs on to our customers; our inability to recruit, retain and develop qualified personnel, including key personnel; our lack of eligibility to participate in government relief programs related to COVID-19 or inability to realize material benefits from such programs; our substantial indebtedness, including inability to make debt service payments or refinance such indebtedness; the restrictive terms of our indebtedness and covenants of future agreements governing indebtedness and the resulting restraints on our ability to pursue our business strategies; our limited ability to raise capital in the future; the effects of current or additional U.S. government tariffs as well as economic downturns or disruptions, including delays or interruptions in our ability to source raw materials and components used in our products; system security risks, data protection breaches and cyber-attacks; interruptions in our operations, including our information technology systems, or in the operations of the third parties that operate the data centers or computing infrastructure on which we rely; our transition to being an accelerated filer and complying with Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and the costs associated with such compliance and implementation of procedures thereunder; failure to comply with regulations, customer contractual requirements and evolving industry standards regarding consumer privacy and data use and security; disruptions in production at one or more of our facilities; our failure to retain our existing customers or identify and attract new customers; our inability to adequately protect our trade secrets and intellectual property rights from misappropriation, infringement claims brought against us and risks related to open source software; defects in our software; problems in production quality, materials and process; a loss of market share or a decline in profitability resulting from competition; our inability to develop, introduce and commercialize new products; new and developing technologies that make our existing technology solutions and products obsolete or less relevant or our failure to introduce new products and services in a timely manner; costs and impacts to our financial results relating to the obligatory collection of sales tax and claims for uncollected sales tax in states that impose sales tax collection requirements on out-of-state businesses, as well as potential new U.S. tax legislation increasing the corporate income tax rate and challenges to our income tax positions; failure to meet the continued listing standards of the Toronto Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq Global Market; a decrease in the value of our common stock combined with our common stock not being traded on a United States national securities exchange, which may prevent investors or potential investors from investing or achieving a meaningful degree of liquidity; quarterly variation in our operating results; our inability to realize the full value of our long-lived assets; our failure to operate our business in accordance with the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council security standards or other industry standards; a decline in U.S. and global market and economic conditions and resulting decreases in consumer and business spending; costs relating to product defects and any related product liability and/or warranty claims; our dependence on licensing arrangements; risks associated with international operations; non-compliance with, and changes in, laws in the United States and in foreign jurisdictions in which we operate and sell our products and services; the effect of legal and regulatory proceedings; our ability to comply with a wide variety of environmental, health and safety laws and regulations and the exposure to liability for any failure to comply; risks associated with the majority stockholders’ ownership of our stock; the influence of securities analysts over the trading market for and price of our common stock; our inability to sell, exit, reconfigure or consolidate businesses or facilities that no longer meet with our strategy; potential conflicts of interest that may arise due to our board of directors being comprised in part of directors who are principals of our majority stockholders; certain provisions of our organizational documents and other contractual provisions that may delay or prevent a change in control and make it difficult for stockholders other than our majority stockholders to change the composition of our board of directors; and other risks that are described in Part I, Item 1A – Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, in Part II, Item 1A – Risk Factors of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and our other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

We caution and advise readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. These statements are based on assumptions that may not be realized and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or other events to differ materially from the expectations and beliefs contained herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information:

CPI encourages investors to use its investor relations website as a way of easily finding information about the Company. CPI promptly makes available on this website, free of charge, the reports that the Company files or furnishes with the SEC, corporate governance information and press releases. CPI uses its investor relations site (http://investor.cpicardgroup.com) as a means of disclosing material information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

CPI Card Group Inc. Earnings Release Supplemental Financial Information

Exhibit A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income - Unaudited for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Exhibit B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets – Unaudited as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 Exhibit C Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Exhibit D Segment Summary Information – Unaudited for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Exhibit E Supplemental GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Unaudited for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

