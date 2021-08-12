checkAd

Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Update on First-of-its-Kind Graphite Processing Plant in Alabama

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an explorer and developer of U.S.-based mineral resources essential to green energy production, today announced an update on its first-of-its-kind graphite processing plant in Alabama and its second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2021.

On June 22, 2021 Westwater entered into an incentive package with the State of Alabama and local municipalities to locate the site of the Company’s graphite processing facility in Coosa County, Alabama. The agreement provides certain tax credits and incentives which are estimated by the State of Alabama to be valued at $36M. Westwater has also entered into a land lease agreement for approximately 70 acres to construct its commercial graphite processing facility, with an option to purchase the land during the term of the lease.

As previously reported, Westwater has entered into an agreement with Samuel Engineering, Inc. for a Definitive Feasibility Study on the Coosa Graphite Processing Facility. The study will address location, raw material, product quality and infrastructure, and will provide cost estimates for the Coosa facility. Samuel Engineering, Inc. will also provide design and drawings. Westwater anticipates receipt of the report by the end of the third quarter.

Westwater’s graphite and vanadium exploration program began in April 2021 and is expected to continue throughout the remainder of the year. The scope of this program includes core drilling, the evaluation of extractive techniques and the expansion of general knowledge of the minerals on the property.

“The second quarter of 2021 has been extremely successful for our Company, and we reached a number of key goals required to produce our battery-grade graphite products for an energy-dependent world,” said Chris Jones, CEO of Westwater. “During the quarter we continued and are nearing completion of our pilot program in various locations in Germany and the USA, and the combined effort has produced approximately 13 metric tonnes of our three battery-grade graphite products.”

“We are now listed on the NYSE American and we were added to the Russell Microcap Index,” Mr. Jones added. “Our Russell membership remains in place for one year and gives us automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes.”

After a comprehensive search process, Westwater hired Chad Potter as Chief Operating Officer, who began working with the Westwater team on August 2, 2021. Mr. Potter will lead Westwater’s construction, development and future operations of its commercial graphite processing facility and mine.

Seite 1 von 5
Westwater Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: WestWater Resourcen früher Uranium Resourcen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Update on First-of-its-Kind Graphite Processing Plant in Alabama Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR), an explorer and developer of U.S.-based mineral resources essential to green energy production, today announced an update on its first-of-its-kind graphite processing plant in Alabama and its second …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Sonos Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter Conference Call and Update on Its Coosa Graphite Plant
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Westwater Resources Appoints Chad Potter as Chief Operating Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten