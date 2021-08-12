The Beauty Health Company Reiterates International Expansion Plans with Announcement of Key Leadership Appointments in APAC

The Beauty Health Company (“BeautyHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SKIN), a global category-creator in beauty health leading the charge with its flagship brand HydraFacial, today announced the appointment of Indra Pamamull as President of APAC and the promotion of Mingo Ku to Chief Commercial Officer in APAC.

Indra Pamamull appointed as President, APAC (Photo: Business Wire)

With over two decades in beauty across skin care, fragrance and color cosmetics, Mrs. Pamamull has executed successful brand strategies to deliver international sales growth and profit objectives for the world’s leading prestige companies, including Estee Lauder and LVMH. As President of BeautyHealth’s APAC region, she will oversee the growth and execution of the APAC region and build out our APAC headquarter in Singapore.

“International is an important pillar of growth for our business and we are thrilled to have Indra join the BeautyHealth team to help accelerate our awareness in the APAC market,” said Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of BeautyHealth. “With her strong background in branding and management, extensive local market knowledge and impressive achievements in driving international sales, we know Indra will be instrumental in building upon our thriving APAC business.”

Prior to joining The Beauty Health Company, Mrs. Pamamull held the role of General Manager Asia Pacific at LVMH Moet and Hennessy’s Kendo Brands. In this role, she grew the business with significant growth over a four year period, established offices in Singapore and Australia, and managed a portfolio of brands which included Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Ole Henriksen Skin Care, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Bite Beauty and Kat Von D. She also held multiple senior roles at Estee Lauder Companies, where she oversaw 12 countries across Asia Pacific as the Regional Director. She also led BeautyBank UK, which is Estee Lauder’s Innovation Hub and think tank.

“I am delighted to be joining the BeautyHealth team and leading the APAC business moving forward,” said Pamamull. “As the leader in beauty health with a dynamic and connected community, I see significant opportunity to grow the BeautyHealth brand internationally, as consumers continue to lean into self-care trends.”

As part of the Company’s initiative to invest in its international infrastructure and to support future growth, BeautyHealth has promoted Mingo Ku from General Manager of APAC to Chief Commercial Officer of APAC. Mr. Ku joined BeautyHealth in 2018, having previously worked at Solta Medical, Johnson and Johnson and Boston Scientific, and built the Company’s APAC business from ground up, doubling sales year over year and expanding both direct and distributor businesses across medical and non-medical channels.