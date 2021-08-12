checkAd

iTeos Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

  • Announced co-development and co-commercialization collaboration with GSK for anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody EOS-448 (GSK’859); $625MM upfront payment in addition to $1.45B in potential milestones, 40/60 cost-sharing of global development, 50/50 profit share in the US, and royalty payments on ex-US sales
  • Presented initial clinical data for EOS-448 at AACR 2021 demonstrating target engagement, promising early monotherapy anti-cancer activity and tolerability at all dose levels
  • Updated data from Phase 1/2a trial of inupadenant (EOS-850) presented at ASCO 2021 show evidence of durable monotherapy anti-cancer activity, and a correlation between the expression of A2AR and clinical outcomes
  • Cash balance of $302.9MM as of June 30, 2021; Subsequent to June 30, received $625MM upfront payment from GSK, providing cash runway into 2026
  • Company to host conference call today at 8:00am ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided recent business highlights.

“The last few months have been a transformative time for iTeos, as we achieved significant milestones that will shape the future of our company and help us in our mission to discover, develop and deliver therapies that will improve the lives of people with cancer. I am incredibly proud of our continued execution with our clinical programs and strategic initiatives,” said Michel Detheux, PhD, president, and chief executive officer of iTeos. “For our TIGIT program, we announced a transformational strategic collaboration with GSK that will allow us to combine our resources and expand and accelerate the development program for EOS-448 through rapid evaluation of dostarlimab and triplet combinations beginning in the coming months. With the rights iTeos retained, we can maximize the value of EOS-448 for patients and our shareholders. In addition to expanding our TIGIT program, the GSK collaboration is also an important validation for our team’s ability to identify and pursue best-in-class anti-tumor drug candidates. To that end, we are excited to advance inupadenant, our second clinical-stage program, which has demonstrated in a Phase 1 trial durable responses in two patients with checkpoint inhibitor resistant tumors, good tolerability and a potentially predictive biomarker which will help to drive tumor and patient selection in upcoming trials. In the coming months, we look forward to advancing inupadenant into proof-of-concept trials in several indications.”

