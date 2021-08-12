checkAd

Xos, Inc. Unveils Xos Hub, a Mobile Charging Station for Commercial Fleets

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.08.2021   

Xos, Inc., a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles that has announced a planned business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC, “NextGen”), today unveiled Xos Hub (“Xos Hub”), a mobile charging station to help its fleet customers access charging infrastructure at their fleet yard without having to wait for traditional infrastructure installation. Xos Hub is part of the larger service offering of Xos Energy Solutions, a new business unit within Xos. Xos Energy Solutions provides comprehensive infrastructure services to small and large fleets to accelerate large-scale deployments of commercial electric vehicles. The services include Xos Hub, the mobile charging station, and Xos Serve, an on-demand infrastructure-as-a-service platform that includes site evaluations, energy storage development and installation and energy management services.

Xos Hub, Mobile Charging Station

Xos Hub operates as a mobile, rapidly deployable energy storage and charging system, providing fleets with flexible charging options with no fixed infrastructure improvements required. Xos Hub is able to charge up to five vehicles at a time and fit in the space of about two parking spots. A solar array on the roof of Xos Hub powers the cloud-enabled control and safety systems. Xos Serve enables fleets to deploy sizable electric vehicle fleets without the need to manage the complexity involved with such large-scale infrastructure deployments. The Xos Hub is currently available for lease as a standalone offering or within Xos’ Fleet-as-a-Service offering.

“We are excited to roll out our charging infrastructure and products in order to continue fulfilling the needs of our fleet customers,” said Xos, Inc. CEO and Co-Founder Dakota Semler. “Everything from individual state regulations, to commitments by large fleet operators to convert to zero-emission electric vehicles, to President Biden’s infrastructure plan, is pointing to electric vehicles as our future, and it’s vital that we help our fleet customers move in that direction with sustainable, efficient charging infrastructure, and give our partners the ability to electrify their fleets now without having to wait for traditional fixed charging infrastructure.”

