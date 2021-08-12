checkAd

The Beauty Health Company Reiterates International Expansion Plans with Announcement of Key Leadership Appointments in APAC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

The Beauty Health Company (“BeautyHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SKIN), a global category-creator in beauty health leading the charge with its flagship brand HydraFacial, today announced the appointment of Indra Pamamull as President of APAC and the promotion of Mingo Ku to Chief Commercial Officer in APAC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005375/en/

Indra Pamamull appointed as President, APAC (Photo: Business Wire)

Indra Pamamull appointed as President, APAC (Photo: Business Wire)

With over two decades in beauty across skin care, fragrance and color cosmetics, Mrs. Pamamull has executed successful brand strategies to deliver international sales growth and profit objectives for the world’s leading prestige companies, including Estee Lauder and LVMH. As President of BeautyHealth’s APAC region, she will oversee the growth and execution of the APAC region and build out our APAC headquarter in Singapore.

“International is an important pillar of growth for our business and we are thrilled to have Indra join the BeautyHealth team to help accelerate our awareness in the APAC market,” said Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of BeautyHealth. “With her strong background in branding and management, extensive local market knowledge and impressive achievements in driving international sales, we know Indra will be instrumental in building upon our thriving APAC business.”

Prior to joining The Beauty Health Company, Mrs. Pamamull held the role of General Manager Asia Pacific at LVMH Moet and Hennessy’s Kendo Brands. In this role, she grew the business with significant growth over a four year period, established offices in Singapore and Australia, and managed a portfolio of brands which included Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Ole Henriksen Skin Care, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Bite Beauty and Kat Von D. She also held multiple senior roles at Estee Lauder Companies, where she oversaw 12 countries across Asia Pacific as the Regional Director. She also led BeautyBank UK, which is Estee Lauder’s Innovation Hub and think tank.

“I am delighted to be joining the BeautyHealth team and leading the APAC business moving forward,” said Pamamull. “As the leader in beauty health with a dynamic and connected community, I see significant opportunity to grow the BeautyHealth brand internationally, as consumers continue to lean into self-care trends.”

As part of the Company’s initiative to invest in its international infrastructure and to support future growth, BeautyHealth has promoted Mingo Ku from General Manager of APAC to Chief Commercial Officer of APAC. Mr. Ku joined BeautyHealth in 2018, having previously worked at Solta Medical, Johnson and Johnson and Boston Scientific, and built the Company’s APAC business from ground up, doubling sales year over year and expanding both direct and distributor businesses across medical and non-medical channels.

Seite 1 von 2
The Beauty Health Company Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Beauty Health Company Reiterates International Expansion Plans with Announcement of Key Leadership Appointments in APAC The Beauty Health Company (“BeautyHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SKIN), a global category-creator in beauty health leading the charge with its flagship brand HydraFacial, today announced the appointment of Indra Pamamull as President of APAC and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
XONE Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of The ExOne Company is Fair to ...
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider to Enhance Guest Experiences
Sesen Bio Strengthens Executive Leadership Team as the Company Approaches the Potential Approval ...
MSCI Equity Indexes August 2021 Index Review
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of its IND Application for XeriSol Levothyroxine ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
KE Holdings Appoints New Directors
Sonos Reports Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results and Raises Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Fulgent Genetics Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
bluebird bio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operational Update
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
CytoDyn Files Lawsuit Against Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group for Misleading Shareholders and ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Desktop Metal to Acquire ExOne, Cementing Its Leadership in Additive Manufacturing for Mass ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21The Beauty Health Company Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21The Beauty Health Company Announces Hiring of Two Senior Executives to Support Growth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21The Beauty Health Company to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten