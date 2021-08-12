checkAd

Valoe Has Signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Establishing a Joint Venture Company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Valoe’s Objective is to Deliver a Solar Module Manufacturing Plant it Designs to the Joint Venture.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 12:35  |  15   |   |   

Valoe Corporation        Inside Information 12 August 2021 at 13.35 (Finnish time)

Valoe Oyj has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ICON Advanced Co. Ltd, a Saudi Limited Liability Company fully owned by Salem Balhamer Holding. Valoe and ICON are planning to form a Joint Venture Company where ICON has a 60% and Valoe a 40% ownership. The Joint Venture Company is planning to build in Saudi Arabia a Back Contact Solar Module manufacturing plant that Valoe would engineer, build, and deliver.

The planned investment is approximately EUR 15 million including a solar module manufacturing plant, technology transfer, training, and initial operation delivered by Valoe. The estimated value of Valoe’s delivery is approximately EUR 12 million. Valoe’s maximum investment is EUR 6 million.

The Memorandum of Understanding is still at this stage non-binding excluding Negotiation Exclusivity clause that is binding. ICON and Valoe are expecting to sign the final agreement by the end of 2021. The parties have agreed that Valoe prepares a detailed responsibility assignment matrix for the Joint Venture company within the next two months.

Abdullah Al Yami, CEO of ICON Advanced Co. Ltd. comments: “We have studied Valoe’s technology and find it very innovative and modern. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, there are major investments going on in the solar energy and we are confident that now is the perfect time to invest in this technology. We look forward to a mutually beneficial cooperation with Valoe.”

Salem Balhamer Holding Group is a Saudi Arabian conglomerate having its Global Headquarters in Damman, Eastern Province. The Group operates in diversified sectors of the Saudi economy, including but not limited to Non-metallic manufacturing, Trading, Contracting, Entertainment, to name a few. The Holding is committed to diversify and invest into un-tapped sectors of Saudi Arabian market, to support the growth of the Kingdom and achieve its goals in line with Vision 2030.

Iikka Savisalo, CEO, Valoe Oyj says: ”This project is a significant investment and a promising business opportunity in a very potential market area for Valoe We are excited to start building a permanent presence in Saudi Arabia in cooperation with such a prominent partner as Salem Balhamer Holding Group.”

In Mikkeli on 12 August 2021

Valoe Oyj
BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For more information:
CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation
tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Main media
www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Valoe Has Signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Establishing a Joint Venture Company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Valoe’s Objective is to Deliver a Solar Module Manufacturing Plant it Designs to the Joint Venture. Valoe Corporation        Inside Information 12 August 2021 at 13.35 (Finnish time) Valoe Oyj has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ICON Advanced Co. Ltd, a Saudi Limited Liability Company fully owned by Salem Balhamer Holding. Valoe and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Proterra Releases Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Valneva Initiates Further Phase 3 Clinical Trial for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Gritstone to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on its Neoantigen Oncology Programs
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons on 10 August ...
FibroGen Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA for Roxadustat for Anemia of Chronic Kidney ...
VERB to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5: 00 p.m. ET
Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Half of 2021
Questerre reports second quarter 2021 results
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Closes Sale of Mid-Tennessee Zinc Mines Royalty
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Launches Android and Apple iOS Crypto Trading Apps
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Cepton Technologies, Inc., an Innovator in Automotive ADAS Lidar, and Growth Capital Acquisition ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board