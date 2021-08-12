The Middleby Corporation Reports Second Quarter Results

checkAd

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD), a leading worldwide manufacturer of equipment for the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen industries, today reported net earnings for the 2021 second quarter of $120.6 million or $2.13 diluted earnings per share on net sales of $808.8 million. Adjusted net earnings were $116.8 million or $2.11 adjusted diluted earnings per share. A full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is provided at the end of the press release.

“Our strong second quarter results reflect the ongoing recovery in our foodservice businesses with measurable progress toward our long-term growth initiatives and realized profitability improvements at all three of our business segments,” said Tim FitzGerald, CEO of The Middleby Corporation. “We continued to make investments in technology solutions to capture rapidly-evolving market trends and execute upon our strategic sales initiatives as we position for the future.”

2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

  • Net sales increased 71.4% in the second quarter over the comparative prior year period. Excluding the impacts of acquisitions, a disposition and foreign exchange rates, sales increased 64.8% in the second quarter over the comparative prior year period, reflecting improvements in market conditions and consumer demand since the initial impact of COVID-19.
  • Organic net sales (a non-GAAP measure) increases were reported for all segments due to improvements in market conditions and consumer demand in the second quarter of 2021. A reconciliation of reported net sales by segment is as follows:

 

Commercial
Foodservice

 

Residential
Kitchen

 

Food
Processing

 

Total
Company

Reported Net Sales Growth

90.2

%

 

65.2

%

 

28.0

%

 

71.4

%

Acquisitions/(Disposition)

5.8

%

 

(5.0)

%

 

%

 

2.2

%

Foreign Exchange Rates

3.9

%

 

7.1

%

 

2.9

%

 

4.4

%

Organic Net Sales Growth (1) (2)

80.4

%

 

63.1

%

 

25.1

%

 

64.8

%

(1) Organic net sales growth defined as total sales growth excluding impact of acquisitions, a disposition and foreign exchange rates

(2) Totals may be impacted by rounding

  • Total backlog at the end of the second quarter of 2021 amounted to a record level of $994.2 million as compared to $522.7 million at the end of the fiscal 2020. The increase was driven by order growth, primarily at the Commercial Foodservice Group and Residential Kitchen Group, amounting to backlog levels in excess of 90% over the prior year end when excluding backlog from businesses acquired during the year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $186.2 million, in the second quarter of 2021 due to the impact of higher sales volumes and profitability initiatives. A reconciliation of organic adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) by segment is as follows:

 

Commercial
Foodservice

 

Residential
Kitchen

 

Food
Processing

 

Total Company

Adjusted EBITDA

25.8

%

 

22.8

%

 

23.3

%

 

23.0

%

Acquisitions

(0.1)

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

Foreign Exchange Rates

(0.1)

%

 

(0.1)

%

 

0.2

%

 

%

Organic Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

25.9

%

 

22.9

%

 

23.1

%

 

23.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Organic Adjusted EBITDA defined as Adjusted EBITDA excluding impact of acquisitions and foreign exchange rates.

(2) Totals may be impacted by rounding

  • Operating cash inflows during the second quarter amounted to $112.7 million in comparison to $77.6 million in the prior year period. The total leverage ratio per our credit agreements was below 2.3x. The trailing twelve month bank agreement pro-forma EBITDA was $666.0 million.
  • Cash balances at the end of the quarter were $395.6 million. Net debt, defined as debt excluding the unamortized discount associated with the Convertible Notes less cash, at the end of the 2021 fiscal second quarter amounted to $1.4 billion as compared to $1.6 billion at the end of fiscal 2020. Additionally, our current borrowing availability is approximately $2.1 billion.

“Across all three of our business segments we experienced strong incoming orders and have continued to add to our record backlog. We are gaining momentum as we benefit from market trends in all businesses and we have developed industry leading solutions for our customers to effectively navigate this evolution. In the near-term we are impacted by increasing supply chain disruptions that may adversely impact shipments, service levels and production. We are also experiencing record material cost increases. While these challenges will continue in the second half, we are confident in our ability to manage through this disruption as we position Middleby for 2022,” Mr. FitzGerald added.

