First American Docutech Integrates with SimpleNexus to Enable Borrowers to eSign Mortgage Documents

Borrowers and lenders benefit from a simplified experience that provides secure access to disclosures, progress tracking and eSignature functionality through the SimpleNexus web platform or mobile app. Lenders using the new solution can make the disclosure signing process faster, more secure and more convenient for their customers.

First American Docutech , the leading provider of document, eSign, eClose and print fulfillment technology, and a member of the First American family of companies, has integrated its ConformX loan document generation technology and Solex eSignature solution with SimpleNexus’ homeownership platform. Lenders using SimpleNexus and First American Docutech can now provide their borrowers with the ability to eSign initial mortgage disclosures through a single sign-on experience.

“At First American Docutech, we are focused on helping lenders digitize as much of the lending workflow as possible to create a seamless experience for the borrower,” said Amy Brandt, president of First American Docutech. “We’re integrating with one of the leading point-of-sale innovators to accelerate the journey from application to closing by making it simple and secure to generate and electronically sign disclosures.”

As an industry-leading POS provider, SimpleNexus serves more than 39,000 loan officers and 300 lenders across the United States, touching one in every eight home loans. Docutech’s Solex eSignature software and ConformX document generation platform provide lenders a comprehensive, all-in-one solution to generate, deliver and fulfill mortgage disclosures and documents.

“Our integration with First American Docutech delivers lenders and borrowers eSigned disclosures in one easy-to-use mobile app,” said Shane Westra, chief product officer at SimpleNexus. “Together, we are helping to bring eSigned disclosures to the familiar SimpleNexus app that borrowers and loan officers rely on for their refinance and home purchase needs.”

About First American Docutech

First American Docutech provides an end-to-end integrated digital mortgage experience that enables lenders to accelerate the real estate closing process. The company digitizes and streamlines the creation, delivery, execution and perfection of mortgage documents. First American Docutech sets the standard in providing market-proven technology and unrivaled customer service to the financial industry. For more information, visit the company's website at www.firstam.com/docutech or follow them on social media at LinkedIn or Twitter @Docutech.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

About SimpleNexus, LLC

SimpleNexus is a homeownership platform transforming the mortgage experience and connecting borrowers, loan officers, real estate agents and settlement service providers throughout the home-buying process. The platform’s native mobile toolset enables lenders to originate, process and close home loans from anywhere with increased efficiency and convenience. Loan officers can manage their loan pipelines, order credit, run pricing, send pre-approvals, sign disclosures and execute eClosings - all on the go. SimpleNexus provides borrowers with a single sign-on experience from home search to the application, document upload, eClose and beyond for a more streamlined homeownership journey.