EXHIBIT A CPI Card Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales: Products $ 47,156 $ 39,077 $ 94,169 $ 81,578 Services 46,063 32,301 88,142 63,769 Total net sales 93,219 71,378 182,311 145,347 Cost of sales: Products (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 27,928 25,911 55,215 52,290 Services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 25,939 19,666 49,607 38,853 Depreciation and amortization 2,264 2,711 4,680 5,466 Total cost of sales 56,131 48,288 109,502 96,609 Gross profit 37,088 23,090 72,809 48,738 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below) 19,748 16,613 35,894 33,276 Depreciation and amortization 1,553 1,505 3,359 2,990 Total operating expenses 21,301 18,118 39,253 36,266 Income from operations 15,787 4,972 33,556 12,472 Other expense, net: Interest, net (7,037 ) (6,772 ) (16,013 ) (12,860 ) Other income (expense), net 4 (32 ) 29 (35 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — (5,048 ) (92 ) Total other expense, net (7,033 ) (6,804 ) (21,032 ) (12,987 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 8,754 (1,832 ) 12,524 (515 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (2,522 ) 3,115 (3,882 ) 3,580 Net income from continuing operations 6,232 1,283 8,642 3,065 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (4 ) — (30 ) Net income $ 6,232 $ 1,279 $ 8,642 $ 3,035 Basic and diluted earnings per share: Basic earnings per share from continuing operations: $ 0.55 $ 0.11 $ 0.77 $ 0.27 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations: $ 0.53 $ 0.11 $ 0.74 $ 0.27 Basic earnings per share: $ 0.55 $ 0.11 $ 0.77 $ 0.27 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.53 $ 0.11 $ 0.74 $ 0.27 Basic weighted-average shares outstanding: 11,233,002 11,229,819 11,231,742 11,227,160 Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding: 11,762,481 11,233,852 11,720,148 11,242,272 Comprehensive income: Net income $ 6,232 $ 1,279 $ 8,642 $ 3,035 Total comprehensive income $ 6,232 $ 1,279 $ 8,642 $ 3,035

EXHIBIT B CPI Card Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,667 $ 57,603 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $237 and $289, respectively 55,979 54,592 Inventories 40,273 24,796 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,036 5,032 Income taxes receivable 2,522 10,511 Total current assets 135,477 152,534 Plant, equipment and leasehold improvements and operating lease right-of-use assets, net 39,257 39,403 Intangible assets, net 23,909 26,207 Goodwill 47,150 47,150 Other assets 2,575 857 Total assets $ 248,368 $ 266,151 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,778 $ 18,883 Accrued expenses 31,809 28,149 Current portion of long-term debt — 8,027 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 1,157 1,868 Total current liabilities 53,744 56,927 Long-term debt 302,877 328,681 Deferred income taxes 7,447 7,409 Other long-term liabilities 13,563 11,171 Total liabilities 377,631 404,188 Commitments and contingencies Series A Preferred Stock; $0.001 par value—100,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock; $0.001 par value—100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,237,056 and 11,230,482 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 11 11 Capital deficiency (111,726 ) (111,858 ) Accumulated loss (17,548 ) (26,190 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (129,263 ) (138,037 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 248,368 $ 266,151

EXHIBIT C CPI Card Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in Thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities Net income $ 8,642 $ 3,035 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Loss from discontinued operations — 30 Depreciation and amortization expense 8,039 8,457 Stock-based compensation expense 98 59 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 1,393 1,565 Loss on debt extinguishment 5,048 92 Deferred income taxes 38 255 Other, net 142 1,199 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,384 ) (2,381 ) Inventories (15,600 ) 259 Prepaid expenses and other assets (752 ) 1,136 Income taxes receivable, net 7,989 (3,799 ) Accounts payable 2,548 (1,660 ) Accrued expenses 6,530 3,275 Deferred revenue and customer deposits (715 ) 629 Other liabilities 730 (105 ) Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 22,746 12,046 Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations — (30 ) Investing activities Capital expenditures for plant, equipment and leasehold improvements (3,703 ) (1,644 ) Other 156 — Cash used in investing activities (3,547 ) (1,644 ) Financing activities Principal payments on First Lien Term loan (312,500 ) - Principal payments on Senior Credit Facility (30,000 ) - Principal payments on ABL Revolver (15,000 ) - Proceeds from Senior Notes 310,000 - Proceeds from ABL Revolver, net of discount 14,750 - Proceeds from Senior Credit Facility, net of discount - 29,100 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 34 - Debt issuance costs (9,452 ) (2,507 ) Payments on debt extinguishment (2,685 ) - Payments on finance lease obligations (1,287 ) (1,181 ) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (46,140 ) 25,412 Effect of exchange rates on cash 5 (21 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (26,936 ) 35,763 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 57,603 18,682 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 30,667 $ 54,445 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid (refunded) during the period for: Interest $ 8,604 $ 11,519 Income taxes paid $ 2,284 $ 275 Income taxes (refunded) $ (6,003 ) $ (259 ) Right-to-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations: Operating leases $ 3,363 $ 141 Financing leases $ 484 $ 763 Accounts payable, and accrued expenses for capital expenditures for plant, equipment and leasehold improvements $ 399 $ 528

