Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; US Commercial Revenue Up 90% Y/Y
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Q2 2021 Highlights
- Total revenue grew 49% year-over-year to $376 million
- US commercial revenue grew 90% year-over-year
- Closed 62 deals of $1 million or more, of which:
- 30 deals are $5 million or more
- 21 deals are $10 million or more
- 20 net new customers added in Q2 2021, total customers up 13% quarter-over-quarter
- Commercial customer count increased 32% quarter-over-quarter
- Cash flow from operations of $23 million, representing a 6% margin
- Adjusted free cash flow of $50 million, representing a 13% margin
- GAAP net loss per share, diluted of ($0.07)
- Adjusted earnings per share, diluted of $0.04
H1 2021 Highlights
- Total revenue grew 49% year-over-year to $717 million
- Commercial customer count increased 61% since December 31, 2020
- Cash flow from operations of $140 million, representing a 19% margin
- Adjusted free cash flow of $201 million, representing a 28% margin
Q2 2021 Financial Summary
|
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
|
Second Quarter 2021
|
|
Amount
|
Revenue
|
$
|
375,642
|
|
|
|
Year-over-year growth
|
49
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
Margin
|
Loss from Operations
|
$
|
(146,148
|
)
|
|
(39
|
)%
|
Adjusted Income from Operations
|
$
|
116,727
|
|
|
31
|
%
|
Cash Flow from Operations
|
$
|
22,750
|
|
|
6
|
%
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|
$
|
49,823
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
Net Loss
|
$
|
(138,580
|
)
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$
|
97,955
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
121,489
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
GAAP Net Loss Per Share, Diluted
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
|
Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
Outlook
For Q3 2021, we expect:
- $385 million in revenue.
- Adjusted operating margin of 22%.
For full year 2021, we are raising our outlook for:
- Adjusted free cash flow to in excess of $300 million, up from in excess of $150 million.
Per long-term guidance policy, as provided by our Chief Executive Officer, Alex Karp, we continue to expect:
- Annual revenue growth of 30% or greater for 2021 through 2025.
Earnings Webcast
A public webcast will be held at 6:00 a.m. MT / 8:00 a.m. ET today to discuss the results for our second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and financial outlook. The live public call can be accessed by registering online at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3196394/BE6143CF063C810BC19CA8A0CA2E396E. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.palantir.com following the event.
A slide presentation including supplemental financial information and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures will be available through Palantir’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and statements on our earnings webcast contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, expected benefits of and applications for our software platforms, business strategy and plans (including strategy and plans relating to our sales force, partnerships, and customers), market trends and market size, opportunities (including growth opportunities), our expectations regarding our recent and potential investments in, and commercial contracts with, various entities, including special purpose acquisition companies and other privately-held or publicly-traded companies, and positioning. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; the demand for our platforms in general; our ability to increase our number of new customers and revenue generated from customers; our ability to realize some or all of the total contract value of customer contracts as revenue, including any contractual options available to customers or contractual periods that are subject to termination for convenience provisions; our long and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to successfully grow our direct salesforce and to successfully execute our channel sales and other strategic initiatives with third parties; our ability to retain and expand our customer base; the fluctuation of our results of operations and our key business measures on a quarterly basis in future periods; the seasonality of our business; the implementation process for our platforms, which may be complex and lengthy; our ability to successfully develop and deploy new technologies to address the needs of our customers; our ability to make our platforms easier to install and consume; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; news or social media coverage about us, including but not limited to coverage that presents, or relies on, inaccurate, misleading, incomplete, or otherwise damaging information; and any breach or access to customer or third-party data.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.
Additional Definitions
For the purpose of this press release, the value of deals closed reflects the total contract value and presumes the exercise of all contract options and no termination of contracts; however, the majority of our contracts are subject to termination provisions, including for convenience, and there can be no guarantee that contracts are not terminated or that contract options will be exercised.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and the accompanying tables contain the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted income (loss) from operations which excludes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; adjusted operating margin; adjusted free cash flow; adjusted free cash flow margin; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”); adjusted net income (loss); and adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”), diluted.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting Palantir’s business, formulate business plans and financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team. Additionally, we exclude employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, as it is difficult to predict and outside of Palantir’s control. Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Further, these metrics have certain limitations, as they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. For example, adjusted free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease in our cash balances for a given period. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
A reconciliation table of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is included at the end of this release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items that may be incurred in the future such as stock-based compensation, and related employer payroll taxes, the effect of which may be significant.
Available Information
Palantir uses its Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Palantir’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.
About Palantir Technologies Inc.
Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys operating systems for the modern enterprise. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.
|
Palantir Technologies Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Revenue
|
$
|
375,642
|
|
|
$
|
251,889
|
|
|
$
|
716,876
|
|
|
$
|
481,216
|
|
Cost of revenue (1)
|
90,926
|
|
|
68,410
|
|
|
165,037
|
|
|
132,704
|
|
Gross profit
|
284,716
|
|
|
183,479
|
|
|
551,839
|
|
|
348,512
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing (1)
|
162,379
|
|
|
102,518
|
|
|
298,476
|
|
|
201,171
|
|
Research and development (1)
|
110,524
|
|
|
86,815
|
|
|
208,995
|
|
|
152,615
|
|
General and administrative (1)
|
157,961
|
|
|
93,291
|
|
|
304,530
|
|
|
164,056
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
430,864
|
|
|
282,624
|
|
|
812,001
|
|
|
517,842
|
|
Loss from operations
|
(146,148
|
)
|
|
(99,145
|
)
|
|
(260,162
|
)
|
|
(169,330
|
)
|
Interest income
|
372
|
|
|
551
|
|
|
748
|
|
|
3,818
|
|
Interest expense
|
(590
|
)
|
|
(5,646
|
)
|
|
(2,430
|
)
|
|
(10,240
|
)
|
Change in fair value of warrants
|
—
|
|
|
(3,683
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
10,012
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
2,125
|
|
|
(1,589
|
)
|
|
(2,769
|
)
|
|
4,511
|
|
Loss before provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
(144,241
|
)
|
|
(109,512
|
)
|
|
(264,613
|
)
|
|
(161,229
|
)
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
(5,661
|
)
|
|
943
|
|
|
(2,559
|
)
|
|
3,500
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(138,580
|
)
|
|
$
|
(110,455
|
)
|
|
$
|
(262,054
|
)
|
|
$
|
(164,729
|
)
|
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.27
|
)
|
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.28
|
)
|
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|
1,894,606
|
|
|
640,450
|
|
|
1,858,085
|
|
|
616,150
|
|
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|
1,894,606
|
|
|
640,669
|
|
|
1,858,085
|
|
|
618,635
|
|
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
24,029
|
|
|
$
|
17,832
|
|
|
$
|
40,006
|
|
|
$
|
25,900
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
72,008
|
|
|
39,932
|
|
|
129,294
|
|
|
58,395
|
|
Research and development
|
50,630
|
|
|
37,897
|
|
|
88,504
|
|
|
52,929
|
|
General and administrative
|
86,075
|
|
|
32,187
|
|
|
168,669
|
|
|
44,731
|
|
Total stock-based compensation expense
|
$
|
232,742
|
|
|
$
|
127,848
|
|
|
$
|
426,473
|
|
|
$
|
181,955
|
|
Palantir Technologies Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
2,341,156
|
|
|
$
|
2,011,323
|
|
Restricted cash
|
36,750
|
|
|
37,285
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
242,998
|
|
|
156,932
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
41,648
|
|
|
51,889
|
|
Total current assets
|
2,662,552
|
|
|
2,257,429
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
24,824
|
|
|
29,541
|
|
Restricted cash, noncurrent
|
61,914
|
|
|
79,538
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
209,243
|
|
|
217,075
|
|
Other assets
|
117,135
|
|
|
106,921
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
3,075,668
|
|
|
$
|
2,690,504
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
30,914
|
|
|
$
|
16,358
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
166,252
|
|
|
158,546
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
194,511
|
|
|
189,520
|
|
Customer deposits
|
257,747
|
|
|
210,320
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
33,162
|
|
|
29,079
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
682,586
|
|
|
603,823
|
|
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|
40,518
|
|
|
50,525
|
|
Customer deposits, noncurrent
|
62,732
|
|
|
81,513
|
|
Debt, noncurrent, net
|
—
|
|
|
197,977
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
216,630
|
|
|
229,800
|
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
4,239
|
|
|
4,316
|
|
Total liabilities
|
1,006,705
|
|
|
1,167,954
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
1,937
|
|
|
1,792
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
7,294,369
|
|
|
6,488,857
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
65
|
|
|
(2,745
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(5,227,408
|
)
|
|
(4,965,354
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
2,068,963
|
|
|
1,522,550
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
3,075,668
|
|
|
$
|
2,690,504
|
|
Palantir Technologies Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(262,054
|
)
|
|
$
|
(164,729
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
7,999
|
|
|
7,793
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
426,473
|
|
|
181,955
|
|
Change in fair value of warrants
|
—
|
|
|
(10,012
|
)
|
Non-cash operating lease expense
|
14,435
|
|
|
19,831
|
|
Other operating activities
|
560
|
|
|
3,633
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(83,883
|
)
|
|
(56,583
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
12,770
|
|
|
(3,220
|
)
|
Other assets
|
(9,522
|
)
|
|
(9,937
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
14,589
|
|
|
(35,012
|
)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
9,070
|
|
|
(30,366
|
)
|
Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent
|
(3,679
|
)
|
|
19,645
|
|
Customer deposits, current and noncurrent
|
28,668
|
|
|
(124,434
|
)
|
Operating lease liabilities, current and noncurrent
|
(15,795
|
)
|
|
(25,815
|
)
