checkAd

Graycliff Exploration Expands Near Surface High-Grade Interval in Hole 8 to 16.37g/t Gold Over 16.0 Metres

Autor: Accesswire
12.08.2021, 13:00  |  31   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce expanded (full) assay results on the previously announced first drill hole of its over …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce expanded (full) assay results on the previously announced first drill hole of its over 2,000 metre ("m") phase two core drilling program on the Company's Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario.

Drill Hole J-8-21 intersected a mineralized interval of 16.37 g/t gold ("Au") over 16.0 metres including the previously announced interval of 67.10 g/t Au over 3.0 m (see Press Release dated May 19, 2021), as detailed below:

Drill Hole

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)1

Au (g/t) 2

J-8-21

89.0

105.0

16.00

16.37

including

90.5

102.0

10.52

6.50

also including

102.0

105.0

3.00

67.10

as well as

102.3

103.0

0.70

90.10

and

104.0

105.0

1.00

137.00

Seite 1 von 2
Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Graycliff Exploration Expands Near Surface High-Grade Interval in Hole 8 to 16.37g/t Gold Over 16.0 Metres TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce expanded (full) assay results on the previously announced first drill hole of its over …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Provides Corporate Update On National Clinic Expansion
Grupo Clarín Announces First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results
Notices in Terms of Section 155 of the Companies Act 71 of 2008
CORRECTION: Former 2x New York Yankees World Series Champion Jim Leyritz To Appear On "Krush House" ...
Clarification on Press Release August 10 2021 “TPT Global Tech, Inc. Signs An Exclusive Joint ...
Favorable Decision Statement Issued by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada ...
Strainsforpains, Inc. Enters into a Letter of Intent to Acquire Cannasphere Biotech, LLC and ...
Newsletter Featuring Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. - By WallStreetResearch.Org
Renavotio to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Direct Equity International DEQI Upgraded to Pink Current Information Designation, Yield Sign ...
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Bird River Resources Inc. and Faraday Energy Inc. Announce the Extension of the Proposed Business ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million
iFabric Corp. to Present at the SNN Network Summer Virtual Event on Thursday, August 19, 2021
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21Monterey Minerals Announces Corporate Update
Accesswire | Analysen
20.07.21Idaho Champion Gold Announces Closing of Second Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement
Accesswire | Analysen
16.07.21Monterey Minerals Announces Corporate Update
Accesswire | Analysen
14.07.21Idaho Champion Gold Receives Drilling Permit for Federal Mining Claims at Champagne Project
Accesswire | Analysen