EXHIBIT D CPI Card Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Summary Information For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020 (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Net Sales Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Net sales by segment: Debit and Credit $ 72,860 $ 58,306 $ 14,554 25.0 % Prepaid Debit 20,383 13,536 6,847 50.6 % Eliminations (24 ) (464 ) 440 * % Total $ 93,219 $ 71,378 $ 21,841 30.6 % * Calculation not meaningful

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Net sales by segment: Debit and Credit $ 142,677 $ 118,145 $ 24,532 20.8 % Prepaid Debit 39,841 28,076 11,765 41.9 % Eliminations (207 ) (874 ) 667 * % Total $ 182,311 $ 145,347 $ 36,964 25.4 % * Calculation not meaningful

Gross Profit Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 % of Net

Sales 2020 % of Net

Sales $ Change % Change Gross profit by segment: Debit and Credit $ 28,263 38.8 % $ 18,553 31.8 % $ 9,710 52.3 % Prepaid Debit 8,825 43.3 % 4,537 33.5 % 4,288 94.5 % Total $ 37,088 39.8 % $ 23,090 32.3 % $ 13,998 60.6 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 % of Net

Sales 2020 % of Net

Sales $ Change % Change Gross profit by segment: Debit and Credit $ 55,812 39.1 % $ 38,961 33.0 % $ 16,851 43.3 % Prepaid Debit 16,997 42.7 % 9,777 34.8 % 7,220 73.8 % Total $ 72,809 39.9 % $ 48,738 33.5 % $ 24,071 49.4 %

Income from Operations Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 % of Net

Sales 2020 % of Net

Sales $ Change % Change Income (loss) from operations by segment: Debit and Credit $ 20,258 27.8 % $ 10,704 18.4 % $ 9,554 89.3 % Prepaid Debit 7,550 37.0 % 3,434 25.4 % 4,116 119.9 % Other (12,021 ) * % (9,166 ) * % (2,855 ) 31.1 % Total $ 15,787 16.9 % $ 4,972 7.0 % $ 10,815 217.5 % * Calculation not meaningful

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 % of Net

Sales 2020 % of Net

Sales $ Change % Change Income (loss) from operations by segment: Debit and Credit $ 40,412 28.3 % $ 23,180 19.6 % $ 17,232 74.3 % Prepaid Debit 14,568 36.6 % 7,550 26.9 % 7,018 93.0 % Other (21,424 ) * % (18,258 ) * % (3,166 ) 17.3 % Total $ 33,556 18.4 % $ 12,472 8.6 % $ 21,084 169.1 % * Calculation not meaningful

EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 % of Net

Sales 2020 % of Net

Sales $ Change % Change EBITDA by segment: Debit and Credit $ 22,322 30.6 % $ 13,121 22.5 % $ 9,201 70.1 % Prepaid Debit 8,106 39.8 % 3,982 29.4 % 4,124 103.6 % Other (10,820 ) * % (7,947 ) * % (2,873 ) 36.2 % Total $ 19,608 21.0 % $ 9,156 12.8 % $ 10,452 114.2 % * Calculation not meaningful

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 % of Net

Sales 2020 % of Net

Sales $ Change % Change EBITDA by segment: Debit and Credit $ 44,722 31.3 % $ 28,080 23.8 % $ 16,642 59.3 % Prepaid Debit 15,679 39.4 % 8,642 30.8 % 7,037 81.4 % Other (23,825 ) * % (15,921 ) * % (7,904 ) 49.6 % Total $ 36,576 20.1 % $ 20,801 14.3 % $ 15,775 75.8 % * Calculation not meaningful

Reconciliation of Income (loss) from Operations by Segment to EBITDA by Segment Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Debit and

Credit Prepaid Debit Other Total EBITDA by segment: Income (loss) from operations $ 20,258 ) $ 7,550 $ (12,021 ) $ 15,787 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,060 558 1,199 3,817 Other income (expenses) 4 (2 ) 2 4 EBITDA $ 22,322 $ 8,106 $ (10,820 ) $ 19,608 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Debit and

Credit Prepaid Debit Other Total EBITDA by segment: Income (loss) from operations $ 10,704 $ 3,434 $ (9,166 ) $ 4,972 Depreciation and amortization 2,453 549 1,214 4,216 Other (expenses) (36 ) (1 ) 5 (32 ) EBITDA $ 13,121 $ 3,982 $ (7,947 ) $ 9,156 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Debit and

Credit Prepaid Debit Other Total EBITDA by segment: Income (loss) from operations $ 40,412 $ 14,568 $ (21,424 ) $ 33,556 Depreciation and amortization 4,297 1,097 2,645 8,039 Other income (expenses) 13 14 (5,046 ) (5,019 ) EBITDA $ 44,722 $ 15,679 $ (23,825 ) $ 36,576 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Debit and

