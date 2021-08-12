Docebo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“Growth in the second quarter continued to accelerate as we added $10 million in net ARR from the first quarter resulting in our second consecutive quarter of ARR growth in excess of 60% and revenue growth in excess of 70%,” said Claudio Erba CEO and Founder of Docebo. “We are seeing balanced growth across the board from new logo sales, OEM partners, and upsell and cross sell activity. Although still early, we are also pleased with the customer reception of the launch of the Docebo Learning Suite as we expand our coverage across the entire enterprise learning lifecycle.”

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“ Docebo ” or the “ Company ”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Added Mr. Erba, “While the traditional LMS market has been focused on HR skills training and compliance, our customers use Docebo as a productivity enablement tool to address learning challenges enterprises have across operating departments and with their external customers and partners. This dynamic is not pandemic driven, rather it’s ROI driven, and that is why we believe the tailwinds we are seeing are both consistent and sustainable.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $25.6 million, an increase of 76% from the comparative period in the prior year

Subscription revenue of $23.6 million, representing 92% of total revenue, and an increase of 76% from the comparative period in the prior year

Revenue for the second quarter included a $1.1 million one-time cumulative catch up of revenue related to a customer contract that previously did not meet all requirements for revenue recognition; excluding this amount, total revenue for the quarter was $24.5 million, an increase of 69% from the comparative period in the prior year.

Gross profit of $20.5 million, or 80% of revenue, decline from the comparative period in the prior year

Net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.12 per share for the comparative period in the prior year

Annual Recurring Revenue 1, 2 as at June 30, 2021 of $93.4 million, an increase of $36.4 million from $57.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020, or an increase of 64%

as at June 30, 2021 of $93.4 million, an increase of $36.4 million from $57.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020, or an increase of 64% Negative Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $2.0 million, or 8% of revenue, compared to negative $0.9 million or 6% of revenue, for the comparative period in the prior year

of $2.0 million, or 8% of revenue, compared to negative $0.9 million or 6% of revenue, for the comparative period in the prior year Negative cash flow generated from operating activities of $0.6 million, compared to positive $0.2 million for the comparative period in the prior year

Negative free cash flow 2 of $0.8 million compared to negative $0.035 million for the comparative period in the prior year

of $0.8 million compared to negative $0.035 million for the comparative period in the prior year Cash and cash equivalents of $216.3 million as at June 30, 2021 compared to $219.7 million as at December 31, 2020

Second Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

Docebo is now used by 2,485 customers, an increase from 1,923 customers at the end of June 30, 2020

Strong growth in average contract value, calculated as total Annual Recurring Revenue divided by the number of active customers, increasing from $29,616 to $37,569

Signed a new customer agreement with Lululemon, a world-leading retailer in athletic apparel, to provide a comprehensive learning solution to enhance and scale their learning objectives across the globe

Signed a new customer agreement with the global real-estate leader, RE/MAX, LLC, as their learning solution to grow their user adoption, address their user management needs, and create custom dashboards for their use cases

Signed a new customer agreement with Red Roof Inn, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, as their learning suite to enhance the learning experience for their internal customers and to deliver a better overall experience for their guests

Signed a new customer agreement with JELD-WEN Inc., a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, to consolidate their learning systems in order to deliver learning, instructor led training and a combination of course and microlearning for ongoing professional development

Signed a new customer agreement with TotalEnergies, a leading French multinational integrated oil, gas and new energies company, to help measure and improve the effectiveness of their learning programs with Docebo Learning Impact

Signed a customer expansion agreement with SkinCeuticals to include Learning Analytics - Docebo’s most recent addition to its multi-product learning suite

Launched Docebo Community, a centralized place to connect with other customers, partners, and Docebo experts to share best practices, get answers, and find inspiration to get the most out of the Docebo experience

Added new OEM partnership agreements with a global IT services and consulting firm and Vartopia; a partnership agreement with Vinsys; and expanded the OEM agreement with MHR and partnership with Bluewater

Subsequent to quarter end added new OEM partnership agreements with Workspan, KOLABORI and OrchestrateHR

