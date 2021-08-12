Graycliff Exploration Expands Near Surface High-Grade Interval in Hole 8 to 16.37g/t Gold Over 16.0 Metres

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce expanded (full) assay results on the previously announced first drill hole of its over …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce expanded (full) assay results on the previously announced first drill hole of its over 2,000 metre ("m") phase two core drilling program on the Company's Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario.

Drill Hole J-8-21 intersected a mineralized interval of 16.37 g/t gold ("Au") over 16.0 metres including the previously announced interval of 67.10 g/t Au over 3.0 m (see Press Release dated May 19, 2021), as detailed below: