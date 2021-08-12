Acasti Pharma Provides Business Update for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022

LAVAL, Québec, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACST and TSX-V: ACST) today provided a business update and announced its operating and financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 ended June 30, 2021.

On May 7, 2021, Acasti announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (“Grace”), a privately held emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative drug delivery technologies for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases to address critical unmet medical needs (“Proposed Transaction”). The Proposed Transaction has been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is supported by Grace’s shareholders through voting and lock-up agreements with Acasti. The transaction remains subject to approval of Acasti stockholders, as well as applicable stock exchanges.

Jan D’Alvise, Acasti’s Chief Executive Officer stated, “We remain encouraged and excited about the planned acquisition of Grace, as we believe this transaction will be transformative for our Company and our shareholders. Grace has developed novel drug delivery technologies and is applying them to approved pharmaceutical compounds with proven safety profiles and clinical efficacy. Grace’s technologies enable them to customize the formulation of these marketed drugs in new ways that have the potential to address significant unmet medical needs in rare and orphan diseases by achieving faster onset of action, enhanced efficacy, reduced side effects, and more convenient drug delivery – all which can help to increase treatment compliance and improve patient outcomes. We plan to utilize the Section 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway under the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act for clinical development and approval, which can significantly reduce time to market, as well as cost and risk. Moreover, Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA should provide seven years of marketing exclusivity in the U.S. post-launch. In addition, Grace brings 40-plus granted and pending patents around the world, which should provide exclusivity beyond 2036.”