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Selected Financial Measures

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change Change 2021 2020 Change Change $ $ $ % $ $ $ % Subscription Revenue 23,644 13,400 10,244 76.4 % 43,419 25,598 17,821 69.6 % Professional Services 1,987 1,135 852 75.1 % 3,954 2,467 1,487 60.3 % Total Revenue 25,631 14,535 11,096 76.3 % 47,373 28,065 19,308 68.8 % Gross Profit Margin 20,479 11,687 8,792 75.2 % 38,357 22,384 15,973 71.4 % Percentage of Total Revenue 79.9 % 80.4 % 81.0 % 79.8 %

Key Business Indicators

As at June 30, 2021 2020 Change Change % Annual Recurring Revenue (in millions of US dollars) 93.4 57.0 36.4 63.9 % Average Contract Value (in thousands of US dollars) 37.6 29.6 8.0 27.0 % Customers 2,485 1,923 562 29.2 %

Non-IFRS Metrics

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Change Change 2021 2020 Change Change $ $ $ % $ $ $ % Adjusted EBITDA (2,011) (886) (1,125) 127.0 (4,484) (3,275) (1,209) 36.9 % Free Cash Flow (831) (35) (796) 2,274.3 % (3,185) (2,742) (443) 16.2 %

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to our future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding our financial position, business strategy, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, growth strategies, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information.

In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “targets”, “expects”, “is expected”, “an opportunity exists”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “outlook”, “forecasts”, “projection”, “prospects”, “strategy”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or, “will”, “occur” or “be achieved”, and similar words or the negative of these terms and similar terminology. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

This forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business; future financial position and business strategy; the learning management industry; our growth rates and growth strategies; addressable markets for our solutions; the achievement of advances in and expansion of our platform; expectations regarding our revenue and the revenue generation potential of our platform and other products; our business plans and strategies; and our competitive position in our industry. This forward-looking information is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Certain assumptions include: our ability to build our market share and enter new markets and industry verticals; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to maintain and expand geographic scope; our ability to execute on our expansion plans; our ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support our growth; our ability to obtain and maintain existing financing on acceptable terms; our ability to execute on profitability initiatives; currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of competition; the effectiveness of mitigation strategies undertaken with respect to COVID-19, and the severity, duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the economy and our business, which is highly uncertain and cannot reasonably be predicted; our ability to respond to the changes and trends in our industry or the global economy; and the changes in laws, rules, regulations, and global standards are material factors made in preparing forward-looking information and management’s expectations.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to:

the Company’s ability to execute its growth strategies;

the impact of changing conditions in the global corporate e-learning market;

increasing competition in the global corporate e-learning market in which the Company operates;

fluctuations in currency exchange rates and volatility in financial markets;

the extent of the impact of COVID-19 and measures taken to contain the virus on our results of operations and overall financial performance;

changes in the attitudes, financial condition and demand of our target market;

developments and changes in applicable laws and regulations; and

such other factors discussed in greater detail under the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Information Form dated March 10, 2021 (“AIF”), which is available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The opinions, estimates or assumptions referred to above and described in greater detail in the “Summary of Factors Affecting our Performance” section of our MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and in the “Risk Factors” section of our AIF, should be considered carefully by prospective investors.

Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines our unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of loss and comprehensive loss for the following periods:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In thousands of US dollars, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Revenue 25,631 14,535 47,373 28,065 Cost of revenue 5,152 2,848 9,016 5,681 Gross profit 20,479 11,687 38,357 22,384 Operating expenses General and administrative 6,924 3,392 14,361 7,685 Sales and marketing 10,447 5,878 19,566 11,763 Research and development 5,234 3,303 9,377 6,211 Share-based compensation 539 435 917 805 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 3,189 1,667 5,140 (2,047) Depreciation and amortization 489 254 963 492 26,822 14,929 50,324 24,909 Operating loss (6,343) (3,242) (11,967) (2,525) Finance expense (income) 76 42 74 (41) Other income (22) (19) (43) (38) Loss before income taxes (6,397) (3,265) (11,998) (2,446) Income tax expense 793 233 836 309 Net loss for the period (7,190) (3,498) (12,834) (2,755) Other comprehensive (income) loss Item that may be reclassified subsequently to income: Exchange (gain) loss on translation of foreign operations (3,152) (1,424) (5,266) 1,918 Comprehensive loss (4,038) (2,074) (7,568) (4,673) Loss per share - basic and diluted (0.22) (0.12) (0.39) (0.10) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 32,811,687 28,546,696 32,796,468 28,538,588