"In Commercial Foodservice, our foodservice customers continue to address changing needs in a new business environment. Our solutions focus on the latest industry trends, such as automation to ease issues around labor availability and cost, the use of IoT for data capture and monitoring, and ventless technology that is used in non-traditional venues, such as ghost kitchens. Our equipment options for delivery, pick up and carry out are growing in popularity. We see our many strategic investments coming to fruition. While many of our customers are still facing the continued challenges from the pandemic, the demand for foodservice has proven resilient and the emerging trends will provide long-term growth opportunities.”

“We continue to have consistent positive feedback from visitors to the Middleby Innovation Kitchens since opening earlier this year. Guests have a hands-on experience with our world-class team of chefs. The Middleby Innovation Kitchens allows our customers the opportunity to access all Middleby innovation as they evolve of their foodservice operations. In July, we debuted our new residential showroom attached to the Innovation Kitchens, bringing to life our shared commercial and residential product innovations in one state-of-the-art facility,” commented Mr. FitzGerald.

“At our Residential Kitchen businesses, high demand for our portfolio of premium appliances continues as remodeling projects and new home builds remain strong. We are excited about the addition of Novy to this growing platform of premium brands as they are highly complementary to our current offerings. Novy products are focused on the built-in segment of the residential market which is growing internationally. The brand has meaningful synergies with our current portfolio leading to sales growth opportunities in our established U.S. and U.K. markets and further expansion into the European market.”

“At the Food Processing Group, we are securing orders in new markets including cured meats, alternative proteins, and pet food. Our most recent innovations have been well-received in the marketplace, including the Alkar TurboChef oven and the Maurer-Atmos accelerated drying room technology, which allow us to expand our product offerings in new and targeted markets. There is significant interest in automation solutions which directly addresses labor issues and employee safety concerns,” concluded Mr. FitzGerald.

Conference Call

A conference call will be held at 10 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, August 12 and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of middleby.com. If online access is not available, participants can join the call by dialing (888) 391-6937 or (315) 625-3077 and providing conference code 8960508#. A replay of the conference call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference code 8960508#. To access the supplemental presentation, visit the Investor Relations page at middleby.com.

Statements in this press release or otherwise attributable to the company regarding the company's business which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The company cautions investors that such statements are estimates of future performance and are highly dependent upon a variety of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Such factors include variability in financing costs; quarterly variations in operating results; dependence on key customers; international exposure; foreign exchange and political risks affecting international sales; changing market conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the timely development and market acceptance of the company's products; the availability and cost of raw materials; and other risks detailed herein and from time-to-time in the company's SEC filings. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Middleby Corporation is a global leader in the foodservice equipment industry. The company develops, manufactures, markets and services a broad line of equipment used in the commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment industries. The company's leading equipment brands serving the commercial foodservice industry include Anets, APW Wyott, Bakers Pride, Beech, BKI, Blodgett, Blodgett Combi, Bloomfield, Britannia, Carter-Hoffmann, Celfrost, Concordia, CookTek, Crown, CTX, Desmon, Deutsche Beverage, Doyon, Eswood, EVO, Firex, Follett, frifri, Giga, Globe, Goldstein, Holman, Houno, IMC, Induc, Ink Kegs, Inline Filling Systems, Jade, JoeTap, Josper, L2F, Lang, Lincat, MagiKitch’n, Market Forge, Marsal, Meheen, Middleby Marshall, MPC, Nieco, Nu-Vu, PerfectFry, Pitco, QualServ, RAM, Southbend, Ss Brewtech, Star, Starline, Sveba Dahlen, Synesso, Tank, Taylor, Thor, Toastmaster, TurboChef, Ultrafryer, Varimixer, Wells Wild Goose and Wunder-Bar. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the food processing industry include Alkar, Armor Inox, Auto-Bake, Baker Thermal Solutions, Burford, Cozzini, CV-Tek , Danfotech, Deutsche Process, Drake, Glimek, Hinds-Bock, Maurer-Atmos, MP Equipment, Pacproinc, RapidPak, Scanico, Spooner Vicars, Stewart Systems, Thurne and Ve.Ma.C.. The company’s leading equipment brands serving the residential kitchen industry include AGA, AGA Cookshop, Brava, EVO, La Cornue, Leisure Sinks, Lynx, Marvel, Mercury, Novy, Rangemaster, Rayburn, Redfyre, Sedona, Stanley, TurboChef, U-Line and Viking.

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(Amounts in 000’s, Except Per Share Information)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

2nd Qtr,
2021

 

2nd Qtr,
2020

 

2nd Qtr,
2021

 

2nd Qtr,
2020

Net sales

$

808,773

 

 

$

471,977

 

 

$

1,566,831

 

 

$

1,149,436

 

Cost of sales

505,047

 

 

318,851

 

 

987,231

 

 

746,120

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

303,726

 

 

153,126

 

 

579,600

 

 

403,316

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

165,711

 

 

111,824

 

 

320,668

 

 

255,766

 

Restructuring expenses

1,011

 

 

2,184

 

 

1,805

 

 

3,018

 

Loss (gain) on sale of plant

287

 

 

 

 

(763)

 

 

 

Income from operations

136,717

 

 

39,118

 

 

257,890

 

 

144,532

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense and deferred financing amortization, net

14,222

 

 

21,750

 

 

30,289

 

 

37,463

 

Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment)

(11,532)

 

 

(9,766)

 

 

(22,905)

 

 

(19,855)

 

Other (income) expense, net

(469)

 

 

382

 

 

(2,160)

 

 

3,708

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

134,496

 

 

26,752

 

 

252,666

 

 

123,216

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for income taxes

13,911

 

 

5,590

 

 

42,818

 

 

28,275

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

$

120,585

 

 

$

21,162

 

 

$

209,848

 

 

$

94,941

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.18

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

3.80

 

 

$

1.72

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

$

2.13

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

3.73

 

 

$

1.72

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

55,230

 

 

54,935

 

 

55,222

 

 

55,165

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

56,673

 

 

54,957

 

 

56,320

 

 

55,177

 

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in 000’s)

(Unaudited)

 

Jul 3, 2021

 

Jan 2, 2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

395,562

 

 

$

268,103

 

Accounts receivable, net

422,409

 

 

363,361

 

Inventories, net

608,570

 

 

540,198

 

Prepaid expenses and other

82,908

 

 

81,049

 

Prepaid taxes

16,476

 

 

17,782

 

Total current assets

1,525,925

 

 

1,270,493

 

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

336,924

 

 

344,482

 

Goodwill

1,932,172

 

 

1,934,261

 

Other intangibles, net

1,406,629

 

 

1,450,381

 

Long-term deferred tax assets

86,910

 

 

76,052

 

Other assets

134,223

 

 

126,805

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

5,422,783

 

 

$

5,202,474

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

23,260

 

 

$

22,944

 

Accounts payable

223,425

 

 

182,773

 

Accrued expenses

485,152

 

 

494,541

 

Total current liabilities

731,837

 

 

700,258

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

1,795,593

 

 

1,706,652

 

Long-term deferred tax liability

131,658

 

 

147,224

 

Accrued pension benefits

450,298

 

 

469,500

 

Other non-current liabilities

187,521

 

 

202,191

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

2,125,876

 

 

1,976,649

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

5,422,783

 

 

$

5,202,474

 

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in 000’s, Except Percentages)

 

Commercial
Foodservice

 

Residential
Kitchen

 

Food
Processing

 

Total
Company (1)

Three Months Ended July 3, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

508,778

 

 

$

169,987

 

 

$

130,008

 

 

$

808,773

 

Segment Operating Income

$

109,944

 

 

$

33,910

 

 

$

26,961

 

 

$

136,717

 

Operating Income % of net sales

21.6

%

 

19.9

%

 

20.7

%

 

16.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

5,993

 

 

2,738

 

 

1,337

 

 

10,167

 

Amortization

14,246

 

 

1,784

 

 

1,834

 

 

17,864

 

Restructuring expenses

490

 

 

348

 

 

173

 

 

1,011

 

Acquisition related inventory step-up charge

302

 

 

 

 

 

 

302

 

Acquisition deal costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,481

 

Stock compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,329

 

Loss (gain) on sale of plant

372

 

 

(85)

 

 

 

 

287

 

