checkAd

Air Lease Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $1.1 Billion of Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 12:31  |  13   |   |   

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) (the “Company”) announced the pricing on August 11, 2021 of its public offering of $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.80% senior unsecured medium-term notes due August 18, 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.10% senior unsecured medium-term notes due September 1, 2028 (the “2028 Notes” and, together with the 2024 Notes, the “Notes”). The sale of the Notes is expected to close on August 18, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The 2024 Notes will mature on August 18, 2024 and will bear interest at a rate of 0.80% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on February 18 and August 18 of each year, commencing on February 18, 2022. The 2028 Notes will mature on September 1, 2028 and will bear interest at a rate of 2.10% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on March 1 and September 1 of each year, commencing on March 1, 2022.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other things, the purchase of commercial aircraft and the repayment of existing indebtedness.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering of the Notes.

The Notes are being offered pursuant to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 7, 2021. The offering of the Notes is being made only by means of the prospectus supplement dated May 7, 2021, supplementing the base prospectus dated May 7, 2021, as may be further supplemented by any free writing prospectus and/or pricing supplements the Company may file with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the base prospectus, prospectus supplement and any other documents the Company may file with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may be obtained from: (i) Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at (800) 831-9146, (ii) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-4533, (iii) TD Securities (USA) LLC toll-free at (855) 495-9846 or (iv) Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at (800) 645-3751.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the expected closing of the offering and the intended use of proceeds. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about the Company’s future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, unexpected delays in the closing process for the Notes, unanticipated cash needs, and those risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Air Lease Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Air Lease Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $1.1 Billion of Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Notes Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL) (the “Company”) announced the pricing on August 11, 2021 of its public offering of $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.80% senior unsecured medium-term notes due August 18, 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Mogo Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results & Provides FY2022 Outlook
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
SunOpta Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Stratasys Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Air Lease Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Ten Airbus A320 Aircraft with Allegiant
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A321neo Aircraft to SKY
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten