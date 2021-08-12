Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Second Quarter Results and Regular Distribution

Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Reinsurance, stated, “We are pleased to report our first quarterly earnings since the launch of Brookfield Reinsurance as a public company. We were established by Brookfield to own and operate a diversified insurance and reinsurance portfolio and are a paired security to BAM’s Class A Shares. As a result, we benefit significantly from Brookfield’s financial strength and investment capabilities. We are off to a strong start, with agreements to manage $40 billion of insurance assets, and we have significant capital available to deploy into a large pipeline of investment opportunities as we grow this business.”

Highlights

We successfully completed the launch of Brookfield Reinsurance

We have significant capital in place to support our reinsurance activities at strong risk-based capital ratios

We have announced agreements to insure or reinsure over $40 billion of policyholder contracts while continuing to grow and scale our pension risk transfer (“PRT”) business with 16 transactions signed to date during 2021

At quarter end, we held $1.1 billion in excess capital which will support our previously announced reinsurance agreement with American Equity Life (“AEL”), expected to close in the third quarter

Subsequent to quarter end, we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in American National Group, Inc. (“American National”)



Update on Growth Initiatives

On August 9, 2021, we announced that we have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which we have agreed to acquire American National in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.1 billion, representing a 100% ownership interest in the company. This acquisition meets our strategic objective of expanding our U.S. operations, and will serve as a platform for future growth. American National represents an attractive platform opportunity for Brookfield Reinsurance, given its conservative risk culture, long-term focus and existing leadership team. The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2022. It is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including antitrust clearance and receipt of insurance regulatory approvals.

We also continue to progress a number of other reinsurance opportunities, including our previously announced strategic partnership and reinsurance arrangement with AEL, which we anticipate closing in the coming weeks.

Operating Highlights

During the quarter, we recognized $3 million of FFO driven by investment returns on our managed capital. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, we recognized $6 million of FFO. The excess capital in our business was contributed at the time of our spin-off at the end of June and we expect it to begin contributing to FFO in the third quarter.

We expect to see enhanced investment yields over time as we redeploy assets and leverage the broader investment expertise and scale of the Brookfield franchise to originate attractive investment opportunities, while continuing to maintain strong risk-based capital ratios.

Net income of $2 million and $5 million for the three and six months ended were higher than the comparative periods due to additional assets under management and stronger investment returns.

During the quarter, our Canadian PRT business, Brookfield Annuity Company (“BAC”), successfully closed on seven PRT transactions. Subsequent to quarter end, BAC entered into an additional eight PRT transactions, increasing our assets by approximately $275 million.

Regular Distribution Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly return of capital distribution of $0.13 per share, payable on September 29, 2021 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on September 14, 2021. This dividend is identical in amount per share and has the same payment date as the quarterly distribution announced today by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) on its Class A limited voting shares (“Class A Shares”).

Brookfield Asset Management Operating Results

An investment in the class A exchangeable shares of Brookfield Reinsurance is intended to be, as nearly as practicable, functionally and economically, equivalent to an investment in the Class A Shares of Brookfield. A summary of Brookfield’s 2021 second quarter operating results is provided below:

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

1. For the periods prior to June 28, 2021.

2. For the period from June 28, 2021 to June 30, 2021.





SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS



RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL EQUITY TO EXCESS CAPITAL AND NET RESERVE CAPITAL

1. Non-IFRS measure - see Basis of Presentation on page 6.

Additional Information

Brookfield Reinsurance was established on December 10, 2020 by Brookfield and on June 28, 2021 Brookfield completed the spin-off of the company, which was effected by way of a special dividend, to holders of Brookfield’s Class A and B Shares. These interim financial statements provide comparative information of the business included within the spin-off (“the Business”) for the periods prior to the spin-off, as previously reported by Brookfield. Accordingly, the financial information for the periods prior to June 28, 2021 is presented based on the historical financial information for the Business as previously reported by Brookfield. Therefore, net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) not attributable to interests of others in operating subsidiaries has been allocated to Brookfield prior to June 28, 2021 and allocated to the shareholders of class A exchangeable shares, class B shares and class C shares on and after June 28, 2021.

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which have been prepared using International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IASB”).

Brookfield Reinsurance’s Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our distributions can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE: BAMR; TSX: BAMR) operates a leading reinsurance business focused on providing capital-based and annuity solutions for insurance and reinsurance companies, and pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. Each class A exchangeable share of Brookfield Reinsurance is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A).

For more information, please visit our website at bamr.brookfield.com or contact:

Basis of Presentation

This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on IFRS, as issued by the IASB, unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Funds from Operations (“FFO”). We define FFO as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, breakage and transaction costs. FFO is a measure of operating performance We use FFO to assess our operating results. We also make reference to Excess Capital and Net Reserve Capital. Excess Capital is the amount of capital in the business that is not currently supporting insurance contracts within regulated insurance entities. Net Reserve Capital is the capital within regulated entities that is currently supporting insurance contracts. We use Net Reserve Capital to assess our return on our equity supporting insurance contracts.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-IFRS measures in our filings available at bamr.brookfield.com .

