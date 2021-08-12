checkAd

KULR Technology Group to Present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.08.2021, 12:45  |  22   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced that it will present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, on August 18, 2021.

Michael Mo, Chief Executive Officer of KULR Technology Group, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time and will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

An archived webcast of the presentation will be made available at www.investorsummitgroup.com and on KULR's website at https://kulrtechnology.com/category/presentations.

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference, to schedule a 1-on-1, or to register for the event, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact your Investor Summit representative.

About KULR Technology Group Inc.
KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 19, 2021. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management’s best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:
Derek Newton
Head, Media Relations
Main: (786) 499-8998
Derek.Newton@KULRTechnology.com

Investor Relations:
Tom Colton or Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
Main: (949) 574-3860
KULR@gatewayir.com





Disclaimer

