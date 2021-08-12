checkAd

DoubleVerify Neutralizes ‘SmokeScreen,’ a New Global CTV Fraud Scheme Using Screensavers to Hijack Streaming Devices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

DoubleVerify ("DV"), (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, has identified a new Connected TV (CTV) advertising fraud scheme, dubbed “SmokeScreen,” which caused screensavers to hijack CTV devices to generate impressions — even when the screen is off. DV’s Fraud Lab, consisting of a dedicated team of data scientists, mathematicians and researchers focused on protecting clients and partners from all manner of fraudulent inventory, uncovered and neutralized SmokeScreen.

“As fraudsters continue to aggressively target the CTV space, we are committed to blocking emerging fraud schemes across all devices, formats and ad delivery platforms,” said Mark Zagorski, Chief Executive Officer at DoubleVerify. “Safeguarding the brands we serve is our first priority, since it directly impacts ad effectiveness. Fraud harms inventory quality, which in turn drives suboptimal business outcomes for global advertisers. Through the incredible efforts of our Fraud Lab, DV is providing CTV advertisers with much-needed transparency and protection, while helping to preserve the monetization opportunity for quality publishers.”

Once an end user installs the fraudsters’ malicious screensaver, SmokeScreen generates impressions en masse using falsified data and allowing the bad actor to continuously run impressions in the background. The user has no idea ads are being continuously served on the device, even when the CTV screen is off. On average, the typical hijacked device generates three times the impression volume of its legitimate counterpart.

While DV neutralized SmokeScreen for its clients and partners — helping them avoid wasted investment, the scheme remains active on unprotected CTV platforms and advertiser campaigns, impacting nearly 10,000 devices daily and generating up to 10 million fraudulent requests each day. At an average $20 CPM across CTV, each month SmokeScreen generates more than 300 million ad requests, valued at over $6 million — defrauding advertisers and publishers alike.

"CTV ad fraud doesn’t just impact advertisers,” said Roy Rosenfeld, Head of DV’s Fraud Lab. “It’s harmful for the entire ecosystem — siphoning revenue from high-quality CTV publishers and app developers, as well as streaming platforms.”

DV’s Fraud Lab utilized data and insights from the company’s Video Filtering solution, a new DV innovation that lets advertisers reduce quality infractions and associated wasted investment across all video environments and devices, even where blocking is not supported — such as CTV. In this case, the DV Fraud Lab used DV Video Filtering to help create a SmokeScreen detector that protects DV clients from the attempted fraud.

For the full analysis of SmokeScreen, click here.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

DoubleVerify Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DoubleVerify Neutralizes ‘SmokeScreen,’ a New Global CTV Fraud Scheme Using Screensavers to Hijack Streaming Devices DoubleVerify ("DV"), (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, has identified a new Connected TV (CTV) advertising fraud scheme, dubbed “SmokeScreen,” which caused screensavers to hijack CTV devices …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Sonos Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21DoubleVerify to Present at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21DoubleVerify Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21DoubleVerify Continues to Lead the Industry in Quality Verification with App-Level Enhancements to its CTV Brand Safety & Suitability Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21DoubleVerify Launches Turnkey Brand Safety Floor, Extends Offering into YouTube, and Unveils Enhancements to its Brand Suitability Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21DoubleVerify Continues CTV Verification Leadership, Earning MRC Accreditation for CTV Fully On-Screen, Video Filtering & Additional New Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21DoubleVerify Awarded Three Privacy Certification Seals from TrustArc, Demonstrating Its Commitment to Data Privacy Globally
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten