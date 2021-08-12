checkAd

ParcelPal Announces New Deal with Farmer’s Meal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (the “Company” or “ParcelPal”), (OTC:PTNYF) (CSE:PKG) (FSE:PT0) is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement to provide delivery services with Farmer’s Meal. The Company will be delivering meal kits to customer’s homes, catered meals to offices and meal distribution to various other businesses.

Farmer’s Meal provides Mediterranean inspired and nutritionally balanced flavourful meals that are handmade with local, fresh and natural ingredients.   The food is freshly cooked and delivered to your doorstep. With over 40 different items to choose from, they cater to all dietary preferences, from plant-based and vegan to meat friendly, gluten-free and more. Specializing in all courses, some of their best sellers include salads, dips, hot-meals and shakes. They have numerous cuisines to choose from including French, Spanish, Italian, Greek and Lebanese. They also offer special discounts for individuals with permanent physical disabilities.

ParcelPal will be providing next day delivery services for this new client to customers in the greater Vancouver area. CEO Rich Wheeless stated, “Since I joined the Company, one of our major focus areas has been the meal kit delivery space and we are pleased to be working with the Farmer’s Meal family. We look forward to hopefully expanding with Farmer’s Meal into additional major cities in the near term. Additionally, I am extremely proud that we are able to provide this vital service of meal kit deliveries during this time and well beyond.”

The Company looks forward to providing a further material update in the coming days.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions.   We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and soon in other major cities Canada-wide. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”), the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any other securities regulatory authority has reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.

OTC – Symbol: PTNYF
CSE – Symbol: PKG
FSE – Symbol: PT0

Contact: re: Investor Inquiries - info@parcelpal.com 

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", “intends”, "anticipates", "expects", “plans” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward looking statement will materialize and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.