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
—
|
|
|
921
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
139,631
|
|
|
(226,330
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(1,405
|
)
|
|
(5,945
|
)
|
Proceeds from the sale of assets held for sale
|
—
|
|
|
250
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(1,405
|
)
|
|
(5,695
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs
|
—
|
|
|
542,922
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs
|
—
|
|
|
149,683
|
|
Principal payments on borrowings
|
(200,000
|
)
|
|
(250,000
|
)
|
Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options
|
376,688
|
|
|
28,824
|
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
—
|
|
|
(3,777
|
)
|
Other financing activities
|
(1,744
|
)
|
|
(377
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
174,944
|
|
|
467,275
|
|
Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
(1,496
|
)
|
|
(197
|
)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
311,674
|
|
|
235,053
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period
|
2,128,146
|
|
|
1,401,962
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period
|
$
|
2,439,820
|
|
|
$
|
1,637,015
|
|
Palantir Technologies Inc.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
|
Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin (in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Loss from operations
|
$
|
(146,148
|
)
|
|
$
|
(99,145
|
)
|
|
$
|
(260,162
|
)
|
|
$
|
(169,330
|
)
|
Add: stock-based compensation
|
232,742
|
|
|
127,848
|
|
|
426,473
|
|
|
181,955
|
|
Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
|
30,133
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
66,999
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted income from operations
|
$
|
116,727
|
|
|
$
|
28,703
|
|
|
$
|
233,310
|
|
|
$
|
12,625
|
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
31
|
%
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
33
|
%
|
|
3
|
%
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
$
|
22,750
|
|
|
$
|
60,854
|
|
|
$
|
139,631
|
|
|
$
|
(226,330
|
)
|
Less: purchases of property and equipment
|
(697
|
)
|
|
(2,929
|
)
|
|
(1,405
|
)
|
|
(5,945
|
)
|
Add: cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
|
27,770
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
62,572
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
$
|
49,823
|
|
|
$
|
57,925
|
|
|
$
|
200,798
|
|
|
$
|
(232,275
|
)
|
Adjusted free cash flow margin
|
13
|
%
|
|
23
|
%
|
|
28
|
%
|
|
(48
|
)%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Net Loss
|
$
|
(138,580
|
)
|
|
$
|
(110,455
|
)
|
|
$
|
(262,054
|
)
|
|
$
|
(164,729
|
)
|
Less: interest income
|
(372
|
)
|
|
(551
|
)
|
|
(748
|
)
|
|
(3,818
|
)
|
Add: interest expense
|
590
|
|
|
5,646
|
|
|
2,430
|
|
|
10,240
|
|
Less: change in fair value of warrants
|
—
|
|
|
3,683
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(10,012
|
)
|
Add: other (income) expense, net
|
(2,125
|
)
|
|
1,589
|
|
|
2,769
|
|
|
(4,511
|
)
|
Add: provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
(5,661
|
)
|
|
943
|
|
|
(2,559
|
)
|
|
3,500
|
|
Add: depreciation and amortization
|
4,762
|
|
|
4,122
|
|
|
7,999
|
|
|
7,793
|
|
Add: stock-based compensation
|
232,742
|
|
|
127,848
|
|
|
426,473
|
|
|
181,955
|
|
Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
|
30,133
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
66,999
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
121,489
|
|
|
$
|
32,825
|
|
|
$
|
241,309
|
|
|
$
|
20,418
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
|
|
34
|
%
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
Adjusted Earnings per Share, Diluted (in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(138,580
|
)
|
|
$
|
(110,455
|
)
|
|
$
|
(262,054
|
)
|
|
$
|
(164,729
|
)
|
Less: change in fair value attributable to participating securities
|
—
|
|
|
(171
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,479
|
)
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|
(138,580
|
)
|
|
(110,626
|
)
|
|
(262,054
|
)
|
|
(172,208
|
)
|
Add: stock-based compensation
|
232,742
|
|
|
127,848
|
|
|
426,473
|
|
|
181,955
|
|
Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation
|
30,133
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
66,999
|
|
|
—
|
|
Less: income tax effect related to adjustments (1)
|
(26,340
|
)
|
|
(4,052
|
)
|
|
(50,812
|
)
|
|
(4,580
|
)
|
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|
$
|
97,955
|
|
|
$
|
13,170
|
|
|
$
|
180,606
|
|
|
$
|
5,167
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share, diluted
|
1,894,606
|
|
|
640,669
|
|
|
1,858,085
|
|
|
618,635
|
|
Adjusted weighted-average shares used in computing adjusted earnings per share, diluted (2)
|
2,310,731
|
|
|
920,993
|
|
|
2,323,271
|
|
|
927,603
|
|
Adjusted earnings per share, diluted
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
——————
|
(1) Income tax effect is based on long-term estimated annual effective tax rates of 22.2% and 22.1% for the periods ended 2021 and 2020, respectively.
|
(2) Includes an additional 416 million and 465 million dilutive securities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and an additional 280 million and 309 million dilutive securities for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, that are excluded from a GAAP perspective due to the Company’s net loss position.
