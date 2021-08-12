Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Update on First-of-its-Kind Graphite Processing Plant in Alabama

On June 22, 2021 Westwater entered into an incentive package with the State of Alabama and local municipalities to locate the site of the Company’s graphite processing facility in Coosa County, Alabama . The agreement provides certain tax credits and incentives which are estimated by the State of Alabama to be valued at $36M. Westwater has also entered into a land lease agreement for approximately 70 acres to construct its commercial graphite processing facility, with an option to purchase the land during the term of the lease.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) , an explorer and developer of U.S.-based mineral resources essential to green energy production, today announced an update on its first-of-its-kind graphite processing plant in Alabama and its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2021.

As previously reported, Westwater has entered into an agreement with Samuel Engineering, Inc. for a Definitive Feasibility Study on the Coosa Graphite Processing Facility. The study will address location, raw material, product quality and infrastructure, and will provide cost estimates for the Coosa facility. Samuel Engineering, Inc. will also provide design and drawings. Westwater anticipates receipt of the report by the end of the third quarter.

Westwater’s graphite and vanadium exploration program began in April 2021 and is expected to continue throughout the remainder of the year. The scope of this program includes core drilling, the evaluation of extractive techniques and the expansion of general knowledge of the minerals on the property.

“The second quarter of 2021 has been extremely successful for our Company, and we reached a number of key goals required to produce our battery-grade graphite products for an energy-dependent world,” said Chris Jones, CEO of Westwater. “During the quarter we continued and are nearing completion of our pilot program in various locations in Germany and the USA, and the combined effort has produced approximately 13 metric tonnes of our three battery-grade graphite products.”

“We are now listed on the NYSE American and we were added to the Russell Microcap Index,” Mr. Jones added. “Our Russell membership remains in place for one year and gives us automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes.”

After a comprehensive search process, Westwater hired Chad Potter as Chief Operating Officer, who began working with the Westwater team on August 2, 2021. Mr. Potter will lead Westwater’s construction, development and future operations of its commercial graphite processing facility and mine.