Segment adjusted EBITDA

$

131,347

 

 

$

38,695

 

 

$

30,305

 

 

$

186,158

 

Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales

25.8

%

 

22.8

%

 

23.3

%

 

23.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 27, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

267,500

 

 

$

102,914

 

 

$

101,563

 

 

$

471,977

 

Segment Operating Income

$

26,974

 

 

$

6,526

 

 

$

19,583

 

 

$

39,118

 

Operating Income % of net sales

10.1

%

 

6.3

%

 

19.3

%

 

8.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

5,307

 

 

2,794

 

 

1,363

 

 

9,468

 

Amortization

12,894

 

 

2,737

 

 

2,000

 

 

17,631

 

Restructuring expenses

1,615

 

 

532

 

 

37

 

 

2,184

 

Acquisition related inventory step-up charge

1,074

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,074

 

Stock compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,963

 

Segment adjusted EBITDA

$

47,864

 

 

$

12,589

 

 

$

22,983

 

 

$

74,438

 

Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales

17.9

%

 

12.2

%

 

22.6

%

 

15.8

%

(1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $14.2 million and $9.0 million for the three months ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020, respectively.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in 000’s, Except Percentages)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial
Foodservice

 

Residential
Kitchen

 

Food
Processing

 

Total
Company (1)

Six Months Ended July 3, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

989,933

 

 

$

334,396

 

 

$

242,502

 

 

$

1,566,831

 

Segment Operating Income

$

206,260

 

 

$

63,766

 

 

$

46,623

 

 

$

257,890

 

Operating Income % of net sales

20.8

%

 

19.1

%

 

19.2

%

 

16.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

11,786

 

 

5,512

 

 

2,652

 

 

20,304

 

Amortization

29,450

 

 

3,556

 

 

3,677

 

 

36,683

 

Restructuring expenses

913

 

 

556

 

 

336

 

 

1,805

 

Facility consolidation related expenses

993

 

 

 

 

 

 

993

 

Acquisition related inventory step-up charge

737

 

 

 

 

 

 

737

 

Acquisition deal costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,821

 

Stock compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,938

 

Gain on sale of plant

(678)

 

 

(85)

 

 

 

 

(763)

 

Segment adjusted EBITDA

$

249,461

 

 

$

73,305

 

 

$

53,288

 

 

$

347,408

 

Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales

25.2

%

 

21.9

%

 

22.0

%

 

22.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 27, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

710,624

 

 

$

232,983

 

 

$

205,829

 

 

$

1,149,436

 

Segment Operating Income

$

115,581

 

 

$

19,234

 

 

$

34,941

 

 

$

144,532

 

Operating Income % of net sales

16.3

%

 

8.3

%

 

17.0

%

 

12.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

10,207

 

 

5,777

 

 

2,699

 

 

18,698

 

Amortization

25,334

 

 

5,457

 

 

3,700

 

 

34,491

 

Restructuring expenses

2,146

 

 

835

 

 

37

 

 

3,018

 

Facility consolidation related expenses

274

 

 

 

 

 

 

274

 

Acquisition related inventory step-up charge

2,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,106

 

Stock compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,122

 

Segment adjusted EBITDA

$

155,648

 

 

$

31,303

 

 

$

41,377

 

 

$

212,241

 

Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales

21.9

%

 

13.4

%

 

20.1

%

 

18.5

%

(1) Includes corporate and other general company expenses, which impact Segment Adjusted EBITDA, and amounted to $28.6 million and $16.1 million for the six months ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020, respectively.

THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION

NON-GAAP INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in 000’s, Except Percentages)

 

Three Months Ended

 

2nd Qtr, 2021

 

2nd Qtr, 2020

 

$

 

Diluted per share

 

$

 

Diluted per share

Net earnings

$

120,585

 

 

$

2.13

 

 

$

21,162

 

 

$

0.39

 

Amortization (1)

19,443

 

 

0.34

 

 

18,143

 

 

0.33

 

Restructuring expenses

1,011

 

 

0.02

 

 

2,184

 

 

0.04

 

Acquisition related inventory step-up charge

302

 

 

0.01

 

 

1,074

 

 

0.02

 

Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment)

(11,532)

 

 

(0.20)

 

 

(9,766)

 

 

(0.18)

 

Loss on sale of plant

287

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

Acquisition deal costs

10,481

 

 

0.18

 

 

 

 

 

Discrete tax adjustments

(18,900)

 

 

(0.33)

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments

(4,898)

 

 

(0.09)

 

 

(2,432)

 

 

(0.04)

 

Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net earnings

$

116,779

 

 

$

2.11

 

 

$

30,365

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average number of shares

56,673

 

 

 

 

54,957

 

 

 

Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)

(1,430)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares

55,243

 

 

 

 

54,957

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

2nd Qtr, 2021

 

2nd Qtr, 2020

 

$

 

Diluted per share

 

$

 

Diluted per share

Net earnings

$

209,848

 

 

$

3.73

 

 

$

94,941

 

 

$

1.72

 

Amortization (1)

39,738

 

 

0.71

 

 

35,512

 

 

0.64

 

Restructuring expenses

1,805

 

 

0.03

 

 

3,018

 

 

0.05

 

Acquisition related inventory step-up charge

737

 

 

0.01

 

 

2,106

 

 

0.04

 

Acquisition deal costs

12,821

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

 

 

Facility consolidation related expenses

993

 

 

0.02

 

 

274

 

 

 

Net periodic pension benefit (other than service costs & curtailment)

(22,905)

 

 

(0.41)

 

 

(19,855)

 

 

(0.36)

 

Gain on sale of plant

(763)

 

 

(0.01)

 

 

 

 

 

Discrete tax adjustments

(18,900)

 

 

(0.34)

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments

(7,944)

 

 

(0.14)

 

 

(4,822)

 

 

(0.08)

 

Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net earnings

$

215,430

 

 

$

3.90

 

 

$

111,174

 

 

$

2.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average number of shares

56,320

 

 

 

 

55,177

 

 

 

Adjustment for shares excluded due to anti-dilution effect on GAAP net earnings (2)

(1,087)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares

55,233

 

 

 

 

55,177

 

 

 

(1) Includes amortization of deferred financing costs and convertible notes issuance costs.

(2) Adjusted diluted weighted average number of shares was calculated based on excluding the dilutive effect of shares to be issued upon conversion of the notes to satisfy the amount in excess of the principal since the company's capped call offsets the dilutive impact of the shares underlying the convertible notes. The calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes the principal portion of the convertible notes as this will always be settled in cash.

 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

 

2nd Qtr, 2021

 

2nd Qtr, 2020

 

2nd Qtr, 2021

 

2nd Qtr, 2020

Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

$

112,686

 

 

$

77,623

 

 

$

172,381

 

 

$

164,760

 

Investing activities

(17,184)

 

 

(3,959)

 

 

(24,222)

 

 

(43,181)

 

Financing activities

(10,446)

 

 

193,233

 

 

(18,731)

 

 

438,331

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from operating activities

$

112,686

 

 

$

77,623

 

 

$

172,381

 

 

$

164,760

 

Less: Capital expenditures, net of sale proceeds

(7,992)

 

 

(4,150)

 

 

(13,363)

 

 

(13,331)

 

Free cash flow

$

104,694

 

 

$

73,473

 

 

$

159,018

 

 

$

151,429

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The company supplements its consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis with this non-GAAP financial information to provide investors with greater insight, increase transparency and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release do not have standard meanings and may vary from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The company believes that organic net sales growth, non-GAAP adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted per share measures are useful as supplements to its GAAP results of operations to evaluate certain aspects of its operations and financial performance, and its management team primarily focuses on non-GAAP items in evaluating performance for business planning purposes. The company also believes that these measures assist it with comparing its performance between various reporting periods on a consistent basis, as these measures remove from operating results the impact of items that, in its opinion, do not reflect its core operating performance including, for example, intangibles amortization expense, impairment charges, restructuring expenses, and other charges which management considers to be outside core operating results.

The company believes that free cash flow is an important measure of operating performance because it provides management and investors a measure of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

The company believes that its presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful because it provides investors and securities analysts with the same information that Middleby uses internally for purposes of assessing its core operating performance.