Credit Prepaid Debit Other Total EBITDA by segment: Income (loss) from operations $ 23,180 $ 7,550 $ (18,258 ) $ 12,472 Depreciation and amortization 4,946 1,097 2,413 8,456 Other (expenses) (46 ) (5 ) (76 ) (127 ) EBITDA $ 28,080 $ 8,642 $ (15,921 ) $ 20,801

EXHIBIT E CPI Card Group Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 6,232 $ 1,279 $ 8,642 $ 3,035 Net loss from discontinued operations — 4 — 30 Interest expense, net 7,037 6,772 16,013 12,860 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,522 (3,115 ) 3,882 (3,580 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,817 4,216 8,039 8,456 EBITDA $ 19,608 $ 9,156 $ 36,576 $ 20,801 Adjustments to EBITDA: Stock-based compensation expense 47 18 98 59 Sales tax (benefit) expense (1) (385 ) 172 (465 ) 293 Restructuring and other charges (2) 40 762 161 1,229 Loss on debt extinguishment (3) — — 5,048 92 Foreign currency (gain) loss (4 ) 25 (29 ) 33 Subtotal of adjustments to EBITDA (302 ) 977 4,813 1,706 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,306 $ 10,133 $ 41,389 $ 22,507 Net income (% Change 2021 vs. 2020) 387.3 % 184.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of Net Sales) 20.7 % 14.2 % 22.7 % 15.5 % Adjusted EBITDA growth (% Change 2021 vs. 2020) 90.5 % 83.9 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Free Cash Flow: Cash provided by operating activities $ 22,602 $ 8,842 $ 22,746 $ 12,046 Capital expenditures for plant, equipment and leasehold improvements (1,179 ) (706 ) (3,703 ) (1,644 ) Free Cash Flow $ 21,423 $ 8,136 $ 19,043 $ 10,402

(1) Represents estimated sales tax (benefit) expense relating to a contingent liability due to historical activity in certain states where it is probable that the Company will be subject to sales tax plus interest and penalties. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company revised its prior period financial statements to adjust immaterial items, primarily due to estimated sales tax expense relating to 2017 through the second quarter of 2020. Refer to Note 1 of the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and Note 2 of the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 for an explanation of the immaterial prior period adjustments. (2) Represents restructuring severance charges. (3) The Company terminated and repaid its Senior Credit Facility and First Lien Term Loan during the first quarter of 2021 and expensed the unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discount. Additionally, the Company terminated its previous Revolving Credit Facility during the first quarter of 2020 and expensed the remaining unamortized deferred financing costs.

Last Twelve Months Ended June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Reconciliation of net income to LTM EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 21,736 $ 16,129 Net loss from discontinued operations 31 61 Interest expense, net 28,550 25,397 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,157 (3,305 ) Depreciation and amortization 16,410 16,827 EBITDA $ 70,884 $ 55,109 Adjustments to EBITDA: Stock-based compensation expense 175 136 Sales tax expense (1) 168 926 Restructuring and other charges (2) 201 1,269 Loss on debt extinguishment (3) 5,048 92 Foreign currency (gain) loss (55 ) 7 Subtotal of adjustments to EBITDA $ 5,537 $ 2,430 LTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,421 $ 57,539

(1) Represents estimated sales tax (benefit) expense relating to a contingent liability due to historical activity in certain states where it is probable that the Company will be subject to sales tax plus interest and penalties. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company revised its prior period financial statements to adjust immaterial items, primarily due to estimated sales tax expense relating to 2017 through the second quarter of 2020. Refer to Note 1 of the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and Note 2 of the Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 for an explanation of the immaterial prior period adjustments. (2) Represents restructuring severance charges. (3) The Company terminated and repaid its Senior Credit Facility and First Lien Term Loan during the first quarter of 2021 and expensed the unamortized deferred financing costs and debt discount. Additionally, the Company terminated its previous Revolving Credit Facility during the first quarter of 2020 and expensed the remaining unamortized deferred financing costs.

As of June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Calculation of Net Leverage Ratio: Debt principal outstanding $ 310,000 $ 342,500 Finance lease obligations 4,380 5,192 Total Debt 314,380 347,692 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (30,667 ) (57,603 ) Total Net Debt (a) $ 283,713 $ 290,089 LTM Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 76,421 $ 57,539 Net Leverage Ratio (a)/(b) 3.7 5.0

