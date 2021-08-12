Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Reminder - Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) reminds its shareholders (the "Shareholders") that its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on …

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) reminds its shareholders (the "Shareholders") that its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on …

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) reminds its shareholders (the "Shareholders") that its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on August 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time), solely by means of remote communication, rather than in person, at the time and for the purposes set forth in the Notice of Meeting available on SEDAR under the Company's profile and also on QPM's web site. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can virtually attend, participate, vote or submit questions at the virtual Meeting online by registering before August 13, 2021 at the following link: