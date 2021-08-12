checkAd

Wishpond to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event

Autor: Accesswire
12.08.2021, 13:00  |  20   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:WISH)(OTCQX:WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the SNN …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:WISH)(OTCQX:WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021 on August 18th at 3:30pm EST (12:30pm PST). Ali Tajskandar, Wishpond's Chairman and CEO, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021
Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Time: 3:30 PM Eastern Time (12:30 PM Pacific Time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2750/42281

1-on-1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform. If you would like to book 1-on-1 investor meetings with Wishpond, and to watch Wishpond's presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

The SNN Network Summer Virtual Event website is available here: https://conference.snn.network/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://conference.snn.network/agenda

News Compliments of Accesswire

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.
Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Venture Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About SNN.Network
SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU'RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend - all here on SNN Network.

If you would like to attend the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event 2021, please register here: https://conference.snn.network/signup

For further information:
Pardeep S. Sangha,
Investor Relations, Wishpond Technologies Ltd.
investor@wishpond.com
604-572-6392

SOURCE: Wishpond Technologies Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659352/Wishpond-to-Present-at-the-SNN-Netwo ...

Wishpond Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wishpond to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV:WISH)(OTCQX:WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the SNN …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Grupo Clarín Announces First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Notices in Terms of Section 155 of the Companies Act 71 of 2008
CORRECTION: Former 2x New York Yankees World Series Champion Jim Leyritz To Appear On "Krush House" ...
Clarification on Press Release August 10 2021 “TPT Global Tech, Inc. Signs An Exclusive Joint ...
Favorable Decision Statement Issued by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada ...
Strainsforpains, Inc. Enters into a Letter of Intent to Acquire Cannasphere Biotech, LLC and ...
Newsletter Featuring Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. - By WallStreetResearch.Org
Renavotio to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Direct Equity International DEQI Upgraded to Pink Current Information Designation, Yield Sign ...
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...