Key Statement of Financial Position Information

(In thousands of US dollars, except percentages) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Change Change $ $ $ % Cash and cash equivalents 216,311 219,658 (3,347) (1.5) % Total assets 257,393 254,244 3,149 1.2 % Total liabilities 63,554 53,938 9,616 17.8 % Total long-term liabilities 7,770 8,211 (441) (5.4) %

Non-IFRS Measures and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures including key performance indicators used by management and typically used by our competitors in the software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) industry. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management’s perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. These non-IFRS measures and SaaS metrics are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and liquidity and thus highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures, including SaaS industry metrics, in the evaluation of companies in the SaaS industry. Management also uses non-IFRS measures and SaaS industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, the preparation of annual operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of executive compensation. The non-IFRS measures and SaaS industry metrics referred to in this press release include “Annual Recurring Revenue ”, “Adjusted EBITDA” and “Free Cash Flow”.

Key Performance Indicators

We recognize subscription revenues ratably over the term of the subscription period under the provisions of our agreements with customers. The terms of our agreements, combined with high customer retention rates, provides us with a significant degree of visibility into our near-term revenues. Management uses a number of metrics, including the ones identified below, to measure the Company’s performance and customer trends, which are used to prepare financial plans and shape future strategy. Our key performance indicators may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other companies.

Annual Recurring Revenue: We define Annual Recurring Revenue as the annualized equivalent value of the subscription revenue of all existing contracts (including Original Equipment Manufacturer (“OEM”) contracts) as at the date being measured, excluding non-recurring implementation, support and maintenance fees. Our customers generally enter into one to three year contracts which are non-cancellable or cancellable with penalty. Accordingly, our calculation of Annual Recurring Revenue assumes that customers will renew the contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal. Subscription agreements may be subject to price increases upon renewal reflecting both inflationary increases and the additional value provided by our solutions. In addition to the expected increase in subscription revenue from price increases over time, existing customers may subscribe for additional features, learners or services during the term. We believe that this measure provides a fair real-time measure of performance in a subscription-based environment. Annual Recurring Revenue provides us with visibility for consistent and predictable growth to our cash flows. Our strong total revenue growth coupled with increasing Annual Recurring Revenue indicates the continued strength in the expansion of our business and will continue to be our focus on a go-forward basis.

Annual Recurring Revenue was as follows as at June 30:

2021 2020 Change Change % Annual Recurring Revenue (in millions of US dollars) 93.4 57.0 36.4 63.9%

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income excluding taxes (if applicable), net finance (income) expense, depreciation and amortization, loss on disposal of assets (if applicable), share-based compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, and transaction related expenses.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the periods indicated:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In thousands of US dollars) 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Net loss (7,190) (3,498) (12,834) (2,755) Finance income, net(1) 76 42 74 (41) Depreciation and amortization(2) 489 254 963 492 Income tax expense 793 233 836 309 Share-based compensation(3) 539 435 917 805 Other income(4) (22) (19) (43) (38) Foreign exchange loss (gain)(5) 3,189 1,667 5,140 (2,047) Acquisition related compensation(6) 102 — 204 — Transaction related expenses(7) 13 — 259 — Adjusted EBITDA (2,011) (886) (4,484) (3,275)

Notes:

Finance expense (income) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 is primarily related to interest income earned on the net proceeds from the IPOs as the funds are held within short-term investments in highly liquid marketable securities which is offset by interest expenses incurred on the credit facility, lease obligations and contingent consideration. Depreciation and amortization expense is primarily related to depreciation expense on right-of-use assets (“ROU assets”), property and equipment and acquired intangible assets. These expenses represent non-cash expenditures recognized in connection with the issuance of share-based compensation to our employees and directors. Other income is primarily comprised of rental income from subleasing office space. These non-cash gains and losses relate to foreign exchange loss (gain). These costs represent acquisition related retention incentives associated with the achievement of both yearly performance milestones and continued employment for one employee of the acquiree. These expenses relate to professional, legal, consulting, accounting and other fees relating to the Nasdaq IPO in December 2020 that would otherwise have not been incurred and are not considered an expense indicative of continuing operations.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash (used in) from operating activities less additions to property and equipment and intangible assets. The following table reconciles our cash flow used in operating activities to Free Cash Flow:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In thousands of US dollars) 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Cash flow (used in) from operating activities (631) 198 (2,814) (2,346) Additions to property and equipment (200) (233) (371) (396) Free Cash Flow (831) (35) (3,185) (2,742)

