Spire Global Partners with Hancom Group in First Commercial Satellite Mission for South Korea

Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, is expanding its East Asian operations, announcing today a new partnership and satellite mission with its first South Korean Space Services customer, Hancom Group, a leading ICT convergence company. This will be the first commercial satellite mission for a private South Korean company.

Hancom will host an optical payload on a Low Earth Multi-Use Receiver (LEMUR), Spire’s 3U nanosatellite, named “HANCOM” to support the launch of a new product focused on the agriculture sector, including landscaping applications, and expansion of its existing image analysis portfolio offerings. In addition to utilizing Spire’s services for its own operations, Hancom will also act as Spire’s first reseller within South Korea. Spire continues to expand its partnerships to serve customers across the world.

“South Korea’s commercial aerospace sector is making tremendous strides. Spire is proud to partner with Hancom as our first reseller partner in the country,” said Theresa Condor, Vice President of Global Development at Spire. “We’re excited that Spire’s capabilities will help Hancom meet the growing market demand for satellite imagery and geospatial analytics, and provide more insightful, tailored solutions to its customers.”

Hancom specializes in commercial and government applications of image analysis, including detection of vehicles, aircrafts and ships, changes in roads and buildings, and pine tree death detection. Leveraging the infrastructure of Spire’s LEMUR satellite, Hancom expects to be able to capture images of specific territories for its GIS mapping solutions and provide further analysis and expanded offerings, while retaining full control of the captured images and the ability to customize services to customers’ specific needs and applications. Hancom plans to launch a constellation of up to nine satellites equipped with this type of payload in order to develop their own dedicated solution.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a leading global provider of space-based data, analytics, and space services, offering access to unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so that organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, Boulder, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore.

