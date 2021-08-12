Wishpond to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:WISH)(OTCQX:WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the SNN …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:WISH)(OTCQX:WPNDF) (the " Company " or " Wishpond ") , a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions , is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on August 18th at 3:30pm EST (12:30pm PST). Ali Tajskandar, Wishpond's Chairman and CEO, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021

Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM Eastern Time (12:30 PM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42281

1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform. If you would like to book 1-on-1 investor meetings with Wishpond, and to watch Wishpond's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Venture Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

For further information:

Pardeep S. Sangha,

Investor Relations, Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

investor@wishpond.com

604-572-6392

SOURCE: Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com: